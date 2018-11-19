Tips for winter tree care - On the House

(BPT) – It’s hard to believe that winter is almost here. It seems like yesterday we were just getting our yards and patios ready to host summer barbecues and pool parties, and now we’re beginning to think about winterizing plants and trimming tree branches. Winter is the best time to trim and prune trees and shrubs because they’re dormant. With winter around the corner, here are some tips to consider when deciding whether to trim or prune your trees.

Before you start

Trimming and pruning trees is a big job, and there are a lot of things to consider before starting that project. It’s a good idea to do a quick search online and see if there are special techniques to prune specific trees.

When to prune

Pruning during dormancy is the most common practice among arborists, and it’s usually best to wait until the coldest part of the winter to begin this process. It results in vigorous growth in the spring. There are a number of reasons why pruning in the winter is best.

The wounds heal faster, which keeps the plant strong. Pruning a tree helps it maintain its shape and appearance. There is less risk of disease or infestation. It’s easier to see when the leaves are gone. Dead or broken branches can fall at any time, which creates a safety hazard.

Selecting trimming equipment

It’s important to make sure that you have the right tools for the job. Greenworks 60V 10-Inch Brushless Pole Saw is great for those higher branches that are hard to reach. On a fully charged battery, this lightweight pole saw will run for an hour and extend up to 8 feet. The Greenworks 60V 16-Inch Cordless Brushless Chainsaw is perfect for those larger trimming jobs. It provides you with up to 90 cuts on a fully charged battery with a chain brake that halts the chain to prevent accidental kickback.

Greenworks’ battery innovation with both products means there is no messy gas or oil mixture to deal with, and push-button start technology ensures that you’ll never have to bother with a pesky pull-cord again!