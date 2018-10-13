Show Notes: Remodeling Show Deck Expo 2018 - On the House

The Carey Brothers went to the 2018 Remodeling Show and Deck Expo in Baltimore, MD!

With over 5,000 industry participants, the remodeling show was a smashing success! Not to mention the Carey Brothers got to be an integral part of a seminar Building Outside Your Box – Crafting Your Brand Your Way.

We met with the best and brightest to discuss the products you should look out for in your remodel future.

We would like to give a special thanks to Schluter Systems for their sponsorship of our remote broadcast and our CareyBrosPros podcast from The Remodeling Show/Deck Expo! To learn more about Schluter Systems, check out their website www.schluter.com.

Check out the products and the amazing people we discussed them with below!

Andrew Acker – Director of Education

Schluter Systems

www.schluter.com

Darren Knight – Product Manager

Xactware

www.xactware.com

Steve Christensen – Brand Manager

Stabila Levels

www.stabila.com

Andy Strey – Brand Development Manager

Diamond Kote Building Products

www.dksiding.com

Matt Keiser – Sales Manager

Interra

https://shop.interra-usa.com

Doug Cummings – Co-Owner

Armenia Mountain Plank & Panel

http://armeniaplank.com

Richard Kutok – Dir. of Sales & Marketing

TG Tools United

www.mytgtools.com

Mark Phillips – Regional Installation Manager

American Standard Walk-In Tubs

http://americanstandard.com

Brad Kriel – CEO/Founder

Velocity Robotics

www.velocityrobotics.com

Mike Donoghue – Eastern Regional Manager/Director Commercial & International Sales

Diamond Pier Foundation System

www.diamondpiers.com

John Bailey – Director of Marketing & Sales

Clip Stone

www.myClipStone.com

Scott Kleban – Business Development

Color Guard Inc.

www.colorguardrailing.com

Craig Searer – Sales Manager

Oxx, Inc.

oxx.com

Jason Faist – Development Manager

In-Lite

in-sider.com

John Ardolina – Inventor/Vice President of R&D

DexerDry

dexerdry.com

Danielle Hossler – Co-Owner

Endgrain Design & Reclaimed Lumber

www.endgraindesignlumber.com

Another special shout-out to our wonderful booth sponsor Schluter Systems and their amazing Director of Education Andrew Acker that we had the pleasure of speaking with at the show! Thank you!

That’s it for this week! Thanks for tuning in and listen again next week!