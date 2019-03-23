Show Notes: What "Wood" The Carey Bros Do? - On the House

Just ask yourself, “What wood the Carey Brothers do?” when wondering

Tools to Protect Your Walls

Protect Your Walls from Cracks

Before driving a nail into a plaster wall, place a small piece of tape over the spot you’re working on. This simple prep step will prevent cracking in the plaster.

Patch It Up

To make a putty for quick patches, combine a tablespoon of salt with a tablespoon of cornstarch.

Mix them together with just enough water to make a paste. Apply while still wet.

Crafty Use for Old Gift Cards

In need of a thin yet sturdy household tool for scraping grout, repairing holes in walls, or filling scratches in wood? Use a used-up gift card (or expired credit card) for the job—any unusable hard plastic card will do. And if you’re anything like us, you have plenty of those!

Wall Hole Solution

You’re moving out of an apartment and need to fill in the holes in the wall caused by nails. Just grab a bar of white soap and rub across the hole until the soap fills it. It’s not a permanent fix, but it will make the walls look clean until they can be repainted.

Another Wall Hole Solution

Before spackling small holes in your wall caused by nails, first cut a Q-tip in half and insert in the hole, stick end first. Then spackle as you normally would. The Q-tip will completely fill the hole and ensure you won’t have to go back for a second pass.

Finding Imperfections

Filling and sanding every hole in the wall before you paint can be enough of a pain, but sometimes it’s hard to find every crack, hole, and imperfection. Make your job easier by turning off the lights in a room, then slowly running a flashlight over the entire surface of the wall. The light will cast different shadows in these areas, making them easier to see than they would have been in the daylight.

Is butcher block countertop right for your kitchen? It’s the hot, new look!

Warm and accommodating, butcher block is an affordable countertop material with a lot going for it. Maintain them regularly and butcher block countertops will reward you by aging gracefully. But without proper upkeep, they can dull and crack. Are butcher block countertops the right material for you and your kitchen?

Butcher block can be made from nearly any wood. Maple is one of the best and most popular for butcher block counters because it’s hard and has a clear grain. Cherry and red oak offer rich color. Butcher block can also be crafted from bamboo (it works best with end-grain construction) and sustainably farmed exotics such as wenge, zebrawood, and iroko.

How do you best maintain butcher block countertops?

Learn how to best maintain butcher block countertops at Remodelista.com.

Did You Remember to…?

Daylight Saving Time signals the loss of an hours sleep and a reminder to take care of important biannual tasks around your home.

Change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

You’ve likely heard this one before, but it’s worth repeating. Take the time to make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are in working order and have fresh batteries. Flames can consume a home in as little as five minutes, and the risk of dying in a fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.

Flip your mattress.

To make sure your mattress wears evenly, you should flip it every six months. Got a pillowtop? Just rotate it instead of turning it over.

Clean your fridge’s coils.

To keep your unit running efficiently, use your vacuum’s wand to suck away layers of dirt and dust.

Vacuum out your dryer’s vent and ducts.

Lint lodged in the vent pipes, the space behind the dryer, and ducts outside your home is often the cause of dryer fires. Your vacuum’s crevice tool can help you get the job done.

Replace or clean filters around your house.

You should inspect the filters in your heating and air-conditioning units to make your systems are still running well, but also check the water filter in your fridge and HEPA filter in your vacuum.

Check your emergency kit.

If you’ve depleted your supply of flashlight batteries, bandage, and other just-in-case items over the past six months, use this time to restock.

Cabinets: Easy Repairs

Are you bugged by cabinets that don’t work quite right? Broken latches, loose door hinges, sticking drawers—are they driving you bonkers? Check out these easy fixes and other common cabinet problems below!

Adjust hinges on misaligned doors

Add bumpers to banging doors

Replace worn-out drawer slides

Lubricate sticking drawers

Spray lubricant on tracks and rollers

Repair a broken drawer box

Remove fasteners and old glue

Learn more about these cabinet repairs by checking out the article Family Handman put together!

