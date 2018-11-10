Show Notes: Safety, Savings, and Style - On the House

Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired November 10, 2018

It’s National Child Safety Month! To continue our tips for such an important month, we discuss childproofing your home.

Got a wallflower of a wash closet? We have a Your Dream Bath episode to turn that wallflower into a wildflower!

Looking to save water? Well, water you waiting for! We’ve got some water saving for you!

As it gets darker sooner and stays darker later, maintenance of your outdoor lights is a must! So check out some quick tips below.

We’re here to help you update your home for safety, with savings, and in style!

Childproofing Your Home

Preparing your home for children is a task that shouldn’t be taken lightly. From sharp corners to electrical outlets, there’s a lot to remember. It can be tough to determine how much it will cost to childproof your home considering there are so many different components.

Safety Latches and Locks

Safety latches and locks for your cabinets and drawers in your kitchen and bathroom can help to prevent poisoning or injury. You’ll want to make sure you pick latches or locks that are sturdy enough to withstand prying hands, but that are easy to install and use. This is one of the less expensive products and should keep the average price for child proofing products in your home low.

Safety Gates

Using safety gates can help to keep children out of areas that could cause injury. This also helps to prevent falling down the stairs. Safety gates are a moderately priced tool and should stay within the average price for childproofing products.

Corner Bumpers

These are simple and moderately priced attachments to corners and edges that can reduce injury from sharp edges on furniture or fireplaces. Make sure to pick bumpers that fit securely on the surface to which its attached.

Anti-Scald Devices

Anti-scald devices attach to faucets to help prevent burns from hot water. A plumber typically needs to install these, which brings up the average prices for childproofing products, but is a valuable addition to your childproofing arsenal.

Outlet Covers

Using outlet covers and plates can prevent electrocution from children sticking their fingers into electrical outlets. These covers are one of the most affordable childproofing devices you can buy and so should not be overlooked.

Door Stops and Holders

Door stops can prevent little fingers or toes from getting pinched when a door shuts.

Your Dream Bath

Rowena of Glenwood Springs, Colorado is tired of her bathroom blending in like a wallflower. She wants to know how she can update her wallpaper. Does it have to be removed? Can she paint over it?

Find out how James Carey helps transform this wallflower wash closet into a bouquet of wildflowers with just a few simple tips!

Quick Tip

Dusting for the Vertically Challenged

Unless you play in the NBA, dusting ceiling fans and other high, out-of-reach objects is a real chore. Wrap a dryer sheet around a clean painting roller and secure the ends with rubber bands. Attach an extension handle to the roller and dust away.

Water-Saving Products That Meet Strict Standards

These innovative products offer comfort and convenience while helping homeowners conserve resources and save money.

The OAS shower from Orbital Systems purifies and recycles water while a person is showering. The closed-loop system recirculates five to 10 liters of clean hot water at a rate of 12 liters per minute or just over three gallons. The OAS filter pod at the drain removes oils, bacteria, viruses, metals, and other toxins before returning it to the showerhead with only minimal reheating required. Orbital Systems says the OAS shower offers up to 90 percent water and energy savings.

Learn more at www.orbital-systems.com

Flo Technologies

The Flo water security and management system from Flo Technologies continuously monitors water flow, temperature, and pressure, reports that information back to the homeowner, and intelligently learns the home’s typical water usage patterns over time. The Flo system consists of a Wi-Fi connected monitor device installed on the home’s main water supply and accompanying smartphone app. It can detect small leaks, shut off water supply in the event of a pipe burst, and alert homeowners if pipes are about to freeze.

Learn more at http://www.meetflo.com

Add Ornamental Cabbage And Kale To Your Fall Garden

Transform your cool-season garden by adding the stunning colors of flowering cabbage. Bold shades of white and purple during the garden’s quiet seasons of fall and early winter — beautiful! In milder zones, plants can look good all winter long. This is an ornamental plant; although the leaves can be eaten, they’re really only good for garnish or as a base for such dishes as chicken salad or hors d’oeuvres.

Once night temperatures stay at or below 50 degrees, count on flowering cabbage to brighten your vegetable garden, flower bed, or container after about two to four weeks. Space plants 12 to 15 inches apart. Use tighter spacing in colder regions, because plants won’™t grow as quickly. Use one plant per 8-inch pot; add more plants as needed to fill out larger pots.

Fall and Winter Maintenance for Outdoor Lighting

Keep your low voltage landscape lights well maintained with a few smart tips.

Keep the lenses clean: Mineral deposits, dirt and debris can dim or block out light from a fixture. Clean with a non-abrasive cloth and CLR

Check for exposed wires: When the ground freezes and thaws it can sometime force wires to work their way up to the surface. Wires need to be inspected and reburied before the first freeze.

Adjust the fixtures: Over time fixtures can get out of alignment or damaged from landscaping or wind. Realign any crooked fixtures.

Check the bulbs: Extreme temperature can shorten the life of the bulbs. Replace any damaged or burned out bulbs as soon as you can.

Kitchen Floors That Are Healthy and Green

If you are shopping for a new kitchen floor here are some suggestions you may not have considered:

Functionally, you want a kitchen floor to be:

Water-resistant or waterproof to handle spills and regular washing

or waterproof to handle spills and regular washing Durable because there is a lot of traffic in a small area

because there is a lot of traffic in a small area Resilient and shock absorbing because people are standing a lot, and you don’t want everything that drops to break instantly

because people are standing a lot, and you don’t want everything that drops to break instantly Attractive – particularly for those open kitchens where the flooring goes everywhere

Rubber: There are a number of companies making rubber tile or roll flooring, from both natural rubber (which some people are allergic to because of the latex) and synthetic rubber (made from styrene.) It is used a lot in hospitals because it is easy to maintain and is softer underfoot. Many meet the Red List of the Living Building Challenge and are free of any toxic chemicals. But they are expensive

Linoleum/Marmoeun: What’s not to love about Linoleum? It is among the greenest of floors, made from natural materials, a mix of linseed oil, pine rosin, wood flour and cork dust, with a jute backing. About the only knock against it is the energy intensive baking of it.I have had it in my kitchen and bathroom for thirty years; it still looks good. I was told not to put it in the bathroom because the backing might separate if it got too wet; it hasn’t happened yet.

Cork: It is durable, it is resilient, it is a renewable resource. Some might complain that it is not local, but it doesn’t fly across the ocean. The flooring is actually pressed together from the pieces after wine corks are stamped out, so it is using every scrap. Its harvesting is carefully regulated, and its forests provide habitat for endangered species like the Iberian Linx. It is even anti-microbial thanks to suberin, which fends off mold and rot.It is available in sheets, tiles or engineered planks. Avoid the planks; they suffer from the same issues as all engineered floors. It looks good enough that it can go everywhere in your open kitchen and living area.

