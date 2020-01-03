Top 8 Articles of 2019 - On the House

In order to look forward, it’s important to look back at our top articles of 2019.

It’s a new year, but this year comes with a special sort of vision for the future since it’s 2020!

So, we’ve gathered the 8 most visited articles in 2019 so we can see what you’re digging and what other great content we can provide in 2020.

First on our list is an article about buying concrete. Detailing 12 tips to determine your project’s success, this article will keep your project moving forward!

Second, you were all very interested in the main ingredients of paint! There’s a lot to learn about paint to make sure your walls, your house, your chairs, or whatever you’re painting looks great and stays healthy.

The third most visited link on our website was about the dangers of removing old linoleum. Look out for that asbestos!

Did you know that there are building code rules and regulations about how much natural light and natural ventilation must be present in each and every room of a home? If you were one of the many people that read this fourth most popular article of 2019 than you did! If not, what are you waiting for?!

Ventilation was important for 2019 because our fifth most read article of 2019 is why installing an exhaust fan is necessary. Click the link to learn why!

Bubbling into sixth place here is an article about the 3 steps you can take to fix bubbles in your vinyl floor!

Did you know every episode of the radio show comes with it’s own accompanying show notes? Well, our seventh place article is from our show notes from a show in 2017! Can you believe it? The information about asphalt vs fiberglass shingles, and many other topics, is still as relevant today as it was then!

If you’ve ever wondered if pressure treated wood is dangerous, you don’t have to wonder anymore. Our eighth most popular article of 2019 was about the dangers of pressure treated wood and why it can be so dangerous.

Those are the articles of 2019, but I’m looking forward to seeing 2020!

