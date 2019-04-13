Show Notes: From Recalls to Renovations - On the House

Homes offer us so much. But in exchange, we have to care for them and renovate them when the time calls for it!

The Carey Brothers discussed everything from recalls to renovations that affect your home insurance. And maintaining a water heater is no one’s favorite job, but it’s important! Learn how to care for your water heater here!

American Honda Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The Honda EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EB2200i Portable Generators can leak gasoline from the fuel valve, posing fire and burn hazards. So far, Honda has received 19 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Authorized Honda Power Equipment Dealers and The Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide and online from February 2018 through February 2019 for about $1,100 to $1,300.

Learn more about this recall by going to

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/American-Honda-Recalls-Portable-Generators-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards

Home Renovations That Can Affect Your Insurance

If you’re planning a home renovation, you may want to call your insurance agent first because this decision can impact your homeowner’s insurance. Some home renovations will change the amount of coverage you need, while others could even help you qualify for a discount. We cover six common scenarios that could affect your insurance, so you can plan ahead.

Building a New Addition Building a Pool Adding a Deck Renovating the Kitchen Finishing the Basement Redoing the Roof

To learn the specifics about each of these, check out Traveler.com’s article here.

Whether you have a gas, electric, or tankless water,

Here’s How to Maintain Your Water Heater

Your water heater is an important appliance in your home, proper maintenance is the best way to keep your water heater running properly for longer.

A conventional tank water heater heats up water using either gas or electric, and stores that water in its tank for use. Here are a few things you should do to extend your tank water heater’s life.

Test the Pressure Relief Valve

Check the Anode Rod

Flush the Tank

Flush the Water Heater

Clean the Air Intake Filter

To learn more about water heater maintenance, check out the article here.

Cleaning your home can be fraught with peril! Who knew common household cleaners are so dangerous! So, here are some Tips For Choosing Safe Cleaning Products

Choosing safe products is so important but the waters can be hard to navigate at first. Here are some tips to choosing safe products with ease.

Ingredients Matter

Start at the ingredient list. If the product you pick up doesn’t tell you what’s in it – stop . right . there . Send that company a message and do not purchase their product. Transparency is huge when looking for safe products in this day and age. While there may be safe products without a disclosed ingredient list, you have no way of knowing that the product you are about to use is safe. The absence of an ingredient list is a big red flag and it’s not worth the risk.

Know What To Watch Out For

Though there are more toxins out there, this is a great place to start.

Ammonia Toxic

Antibacterials & Disinfectants

Butyl Glycol, Ethylene Glycol, Monobutyl

Chlorine Bleach

Petroleum Solvents

Phosphates

Phthalates

Outsmart Labeling Tricks

Just because the label says “Natural”, “Non-Toxic” or even “Eco-Friendly” doesn’t mean that it is. It can be a good place to start when you’re looking for products, but verify it! Look at the ingredients and judge for yourself. If you aren’t sure how your favorite cleaners measure up, look them up.

Mentioned Links

~~ Thanks ~~

A very special thank you to all of our callers! We live to answer your questions, so keep them coming!

Thank you to our Technical Support:

Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer

Carol Carey – Executive Producer

Sam Reed – Associate Producer

#spring #Honda #recalls #cleaningredients #safecleaners #homerenovations #homeinsurance #waterheater #pooltime #roofupdates #decksondecks #onthehousewiththecareybros

Thank you for tuning in to learn about recalls and renovations! And check in next week for more cool tips!

“Recalls to Renovations” Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired April 13, 2019.

Missed our live show? Don’t worry! Because we have a podcast of the show. It’s the same thing we aired on the radio, but ready for you whenever and wherever you are! Check it out here.