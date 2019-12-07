Show Notes: Under the On The House Christmas Tree - On the House

Holidays. Thanksgiving is behind us. The new year is before us.

And smack in the middle? The Under the On The House Christmas Tree Giveaway, of course!

If you want to enter to win some great Hoover ONEPWR products, head over to the entry page.

It’s over $1,200 in prizes! There are two winners…. you could be one of them!

via GIPHY

Missed our live show? Don’t worry! Because we have a podcast of the show. It’s the same thing we aired on the radio, but ready for you whenever and wherever you are! Check it out here.

We also are celebrating 15 Days of Christmas with Daich Coatings 15% discount (plus free shipping) with the code XMAS15. Happy Christmas shopping!

Plumbing Tips for Winter

The holidays are a time for family, friends and quite a few plumbing emergencies. A majority of Americans take part in holiday parties with 11 or more guests around Thanksgiving and Christmas. These extra guests put a serious strain on a home’s plumbing system, which results in more emergency calls to plumbers.

Big holiday meals require a busy kitchen. Too much grease and food finds its way into the kitchen drain or disposer. Holiday guests also equate to extra showers and baths as well as lots of extra toilet flushes. It all adds up to potential plumbing disasters.

Pipes clog because of a gradual buildup of grease, hair, soap and/ or food particles. All it takes it one major overload, like a house full of guests, to exasperate the situation and create a clogged drain. Follow these plumbing tips to avoid a disaster.

Plumbing in the kitchen:

Avoid pouring fats or cooking oils down the drain because liquid fats solidify in the pipes and create clogs. Wipe congealed grease from pots.

Never put hard-to-grind, stringy, fibrous waste into the garbage disposer (poultry skins, carrots, celery, pumpkin pulp or banana peels). The disposer can’t sufficiently grind these items and they will clog your sink drain.

Run cold water down the drain for about 15 seconds before and after using the garbage disposer to flush waste down the main line.

Turn on the disposer before adding food debris.

Run the dishwasher and washing machine at night or at off times to conserve hot water and maintain adequate water pressure for your guests.

Plumbing in the bathroom:

Plan ahead, spread out showers throughout the day; wait 10 minutes between showers rather than taking one right after another.

Turn up the water heater slightly to retain hot water. To avoid scalding, do not exceed 125°F.

If shower pressure is weak, pour a cup of vinegar into a plastic bag, place it over the shower head , and soak. Use a twist tie to hold it in place overnight. In the morning, remove the bag and use an old toothbrush to gently scrub off the mineral deposits to help restore water flow.

Prevent Frozen Pipes

If water freezes within a pipe, it will expand and crack the pipe. Just like that soda pop can experiment you may have tried when you were younger, you will notice the expansion and explosion when you freeze it. The same thing happens within a frozen pipe, which ultimately can cost you time and money.

The water expanding into ice within the pipe can cause an increase in water pressure. This blockage can create excessive pressure throughout the system and cause pipe failure in vulnerable places. Generally, water pipes in higher places like attics, garages, crawl spaces, or outside walls are typically the most vulnerable locations for a potential frozen pipe emergency.

Preventing a frozen pipe disaster

Install pipes in an insulated place

Bury pipes lower in the ground, below the frost line

Install pipes in heated spaces, avoid attics and garages whenever possible

Fit pipes with insulation sleeves or wrapping

Letting a faucet drip during extreme cold weather can prevent a pipe from bursting.

If you currently notice slower water flow and expect frozen pipes, you should call a plumber immediately. Often times issues like this can be resolved before any damage occurs.

Fixing frozen pipes with current breakage

Turn off the water main line to prevent flooding

Research correct piping layout structure you currently have in your home

Identify the cracked pipe and replace broken pipe sections with insulation

Holiday Gifts in Danger?

The Holidays keep people preoccupied with winter travel, remembering everyone on their wish list, and smiling through the office party. The problem with this time of year is that burglars are busy too.

You don’t have to let criminals run off with all your new gifts. By using smart ideas, such as better outdoor lighting and home security systems, you can turn your home into a suburban citadel that scares away night prowlers. Here are a few home security basics for every homeowner so they can protect their home and family this holiday season and into the New Year.

Make Your Home Appear Occupied

Most thieves are opportunistic. They come into a neighborhood and look for houses that seem undefended and unoccupied. An important part of home security is making your home look occupied at all times.

