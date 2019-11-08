Smart Winter Fueling Tips - On the House

It’s barely past Halloween, and already areas from Colorado to North Dakota have experienced significant snowstorms. Don’t get caught unprepared. Before the Thanksgiving feast is even planned, get ready for unpredictable winter weather that may strike your area.

Experts at Scepter™, manufacturers of industry-leading rugged fuel containers, recommend taking time right now to stock up on fresh supplies of gasoline, kerosene and diesel for your winter emergency needs.

“We always hear from people after the first storm of the season who wish they had secured fuel reserves when the weather was cooperating,” says Daniel Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter. “Having extra fuel on hand for snow blowers, generators and heaters is so critical before the really bad weather sets in.”

Smart Fueling Tips

Marshall recommends homeowners properly dispose of old fuel kept in containers for more than six months. Then get new (winter) fuel in clean, durable containers, like the ScepterTM SmartControlTM kerosene, gas and diesel cans.

SmartControl containers feature an innovative spout design that makes it easy to fuel equipment, even in the coldest of weather conditions. The spout provides a clean, fast, and hassle-free pour and helps save fuel for where it’s needed by eliminating messy spills. The user-controlled flow valve, with its flame mitigation device (FMD), makes it easier and safer to direct the amount of fuel being dispensed. And, because the container stores with the spout on, hands always stay clean.

“There are different types of fuel that work best with the summer and winter seasons,” says Marshall. “Having new, proper seasonal fuel available for the winter is a smart move.”

Another smart move is to test out products that have not been used since last winter before you need them. Refuel and test fuel-operated snow removal equipment, back-up generators, lamps and other products to assure they will operate properly when they’re truly needed during a winter storm.

Safety First

For people using diesel-powered generators during the winter months, basic safety precautions should be taken. A generator safety checklist generally includes items such as remembering to only refuel a generator when the appliance is cold, never place flammable materials near a generator and avoid closed spaces when operating a generator.

Homeowners depending on kerosene fuel for heating should also take safety precautions. Farm Bureau Insurance® offers kerosene heater safety tips, including using the correct grade of kerosene fuel for heaters and never refueling heaters indoors.

“Because different fuels are used especially during the winter months, it’s important to remember that each type of fuel — gasoline, kerosene, and diesel — should have its own specific fuel container,” says Marshall. “For example, kerosene should never be stored in a container previously used to store other liquids.

“Our industry has a universal color identification system for fuels. Red containers are for gasoline, yellow for diesel and blue for kerosene. People should specifically stay with the appropriate colored-container for each fuel and never mix them together.”

No matter what type of fuel is being used, it should be stored in secure, dry locations away from heat sources, pets and easy access to children. And, the FMD should never be removed from the fuel container. A video showcasing proper filling and use of Scepter fuel containers is available on the company’s website.

The rugged SmartControl containers are Made in America and designed to substantially exceed ASTM and CPSC minimum standards. Each product includes child safety locks and a flame mitigation device for added protection.

Recognized by This Old House magazine as a “Top 20 Best New Product of 2019” in the Lawn & Garden category, SmartControl containers are also the recipient of the “Best in Class” Award at the 2018 National Hardware Show. Constructed in the U.S.A. of durable and safe high-density polyethylene, SmartControl containers can be found throughout the U.S. in The Home Depot®, Walmart®, Lowe’s®, AutoZone®, Pep Boys and Northern® Tool + Equipment stores. Visit www.scepter.com for more information.