Steps for homeowners dealing with ice or snowstorms - On the House

(BPT) – Are you ready if a blizzard hit tomorrow? While smaller snowstorms certainly create a level of frustration for homeowners, large storms require preparation to stay safe and comfortable. Families don’t want to be caught off guard in the event of a large snowstorm. Finding yourself unprepared and without power can be a dangerous predicament.

A loss of power can reduce your access to water, food, and light. Follow the tips below and you’ll be ready to weather any snow event!

Have at least three days’ worth of water. Have a supply of flashlights and batteries on hand. Have a portable grill or camping stove at the ready to prepare food. Purchase non-perishable food. Move perishable items into a cooler that can be packed with snow to keep them fresh. Pretreat areas outside your home with a bag of ice salt before the storm hits. Winterizing your home is another step you can take to prepare for winter storms. Checking that your house is ready to withstand a winter storm is crucial. Review the checklist below to ensure that you stay warm and dry. Make sure to clean out your gutters and patch any holes in your roof. Check for cracks around your door! Use silicone caulk to fill in any gaps larger than a credit card. Clean out your chimney and secure a pile of firewood. Beyond securing the necessities and winterizing your home, there are a number of tools that work even when your power doesn’t! Below are the tools that can make dealing with a large accumulation of snowfall much more pleasant. A battery-powered snow thrower to clean off the driveway. Greenworks Tools 60V 20″ Snow Thrower will get the job done and eliminate the noise and hassles of dealing with fossil-fuel options. A generator that provides portable power can also be of great use in charging cell phones or other essential electronics. A cordless, battery-powered snow shovel to remove snow on porches or sidewalks helps clear a path without the back-breaking work. The Greenworks Cordless 12″ Snow Shovel is a valuable addition to any winter tool collection as it effortlessly clears a foot of snow on a single pass. A cordless, portable heater to help prevent frostbite in the absence of electricity or a fireplace.

If you follow these important steps, you will be prepared for anything Jack Frost throws at you this winter.