One big clue that you are out of town is if your mail or newspapers are piling up. Never allow newspapers to accumulate in the front yard. Ask a neighbor or friend to get your mail.

Not only should some lights be on, but the array of lights should change just as it would if the home were occupied. The easiest way to do this is with timers.

Leave on a TV or radio with the volume turned up loud enough to be heard by someone approaching the doors or windows.

Having a car in the garage or driveway can also be a deterrent. If you are going on a trip and not leaving a car at home, you might want to make arrangements with the next door neighbor to park one of their cars in your driveway while you are away.

Roof Safety Tips For Decorating This Season

Why Is Roof Safety Important?

Walking around on your roof and performing tasks, such as hanging up holiday lights, can be dangerous if you’re not careful enough. The slope of your roof can make it difficult to move around while keeping your balance. A slippery roof from a recent rainstorm or snowfall can cause you to slide around, increasing the risk of falling. Following the best roof safety tips can help prevent injuries or accidents while you’re decorating.

Choose a Calm, Sunny Day

You shouldn’t plan on decorating your roof if it’s going to be windy, rainy or snowy out, and you should avoid going up there in the dark. Plan on putting up your holiday decorations during the day when it’s clear and calm outside. Keep in mind that the sun sets earlier this time of year, so don’t wait too long to get started.

Get Everything Ready

Don’t head up to the roof until you’ve checked all of your decorations and cords to make sure everything is working and ready to be set up. You should untangle all of your holiday lights while you’re still on the ground. Before heading up, you should also check your outlets to ensure that they’re working.

Use the Right Gear

How do holiday roof safety tips work in terms of your gear? By following these tips, you’ll lower the risk of damage and accidents:

Never use staples or nails for decorations, since they can damage your roof. Use plastic hooks or clips instead.

Wear a tool belt around your waist rather than trying to carry a toolbox or loose tools around.

Avoid wearing shoes that don’t give you any traction. Instead, put on a pair of shoes with a rubber sole that offers plenty of traction, so you won’t slip and slide while walking on your roof.

Use Ladders Safely

It’s not just your roof you have to worry about. You’ll also need to be careful when going up and down ladders to get up there. Doing the following can keep you safe:

Have someone spot or help you to lower your risk of injuries.

Place ladders at a 75-degree angle with a few feet reaching above your roofline.

Always stand at least a few rungs down from the top of ladders.

Place ladders on a level pathway or driveway where they’re not near any power lines.

Make sure your roof is in good condition before you start decorating for the holidays. Otherwise, you could risk injuries or damage.

Recall: Stanley Black & Decker Recalls Wooden Handle Nailing Hammer Due to Injury Hazard

This recall involves the STANLEY brand 16 oz. wooden handle nailing hammers with model number STHT51454 etched below the STANLEY logo on the steel hammer head. The hammers have a metal head, a natural wood handle with a black over- molded grip. STANLEY is marked on the wooden handle in black and on the steel hammer head. The UPC code for the product is 076174514544 and is located on a label on the handle. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hammers and return them to Walmart to receive a refund in the form of a Walmart gift card for the purchase price, as they were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide from July 2018 through August 2019 for about $6.

Is It Rude to Ask Guests to Take Off Their Shoes?

Is it rude to ask guests to take off their shoes? Or rude for guests to leave them on? According to a poll of 1,000 Americans conducted for realtor.com® on behalf of Branded Research, partygoers by and large are willing to kick off their shoes in someone else’s house. About one-third said they always take off their shoes when visiting a home, regardless of the occasion; another third said they’d do so if the host asked (or implied this was preferred by the mountain of shoes by the front door).

Meanwhile, a brazen minority—16%—said that they’d leave their shoes on. Here’s an explanation as to why.

Are shoes indoors really that bad?

Ask most people about the shoes on vs. off debate and Team Off cites preventing dirt from being tracked into a home as the main reason for ditching footwear at the door. All kinds of nastiness could get stuck to our soles, from pizza crumbs to pet feces.

So if you ask your guests to take off their shoes to keep your home clean, their shoeless feet are still spreading bacteria all over your floor. And their feet will also be collecting bacteria from your floors to bring back to their home. Yup, it goes both ways!

Keep a basket near the entrance with slippers or socks for guests, include seating, so people don’t have to balance on one foot to remove shoes.

