Waterfall Style Stairways Surging in Popularity - On the House

Sleek and graceful, stairways replicating waterfalls by using Metal Panel Systems are one of the hottest trends in the building industry. Designed with a flowing handrail that ends at the floor, the elegant waterfall system complements contemporary or urban home designs.

L.J. Smith® Stair Systems, the leading stair systems manufacturer in the industry, offers Metal Panel Systems in Linear Collection. The Linear Metal Panel System offers the newest look in modern stairway design and features pre-assembled panels for ease of installation.

“Waterfall designs are gaining in popularity throughout the home,” says Beth Galigher, director of marketing and new product development for L.J. Smith Stair Systems. “You see the same free-flow design in kitchen islands, countertops and vanities. Now it’s catching on with stairway systems.

“The simplistic style of the metal panels, matched with striking wood handrails and newel posts, makes this unique stairway system very attractive to homeowners. The wooden newel posts can be left as they are, or they can be capped off with metal newel caps for another artistic touch.”

Two decorative Metal Newel Caps are available to fit 3”, 3-1/4” and 3-1/2” square wood posts. They come in two designs: Flat Metal Cap and Pyramid Metal Cap. Available in Low Sheen Black, Matte Nickel, Oil Rubbed Copper, Satin Black and Stainless Steel, the caps enhance a variety of home styles including Contemporary, Retro, Modern and Craftsman.

Speedy Installation

Available nationwide, the Linear Metal Panel System features a simplified installation process for open tread stairways, kneewall stairways and level run applications. The seven-level run panels are available to meet rail heights of three different sizes with five-rake panel widths available.

“As you can imagine, because the panels come preassembled, the installation process is easy and fast,” says Galigher. “Creating the waterfall design is even easier, because there is a handrail that flows to the bottom of the stairs. This essentially replaces the starting newel post.”

Galigher notes that the system also includes fast-install spacer newels, panel posts, square nose designed treads and handrails.

Linear Metal Panels can be pre-built to fit and only require a few screw holes drilled for installation. A special easy-install feature of the system is that no glue is needed, no sanding, no code issues, no drilling of baluster holes, no marking and or cutting to fit. Plus, every rake and level panel is predrilled on the top rung and comes with screws for easy attachment to the handrail. Screws are also included for the bottom of each panel for flush mount or curb wall installations.

The Metal Panel System comes with Low Sheen Black as a standard finish. Additional powder-coated and Pantone® paint colors can be ordered so that the rail system complements the home interior. Handrail options come in Red Oak and Hard Maple to create a clean, refined look for the stair system.

L.J. Smith, a Novo Building Products Company, offers a wide variety of products including wooden and ornamental iron balusters, stainless steel cable and tube infills, metal panels, newel posts, hand rails and accessories — are all defined by their unique designs, uncompromised durability and good looks. For more information, visit ljsmith.com or call 740-269-2221.