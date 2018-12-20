Steps for homeowners dealing with ice or snowstorms - On the House

Steps for homeowners dealing with ice or snowstorms
(BPT) – Are you ready if a blizzard hit tomorrow? While smaller snowstorms certainly create a level of frustration for homeowners, large storms require preparation to stay safe and comfortable. Families don’t want to be caught off guard in the event of a large snowstorm. Finding yourself unprepared and without power can be a dangerous predicament.
A loss of power can reduce your access to water, food, and light. Follow the tips below and you’ll be ready to weather any snow event!
- Have at least three days’ worth of water.
- Have a supply of flashlights and batteries on hand.
- Have a portable grill or camping stove at the ready to prepare food.
- Purchase non-perishable food.
- Move perishable items into a cooler that can be packed with snow to keep them fresh.
- Pretreat areas outside your home with a bag of ice salt before the storm hits.
- Winterizing your home is another step you can take to prepare for winter storms. Checking that your house is ready to withstand a winter storm is crucial. Review the checklist below to ensure that you stay warm and dry.
- Make sure to clean out your gutters and patch any holes in your roof.
- Check for cracks around your door! Use silicone caulk to fill in any gaps larger than a credit card.
- Clean out your chimney and secure a pile of firewood.
- Beyond securing the necessities and winterizing your home, there are a number of tools that work even when your power doesn’t! Below are the tools that can make dealing with a large accumulation of snowfall much more pleasant.
- A battery-powered snow thrower to clean off the driveway. Greenworks Tools 60V 20″ Snow Thrower will get the job done and eliminate the noise and hassles of dealing with fossil-fuel options.
- A generator that provides portable power can also be of great use in charging cell phones or other essential electronics.
- A cordless, battery-powered snow shovel to remove snow on porches or sidewalks helps clear a path without the back-breaking work. The Greenworks Cordless 12″ Snow Shovel is a valuable addition to any winter tool collection as it effortlessly clears a foot of snow on a single pass.
- A cordless, portable heater to help prevent frostbite in the absence of electricity or a fireplace.
If you follow these important steps, you will be prepared for anything Jack Frost throws at you this winter.
