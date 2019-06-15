The Delivery and Tear Out Process - On the House

My previous blog post covered my design experience with Cliqstudios.com. With the design process neatly in the rearview mirror, I regularly perused my design package – admiring the well-detailed plans, elevations, and eye-catching perspective views – anticipating how great my new kitchen would look [Where do I get the best design ideas?]. My wife selected a gorgeous navy blue finish with shaker style doors to go with our new hammered copper sink, blue-veined azurite granite tops, and white subway tile splash. We were like a couple of kids in a candy store anticipating the arrival of our new cabinets.

As a veteran remodeler, my biggest fears were that the cabinets wouldn’t arrive on time, that they would be damaged in shipping, or that the configuration wouldn’t work out as planned. As it turned out, I was pleasantly surprised on all fronts! The cabinets arrived right on schedule – about five weeks from the order date – and without the least hint of damage. The crew with the free delivery service that CliqStudios provided neatly placed the sixteen cabinet-filled boxes in my family room, which I had set up as my staging area. Now all that remained was to verify that everything would fit.

We could hardly stand the excitement! We felt like we were preparing to open gifts on Christmas morning. A quick inspection of all of the boxes revealed no damage. Opening the first box – and all subsequent boxes — we discovered that everything was neatly wrapped and all corners had ample damage protection.

Remember, CliqStudios recommends that existing cabinets not be torn our until the new cabinets have arrived, have been unpacked, and inspected to make sure that everything will fit as planned [What’s the kitchen remodel timeline?]. Therefore, if there is any damage or something won’t fit, replacements can be expedited, thus, keeping your kitchen downtime to a minimum. They also recommend that you open the boxes as soon as you receive them to confirm that everything is in order and, if not, that you reach out to customer service right away so that replacements can be ordered.

After opening the first box to inspect the contents and confirm that the navy blue finish was everything that we had hoped for, we took a break to regroup and let our adrenaline rush subside. We grabbed our design kit and, as CliqStudios suggested, we compared the contents of each and every box to our design package to make sure that everything matched our order. Bingo! We got everything that we ordered, the sizes matched and we even received color-matched crayons and touch up paint to conceal any blemishes that might arise during the installation process.

Want to know what it’s like to unbox a set of CliqStudios’ cabinets? If you’ve ever unboxed a new smartphone or tablet, you’ll know exactly what it feels like. Only difference – we won’t need to trade up in a year or so. We are sure that our new cabinets will last a long time.

In my next blog post, I’ll share some tips and techniques that will simplify the installation process and lend professional results.