Two-Tone Mouldings Add Holiday Sparkle to Homes - On the House

Get ready to add some new sparkle throughout your home this holiday season. Easy-to-install Haute 2-in-1 Moulding from Ornamental Moulding & Millwork features the choice of stylish gold or silver accents in crown, baseboard and chair rail mouldings.

The Haute Moulding Collection makes any room glitter during the holidays and all year round! The elegant mouldings feature a removable pre-finished gold rope or silver pyramid wood insert.

“This is an easy DIY project,” says Keith Early, vice president of marketing and new product development at Ornamental Moulding & Millwork. “Simply remove the insert from the moulding. Paint the primed moulding to match your décor. Then, once dry, use a construction adhesive to fasten the pre-finished gold or silver insert back into the moulding. The Haute Moulding Collection lets you add a bit of high fashion to any room in your home!”

Whether used as a ceiling accent in a living room to complement the silver tinsel on a Christmas tree, or in a child’s bedroom to accent stars on a ceiling, the attention-grabbing mouldings provide a great accent in the home. The white hardwood crown, chair rail and baseboard accent moulding installs quickly in any room.

“These two-toned mouldings are ideal for adding sparkle to a room during the holidays,” says Early. “However, they’re just as suitable after the holidays. Just imagine the silver pyramid style highlighting stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Or the gold rope insert uniting with brass and bronze hardware in dining rooms or bedrooms. These are mouldings that go beyond their original function to add distinct style in the home all year round.”

Available nationwide through Lowe’s®, Haute 2-in-1 Moulding products are Made in America.