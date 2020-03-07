Show Notes: Spring Into Home Wellness - On the House

As we spring into wellness this first weekend in March, we discussed some great topics this week!

Spring Into Home Wellness With 12 Natural Ways To Improve Indoor Air Quality

Sometimes you need to freshen the air in your home, but it’s too cold to crack a window. Improve your home’s indoor air quality naturally with these 12 tips.

Take Off Your Shoes and Boots

Keep Floors Clean

Check Your Furniture

Reconsider Your Paint

Add Humidity, But Not Too Much

Go Fragrance Free

Cut Out Aerosol Sprays

Add Plants

Try Beeswax Candles

Test for Radon

Tackle Mold and Mildew

March and April Showers Bring May Flowers, So Spring into Home Wellness and Fix A Flooded Walkway

The purpose of a walkway is so you can walk from place to place without getting your feet wet, muddy or dirty. A flooded walkway is more than an inconvenience: it’s a malfunctioning walkway. However, there’s a way to dry up a flooded walkway without tearing it up or installing an entirely new walkway.

Learn the steps here.

10 Things To Consider Before Buying Skylights

Wake up with increased energy levels and go off to change the world every day (without coffee) by consuming a doze of natural sunlight coming through a skylight in your roof!

Having skylights in your home allows you to get closer to nature and makes you feel more alive. There are numerous benefits, but the most important one is that a skylight transforms your living space from boring to WOW!

This guide will help you understand 10 essential things you should consider before installing skylights. your options and select a skylight that fits your needs and remodel budget.

We will cover the following topics. Learn more here.

Benefits of Skylights

Skylight Installation Cost

How to Plan a Skylight

Types of Skylights

Shapes & Sizes

Glazing Options

Skylight Configurations

Accessories

Energy and Light Ratings

Going appliance shopping and want the low down on what’s new? Here is the low down on speed ovens

What Is A Speed Oven?

At their core, speed convection ovens are simply a compact, faster version of a standard convection oven. High-speed ovens combine multiple cooking methods into one, powerful appliance. Although the technology and combination of heating methods differ depending on individual oven engineering, adding a speed oven to your kitchen can increase preparation speed without sacrificing on quality. Along with three sources of heat, one of the main advantages of a speed oven is that they are ventless. This means that now you can offer food products without the need of a expensive hood! Along with this you get better results than just simply using a microwave!

What is a speed convection oven’s heating method?

Microwave: In general, most high-speed ovens include some form of microwave heating. Microwaves are designed to warm-up the inside of the food. Microwaves work by causing vibration in water molecules, this vibration and friction at a molecular level is what causes the food to quickly warm up from within.

Convection: Convection heating helps circulate air by using a fan at the back or top of the oven’s interior. This gives products even heating, a crispy base, and beautifully browned tops. Convection brings high-quality standards into speed cooking.

Impingement: New to high-speed oven technology, impingement heating is an advanced—yet simple—process to reduce cooking time. This method fires hot puffs of air at 60 mph directly on top of cooking products, so impingement can create a browning or even melting effect on pizza, lasagna, and other dishes.

61ST ANNUAL WHITE ELEPHANT SALE

Sat-Sun, March 7-8, 2020 | 10 am to 4 pm

White Elephant Sale Warehouse, 333 Lancaster St., Oakland

FREE

The White Elephant Sale is Northern California’s biggest and best rummage sale. The sale takes place in a 96,000-square-foot warehouse site at 333 Lancaster Street, near the Oakland Estuary.

The celebrated rummage sale includes 20+ departments, offering a range of quality used goods including furniture, artwork, household items, china, sporting goods, fine jewelry, Asian collectibles, tools, music, books, vintage and contemporary clothing.

Parking in the neighborhood is virtually impossible, so ride the free shuttle from Fruitvale BART that runs from 8:30 am to 5 pm on both days. Parking is free on the weekends.

All proceeds benefit the Oakland Museum of California, including special exhibitions, educational programs, community celebrations, and Friday Nights at OMCA.

https://sf.funcheap.com/white-elephant-sale-96000-sq-ft-rummage-sale-oakland-2/

