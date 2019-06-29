Show Notes: Stars, Stripes, and Everything Nice - On the House

With our nation’s independence day (Happy Fourth of July everyone!) just around the corner, the Carey Brothers want you to stay safe, take stock of your blessings, and have fun!

Tips to save water

PG&E’s efforts to protect California communities from wildfires

Tools homeowners need to know about

Fourth of July (and summer) safety tips

Recall of a fan!

Summer pest control

20 Ways to Save Water

While the Carey Brothers are based in California where saving water has become second nature to most, it’s never a bad thing to save a limited resource! Here are 20 ways you can dabble in to start saving water today!

Kitchen Water Saving Tips

When doing the dishes, fill one sink with soapy water and the other with rinsing water.

Keep drinking water in a jug in the fridge so that every drop of water goes down someone, not the sink.

Collect your leftover water for water plants and washing produce.

To retain more of the nutrients in your food, cook food in as little water as possible.

Yard Water Saving Tips

Don’t plant home turf in areas where it’s hard to water, like steep inclines, strips along sidewalks, and driveways.

Shorten your watering time. Better absorption occurs without overwatering plants.

Check outdoor faucets, pipes, and hoses for leaks.

Adjust the lawn mower to a higher blade setting. This will leave your grass blades a little longer, which will hold more water than short grass blades.

Use the water from your fish tank to water your plants when you clean it out. The water is nutritious for the plants!

On driveways and other walking areas on your lawn, use porous materials. It keeps water in your yard and prevents runoff.

In the summer, water your lawn every three days and in the winter water it every five days.

Leave lower branches on trees and shrubs. The leaf litter keeps the soil cooler and reduces evaporation.

Be sure only to water plants when necessary. More plants die from over-watering than from under-watering.

Bathe your pets in a dry area in your lawn.

Aerate your lawn by punching holes in your lawn about six inches apart. Water will reach the roots rather than run off the surface.

Bathroom Water Saving Tips

In your toilet tank, put food coloring to see if it seeps in your toilet bowl.

Get rid of that tissue in the trash instead of wasting water on flushing it down the toilet.

General Water Saving Tips

Check out your bill and water meter to gauge your water use.

Do you know where your master shut off valve is located? If a pipe were to burst, this knowledge would save you lots of damage to your home and many gallons of water.

Install new water-saving appliances, like washing machines that save up to 20 gallons per load.

The Carey Brothers talked to PG & E Spokesperson, Jeff Smith!

Working Together To Protect Our Communities From Wildfires

Given the continued and growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires, and as an additional precautionary measure following the 2017 and 2018 wildfires, we are expanding and enhancing our Community Wildfire Safety Program to further reduce wildfire risks and help keep our customers and the communities we serve safe. This includes expanding our Public Safety Power Shutoff program beginning with the 2019 wildfire season to include all electric lines that pass through high fire-threat areas – both distribution and transmission. We know how much our customers rely on electric service and that there are safety risks on both sides. We will only proactively turn off lines in the interest of safety to help reduce the likelihood of an ignition when extreme fire danger conditions are forecasted. While customers in high fire-threat areas are more likely to be affected, any of PG&E’s more than 5 million electric customers could have their power shut off if their community relies upon a line that passes through a high fire-threat area.

Learn more about PG&E’s Safety Power Shutoff program and more about PG&E’s efforts to prevent wildfires.

Incredible Tools Every Homeowner Should Know About

Blast Clogs Away

This Drain King drain cleaner from GT Water Products is my go-to tool for removing tough clogs. When drains in basements, bathrooms or kitchens stop up and homeowners can’t plunge the clog out, I hook this tool up to a garden hose, feed it into the drain and turn on the faucet.

Here’s how it works: The bladder swells and wedges itself in the pipe, and its patented dispersing valve vibrates the pipe while shooting jets of water to dislodge the clog safely, without chemicals.

Available in several sizes, on Amazon.

Qooltek Multipurpose Laser Level

A multipurpose laser level is a great gift for DIYers because it is so versatile. It can be used to hang pictures, install shelving, lay floors, hang wallpaper and much more.

https://www.familyhandyman.com/tools/how-to-use-a-laser-level/

Buy it on Amazon here.

Magnetic Tool Holder

Use magnets to keep heavy tools in place. This pack of four magnetic strips help keep items such as hammers, wrenches, screwdrivers and pliers where they belong in the workshop. These 15 DIY magnetic strip hacks will help you stay organized.

https://www.familyhandyman.com/storage-organization/15-diy-magnetic-strip-hacks/

Safe Fourth of July (And Summer) Celebration Tips

Have a safe holiday with these tips! And check out our article about firework safety while you’re at it!

