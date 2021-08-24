Terrazzo™ Transforms Garage Floor - On the House

Bill Taylor’s garage has never looked better. He transformed the floor into an automobile showroom with Terrazzo™ stone coating.

“My expectation for this product included a professional look after completion, a slip-resistant finish, and long-lasting beauty,” says Taylor, a Kentucky resident. “So far my expectations have been met.”

Terrazzo: Up to the Test

While Taylor just applied the Terrazzo finish (in the Tangiers color) in July of this year, he already feels positive about the product and results. The decorative granite resurfacer took his builder-grade garage floor to a showroom status.

Self-priming Terrazzo can be applied in both indoor and outdoor settings. While ideal for a garage floor like Taylors, the product also does extremely well when subjected to the elements. That’s why all-weather Terrazzo can be applied to walkways, porches, pool decks and patios. The real granite coating covers and hides hairline cracks and minor flaws in existing surfaces. It completely resurfaces the existing floor or concrete surface with a flexible, water-tight and easy-to-clean finish.

Tested for water, salt, chemical, impact and abrasion resistance, Terrazzo is long-lasting in any environment. The real stone coating also resists hot tire pick up, plus mold and mildew. Terrazzo is U/V brittle resistant and beautifully handles freeze and thaw conditions

Tip: Rent a Commercial Grade Grinder

Taylor heard about Terrazzo on a home improvement radio show. He immediately contacted Daich Coatings to gain more information and order his product.

For Taylor, the greatest challenge was removing the seal coating his builder used on his two-year old garage floor. After trying several ways to remove the coating, he ended up renting a commercial grade grinder to finish the etching.

“Once I had the grinder, the prep work was much quicker,” says Taylor. “My tip is that anyone trying to prep a tough surface area like I had should rent a grinder. I’m going to do my son’s garage floor with Terrazzo soon and I’ll definitely rent the grinder again.”

Once the surface was ground down, Taylor used TSP to clean the floor with a baking soda/water mixture to neutralize it. He then rolled on the Terrazzo and watched it transform his garage. Afterwards he added coats of TracSafe® Anti-Slip Sealer to add high slip resistancy to the garage floor.

“This was a new type of project for me and I had a few questions along the way,” says Taylor. “The Customer Service team at Daich Coatings is excellent. I was really impressed with how fast they responded to me and how dedicated they were to getting me answers. Daich Coatings is a very good company to work with on DIY projects.”

Assuring Slip Resistancy

Terrazzo can be applied over concrete, masonry, linoleum, vinyl and tile surfaces. The decorative granite resurfacer comes in six pre-mixed colors, including Silverado, Pearl Grey, Moonscape, Café, Glacier and Tangiers.

Made with real stone, a gallon of Terrazzo covers up to 60 square feet of surface space. Two coats are recommended (a few hours apart) for a beautiful granite finish. While Terrazzo is naturally slip resistant, the highest level of slip resistance can be achieved by applying TracSafe Anti-Slip Sealer.

TracSafe’s anti-slip coating technology lays down a uniform foot traction surface that exhibits effective slip resistance properties in both wet and dry conditions, with bare feet and various common pedestrian and work footwear.

Terrazzo and TracSafe, along with other Daich Coatings primers and decorative concrete products, are available online at Lowe’s® or at daichcoatings.com.