Tips for Painting a Second Coat

The second coat of paint is usually the final one, and whether it’s on a wall, a stair railing or a piece of furniture, it defines the entire paint job. Just as preparation is important before you apply the primer or first coat of paint, it’s still important before you apply the second. If you were having problems with flow-out or blushing when you applied the first coat, the time to correct these problems is when you’re applying the finishing coat.

When Is the First Coat Dry?

It’s easy to mess up the paint job by applying fresh paint before the undercoat has completely dried. The brush or roller drags the partially congealed paint across the surface and makes streaks that you may never erase. Always let the paint dry for the recommended amount of time specified by the manufacturer — and then some if temperatures are cold or the air is humid. A wait time of four hours between coats is recommended for latex paint, and 24 hours for oil paints.

Because it’s shinier, wet paint is easy to distinguish from dry paint, but you sometimes need a work light to spot wet patches. If you’re unsure, use this definitive test: The paint isn’t ready if you can make an impression with your finger.

Scuff It Up

Once the paint has dried, a light scuffing de-glosses the surface and gets rid of streaks, drips and other imperfections. Using sandpaper on the surface of your painted wall or trim before applying the second coat can help focus on the areas that need attention. Scuff walls with 120- or 150-grit sandpaper, and use a pole sander to avoid having to stand on a ladder. Scuff woodwork and furniture with 220-grit sandpaper. There’s no need to use a sanding machine — a light scuffing by hand, going with the grain of the wood — will do the job.

Look for drips and ridges left by your paintbrush or roller. Take particular care to flatten this with the sandpaper. For larger drips, it may help to scrape them down with a razor blade to do most of the flattening. Wipe the surface with a damp rag when complete to remove sanding dust.

Paint Application Tips

Because it’s usually the last one, the second coat requires special care. Any application mistakes may require another sanding job and an extra coat, which means more time and expense for you.

Add Paint Conditioner

Reduce visible brush strokes and roller marks and create a smoother surface by adding paint conditioner to the final coat.

Use the Right Applicators

Your paintbrush should have synthetic bristles if you’re using latex paint and natural bristles if you’re spreading oil-based paint. Use a brush with a clean edge and no loose bristles that can fall out and get stuck in the finish. Use the same roller cover that you used for the first coat, but instead of cleaning it off between coats, store it in a plastic bag so it’s preloaded with paint and ready to use.

Spread a Thin Coat

Don’t load the wall, woodwork or furniture with a heavy topcoat. The paint takes longer to dry, and it collects dirt while it’s tacky, not to mention that it has more time to drip and separate. Use just enough paint to get full coverage.

Keep a Wet Edge

When rolling, always overlap the previous stroke by half, and roll the entire wall from top to bottom or from left to right in a single stroke. Stopping in the middle of a stroke and trying to save paint with narrow overlaps create streaks that may take an extra coat to correct. When brushing, always stroke toward the wet edge of the previous stroke, and keep all stroke lines parallel.

Pearl Harbor Day Beacon Lighting Ceremony Concord

Saturday, December 7, 2019 – 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE

Cal State East Bay – Concord Campus |

4700 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Concord, CA 94521

In honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we invite you to attend the annual “Eye of Diablo” beacon lighting ceremony to pay tribute to and honor our veterans.

Every year since 1964, the Pearl Harbor survivors and their families have memorialized Pearl Harbor Day by relighting the historic Beacon atop Mount Diablo’s summit. When those who experienced Pearl Harbor are gone, the history is lost with them. That tragedy should never happen again, “Lest We Forget.”

“When that beacon light is turned on, that’s a tribute to those individuals that lost their lives at Pearl Harbor.”

Earl “Chuck” Kohler, Pearl Harbor Survivor

The Pearl Harbor Survivors and Save Mount Diablo are grateful for the assistance and support from Mount Diablo State Park, CCTV, California State University East Bay Concord Campus, Vietnam Helicopters Museum and the Sons & Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors.

https://sf.funcheap.com/lighting-beacon/

Mentioned Links

~ Thank you~

A very special thank you to all of our callers! We live to answer your questions, so keep them coming!

Thank you to our Technical Support:

Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer

Carol “Remodeling Babe” Carey – Executive Producer

Sam Reed – Associate Producer

Rico Figliolini – Digital Master

Thank you for tuning in for holiday cheer and a couple of tips and tricks! And check in next week for more cool tips!

“Under the On The House Christmas Tree” Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired December 07, 2019.