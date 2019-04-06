Show Notes: Spring Is In The Air - On the House

Ah! Spring.

*Exaggeratedly long inhale*

This is the time of the year we begin to pop our heads out of our blanket forts and take a look around. Winter can seem long. Spring can seem so far away as it keeps raining (or snowing). But then, in the words of the seven brides, “All at once, one day, it’s Spring!”

So take a deep breath, folks, because…

Spring is in the air!

While you’re peeking your head out and taking a look around, you should notice this important recall of the Air King America Wall-Mounted Range Hoods due to injury hazard.

Name of product:

Air King Valencia Wall-Mounted Range Hoods

Hazard:

The wall mounting anchors provided with the range hoods do not adequately secure the hood to the wall, posing an injury hazard to the consumer.

Remedy:

Repair

Consumer Contact:

Air King America toll free at 877-304-3785 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. E.T. Monday through Friday, email at AKVALrecall@airkinglimited.com or online at www.airkinglimited.com and click on Product Recall for more information.

Now that you’re out from under the covers, head on into the kitchen. While you’re in the kitchen, take a look down at your floors.

Now, imagine that your flooring was wood.

No, really! It can work.

Hardwood Floors in the Kitchen Work – Here’s Proof

Hardwood floors in the kitchen definitely isn’t for everyone. For a few years, according to Houzz, hardwood floors were at the top of the kitchen flooring popularity list, but the look is no longer number one—though that doesn’t mean it’s fallen off the kitchen décor ideas map all together. Ceramic or porcelain tile is the current top material (and these kitchen floor tile ideasprove that tile is an excellent option), but any die-hard hardwood fan can still bring the flooring idea home.

Try one of these on your kitchen flooring!

Light wood

Raw or reclaimed hardwood

Stained wood

Parquet floors

Clean Your Concrete Without a Pressure Washer

If the winter has taken a toll on your concrete patio and walkways it’s time to clean them up! For those of you that are reluctant to use a pressure washer here is an alternative for you:

Vinegar!

Clear off your patio Sweep away the excess dirt

Substances like compact dirt, dried mulch or sidewalk chalk may need to be scrubbed by hand using an abrasive sponge.

3. Spray the patio with a garden hose.

If it’s been awhile since you last cleaned your patio, add some mild liquid dish detergent to a bucket of warm water to make a soapy rinse. The surfactants in the soap will help break up dirt and oil more effectively . [

In some cases, a good hosing may be all you need to remove a thin layer of dirt and sediment.

Learn more about how you can use white vinegar to clean up stains here.

A special thank you to Peter Daich of Daich Coatings!

He joined the Carey Brothers to discuss his great product Daich Coatings. Daich is a specialist in the manufacturer of decorative stone coatings that are easy to apply by any DIYer and it’s just like painting. You don’t need to put the stones down one by one, you can roll it out like paint. It’s as easy as a little bit of brushwork and some use of a squeegy.

Daich Coatings has a new product, Spread Stone Decorative Resurfacing Kit, that you can put on pool decks, steps leading up to your porch, foundation walls, walkways, patios – wherever! And you can do it in just an afternoon!

In the words of Peter Daich, “What is more wow than the look of stone!”

Try Daich coatings out and learn more about Daich Coatings at their websites:

http://beinspired.daichcoatings.com

www.daichcoatings.com

Why Didn’t I Think of That?

These ingenious tips, tricks and solutions to common problems are simple, smart and straightforward.

Easy-to-Remove Garbage Bags

Getting a full garbage bag out of the can is always difficult because of the vacuum seal that forms between the bag and the can. Solve the problem by drilling holes in the side of the plastic garbage can near the bottom. Air is allowed into the bottom of the can when you pull out the bag, and the trash bag slides out with ease.

Easy-to-Read Markings

Stamped-in tool markings can be tough to read. To solve this, buy some white fingernail polish, brush it on the tool and quickly wipe it with a clean cloth. The white polish stays in the grooves, and the numbers are easy to read at a glance. You can use lacquer thinner to wipe it if the polish dries too quickly.

The Best Way to Deal with Broken Glass

Broken glass items such as bottles, light bulbs, glassware, mirrors and windows can be a serious safety hazard if not disposed of properly. Broken glass should always be placed inside of something that will not be punctured by shards of glass. So sweep broken glass into an empty cereal box before throwing it away in a garbage bag. This prevents the glass from ripping the garbage bag and creating another hazardous mess.

Metal Shavings Collector

A simple way to keep metal fragments and shavings from flying all over when you’re drilling is to put a magnet next to the bit. This keeps metal pieces off the floor, your vise and your body. However, you still need to wear eye protection. When you’re done, just clean off the magnet over a trash can.

Mentioned Links

~~ Thanks ~~

A very special thank you to all of our callers! We live to answer your questions, so keep them coming!

Thank you to our Technical Support:

Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer

Carol Carey – Executive Producer

Sam Reed – Associate Producer

Thank you for tuning in to how to bring spring into the air of your home! And check in next week for more cool tips!

"Spring is in the Air" Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired April 6, 2019.

Missed our live show? Don’t worry! Because we have a podcast of the show. It’s the same thing we aired on the radio, but ready for you whenever and wherever you are! Check it out here.