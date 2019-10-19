Show Notes: Squashing Bad Habits - On the House

Are your bad, unhealthy home habits causing damage to your home?

And are they causing maybe slowly causing problems for your health, too?

We’re talking about ways you can start squashing those bad habits today!

Missed our live show? Don’t worry! Because we have a podcast of the show. It’s the same thing we aired on the radio, but ready for you whenever and wherever you are! Check it out here.

Bad House Habits To Start Squashing

Did you know that the bad habits you practice at home could actually cost you money? If you’re guilty of any of the seven home care sins listed here, now’s the time to make a change!

Affordable Ways To Make A Healthy Home

Making your home healthier and greener doesn’t have to be expensive, or overwhelming. Just a few changes can improve the health of your home, everyone in it

Some of the suggestions listed here are easy fixes. Others challenge us to re-examine a lifetime of habits.

Got Water Under Your House?

How to Assess and Correct Water Problems in a Crawl Space

Water in your home’s crawl space is more than just an annoyance. Standing water or even just ever-present moisture in the air can create mold problems that lead to chronic health issues for your family. At the extreme end, water in a crawlspace can lead to rot and decay that weaken structural members and make major architectural repairs necessary. The presence of moisture can also foster termites, carpenter ants, and other pests that can damage your home and affect your quality of life.

The Spruce article here will help you identify the source of your water problems and whether you can do it yourself.

Ronson Brand Tech Torch Recalled By Zippo Due to Fire Hazard

This recall involves the Ronson Tech Torch Auto Start. The torch is a red utility lighter with a black rubber handle, black trigger and metal nozzle. It is packaged with a Ronson butane fuel can. Ronson is printed on top of the torch and Tech Torch is printed on the base of the product.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ronson Tech Torch and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a refund in the form of a gift card. Zippo has identified 36 reports in the United States of the Ronson Tech Torch continuing to operate after being turned off, including one report of minor property damage.

No injuries have been reported. They were sold at Wal-Mart, Ace Hardware and other stores nationwide and online at Zippo.com and Amazon.com from February 2010 through July 2019 for between $30 and $40. About 660,000 (in addition, approximately 98,000 were distributed in Canada)

Learn more about this and other recalls at the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

Read about some other recalls we’ve addressed here.

Governor Gavin Newsom Signs 18 Bills to Boost Housing Production

Learn more at the CA.gov website.

We interviewed Michael Leeds and Srinivas Roavasudeva of Healthy Estate!

New kind of help for busy homeowners!

Healthy Estate is a subscription service that provides its users with a personal home expert who will tend to all of your home needs on a regular basis.

This gives you back your time, peace of mind, money, and provides help when you urgently need it.

It can be custom-tailored to you and your home needs complete with a personalized home dashboard that your home expert can access anywhere on mobile devices.

Healthy Estates also offers a FREE home concierge service to anyone – subscriber or not – that will oversee home projects like driveways, roofing, and remodels from start to finish!

Call Healthy Estate today at 877-HOME-002 or online at HEALTHYESTATE.co

Tips For Buying A Home Generator

There are 5 things you should keep in mind when buying a home generator. Learn more about the below tips here.

Fuel Type Stationary or Portable Requirements Fuel Noise

Mentioned Links

~ Thank you~

A very special thank you to all of our callers! We live to answer your questions, so keep them coming!

Thank you to our Technical Support:

Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer

Carol “Remodeling Babe” Carey – Executive Producer

Sam Reed – Associate Producer

Rico Figliolini – Digital Master

Thank you for tuning in to start squashing your bad habits! And check in next week for more cool tips!

“Squashing Bad Habits” Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired October 19, 2019.