If you need to get your LP tank filled for the weekend, make sure you transport it in a safe, upright position. Do not leave your filled tank in your vehicle or its trunk, especially if it’s sunny and hot.

Check gas grill hoses for cracks, holes and leaks.

Keep children away from grills. Gas leaks, blocked tubes, and propane tanks can be a cause of grill fires and explosions.

Never grill indoors, in the garage, in any enclosed area or on a surface that might catch fire.

Keep the grill at least two feet away from decks, siding, branches and any outdoor equipment that can catch fire quickly.

Don’t drink and drive!

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration . Alcohol, sun exposure, and caffeine can lead to dehydration.

If your pets are enjoying the holiday with you, make sure you keep them on their normal diets. There are a number of foods that can be toxic and potentially deadly. These foods include onions, chocolate, coffee, grapes, and raisins.

If your pets don’t like thunderstorms, don’t take them to a fireworks show. Keep them in a safe, quiet, and secure location.

If you buy your child glow jewelry at your local parade or fireworks show, make sure that if they wear it around their necks, it is loose fitting. Also, make sure they don’t bite into the jewelry.

Promote fireworks safety with your family and friends. Most of the injuries incurred affect people’s hands and faces.

After fireworks burnout, toss them in a bucket of water or spray them off with a hose. Pay special attention to sparklers, which seem like one of the safest fireworks but burn at a temperature close to 2,000 degrees. If your child drops a sparkler, tell them to leave it on the ground because it is hard to tell which end is safe to pick up. Spray the sparkler immediately to put it out.

If you are lighting fireworks that launch into the sky, make sure they are secured. I’ll never forget when my brother’s fireworks shot into my aunt’s garage, almost taking out Grandma. Also, be respectful of your neighbor’s property. I do not like finding firework fragments on my roof the next day.

Hunter Fan Recalls Brunswick Three and Four Light Ceiling Fans Due to Shock Hazard

The Hunter Brunswick three and four light ceiling fans have been recalled because the light kit wires can be damaged, which poses an electric shock hazard to the consumer.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Hunter to receive a free replacement light kit.

Consumer Contact:

Hunter toll-free at 866-326-2003 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.hunterfan.com and click on the “Recall” link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hunter has received one report of damaged light kit wires. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Lighting store showrooms nationwide and online e-commerce retailers where ceiling fans are sold from November 2017 through May 2019 for between $150 and $300.

Learn more about this recall by reading the Consumer Product Safety report here.

Dos & Dont’s For Summer Pest Control

The only way to practice effective summer pest control is to learn about the types of pests that trouble you and the different options that are available to control specific pests.

Summer Pest Control Dos

Sometimes pest infestations are simply a stroke of bad luck, but you can avoid most annoying pests with by practicing proactive pest control. Start utilizing these methods of a summer pest control as early as you can so you can enjoy those warm summer nights in your backyard.

A well-maintained lawn and a garden are important to prevent mosquitoes, fleas, ticks, and other pests. Make sure you mow your lawn regularly and pull out all weeds that are growing around the sides of your home.

If you want to prevent nasty pests from entering your home, make sure to check all possible entry points and seal them properly and completely.

Research what you’re planting in your garden. Some plants will attract certain types of pests, and there are other types of plants to help keep pests away .

Remove all sources of standing water from your yard, including pet dishes, empty containers, or anything else that can collect water since that’s a suitable environment for mosquito breeding .

Keep your house clean and store food in sealed containers.

Clean your gutters regularly.

For any pests that you are having problems with, learn all you can about them and the options you have to control them.

If you are facing an infestation, contact a pest control professional. Dealing with an entire colony of insects inside and/or around your home on your own is no easy task and is usually best left to the pros.

Summer Pest Control Don’ts

Usually, people think they can handle pest control issues on their own. Sometimes, for certain pests and for those that are only showing up in small numbers, that can be the case. Once they enter your home or the infestation gets out of control, there are some things you shouldn’t do.

Don’t try to handle a pest infestation on your own. It can be dangerous and inefficient since you’re not trained to do it, and sometimes it can make the problem even worse. Professionals have vast knowledge and experience, so leave the pest infestations to them.

But you can help keep your home less appealing to pests with these tips!

Don’t let garbage compile. This attracts pests like cockroaches , ants , rodents , and mosquitoes .

Another bad idea is to leave sprinklers to spray directly toward the foundation of your home.

Many chemicals intended for outdoor use are dangerous to use inside since they contain toxins in greater concentrations.

Store pesticides in original containers and don’t transfer them.

If you discover a bee or wasp nest in or around your home, we don’t recommend removing it on your own. Instead, you should contact a pest control professional who is trained to take care of the issue for you.

