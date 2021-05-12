Steve Beck's Decades Long Career at Hy Lite - On the House

In the past 28 years we’ve all witnessed the birth of Amazon, Google, Facebook and the iPhone. We’ve seen horrifying terrorism acts along with uplifting advances of space travel — even the recent landing on Mars. Through all those years Steve Beck has also seen changes in his career at Hy-Lite.

Since 1993 Beck has been through several ownership changes at the Florida-based company. He’s seen Hy-Lite move from an inventive, entrepreneurial start-up company to the “only player left in the game” that manufactures acrylic block windows. He’s had fun testing the strength of casement windows and gotten excited about newer products using acrylic blocks in sliding barn doors, rolling privacy panels and interior walls.

“The privacy windows we created almost three decades ago were such a ‘new idea’ back then,” says Beck, who serves as the vice president of operations at Hy-Lite. “There were ground-breaking ideas. There were challenges bringing the windows to market. And, there was genuine excitement to see where every day would lead us.”

Fixed Picture Window is King

Through the years Beck has seen Hy-Lite add a wide variety of windows and products. However, the one that has stood the test of time is the fixed acrylic block picture window.

“This is still the highest volume window of our sales,” says Beck. “People find it’s ideal for bathroom settings or to create truly large signature pieces in key areas of the home. Despite all the frills and options we’ve added over the years, this base unit is still king.”

Blocking Out Sun’s Rays

While the fixed acrylic block unit sets Hy-Lite apart in the industry, Beck believes the E-3 SunBlock window is the most ground-breaking product the company has ever introduced.

“This window improves Solar Heat resistance and Heat Loss resistance better than any other decorative privacy window product on the market,” says Beck. “This was so incredibly innovative when we introduced it … and it still is.

“We have three versions of the E-3 SunBlock window available. Personally, I think it’s one of the smartest investments a homeowner can make when looking for a privacy window.”

Family Matters

Witnessing a variety of company ownership changes over the years, Beck relates that it’s the people at Hy-Lite that have always kept him connected to the company.

“We have many people who have been here almost as long as I have,” says Beck. “EVERY single one of those people is family to me.

“I’ve never seen a company with people like ours. I don’t think I could ever leave them. Whether we’re cranking out the most popular of our privacy windows or creatively designing new products, this is my family and I want to work with them for as long as possible.”

Hy-Lite, a U.S. Block Windows Company, is the leading manufacturer of acrylic block, glass block and decorative glass windows. The company’s privacy product options include acrylic block shutters, accent panels, radius walls, partition walls and door inserts. For more information, visit hy-lite.com.