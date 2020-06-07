One-of-a-Kind Stone Finishes Set Designer Projects Apart - On the House

Designer Jennifer Bauer has a “secret weapon” for transforming ugly outdoor patios, table tops and walkways. Instead of suggesting her clients invest in costly changes, she recommends affordably-priced roll-on stone coatings.

“I love the versatility of SpreadStone™ textured stone coatings,” says Bauer, owner of Artistic Designs in Ogdensburg, Wisc. “I use this product on many of my design projects. It’s perfect for transforming a concrete deck into a flagstone finish or giving an outdoor bar tabletop a unique, custom appearance.”

Countertop Surface Study

According to a recent Freedonia Group study on countertop surface materials, stone-like surfaces are anticipated to be the fastest growing countertop material through 2024.

The study evaluation reports that high-end splurges by homeowners will occur with products such as granite countertops. However, market interest is anticipated to rise in lower-priced, but more natural-looking products, like engineered stone, porcelain slab and butcher-block countertops. This is because homeowners are looking to “trade up” to more aesthetically pleasing surface materials.

“From my experiences, homeowners are indeed seeking authentic-looking finishes,” says Bauer, who started her business in 2002. “That’s a key reason why the projects I do with Daich Coatings products are so well received. My clients don’t have to ‘splurge’ for the look of granite. They get it at a fraction of the cost with these stone coating products.”

One-of-a-Kind Creations

One of the aspects Bauer appreciates most about using the SpreadStone product for her clients is being able to have the coating tinted to almost any color that fits her project needs.

“I’ve worked with the Daich Coatings team to develop very unique colors,” says Bauer. “They’ve helped me create custom colors for a variety of porches, steps and patios. Each time, the homeowner is amazed at what we’ve achieved with this versatile pre-mixed stone coating.”

Available online at The Home Depot® and also factory-direct through Daich Coatings at daichcoatings.com, SpreadStone provides the look of natural stone or ceramic tile — at a greatly reduced price of the real thing. Different versions of SpreadStone allow the coating to be either rolled on or applied with a trowel. The crack-, abrasion- and impact-resistant finish of the product stands up to freeze/thaw cycles, salt, water, UV rays and chemicals.

“I can manipulate the finish to exactly what I envision,” says Bauer. “That allows for creating one-of-a-kind custom projects that my clients truly appreciate.”

