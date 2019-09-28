Show Notes: Wet Weather Is No Problem - On the House

It’s That Time of Year When Some Smart Repairs Will Save You When the Cold, Wet Weather and Rain Sets In.

And Will Help You Avoid Cold Showers!

Don’t the rain keep you from enjoying the rainy season! Get all your leaks, squeaks and repairs finished up before the wet season truly sets in with some of the great tips and tricks discussed this week.

And if you’ve ever thought about collecting rain water, learn how here!

Or are you buying a house and you’re worried about the drainage during this season of rain? Read about that here!

Missed our live show? Don't worry! Because we have a podcast of the show.

Got a Leak? Tips to Find It and Fix It Before it Rains

There are several types of roofs. All of these types of roof show different signs and also have different causes of leaks. All in all, here are the most common causes of roof leaks:

1. Attic Vent Leaks

The attic vent is a vital piece in your roofing system. That’s because it helps the air circulate through the underside of your roof. That way it helps prevent excessive moisture build-up that can cause wood rot and in the end cause roof deterioration.

However, even though the attic is able to reduce the accumulation of moisture, it’s no match for a heavy pouring storm. That said, the excess water will make its way to the vents in your home. The vents will eventually get damaged or even wear down. So you need to be keen on what is happening to your roof. All it takes is one tiny drizzle and your roof will start leaking.

2. Chimney Leaks

The leaks in your chimney are the most difficult to spot. That’s because the leaks happen inside your chimney. If you want to spot a leak in your chimney, then you need to check for leaks outside the chimney. More to that, chimney leaks usually develop when the sealant surrounding it is not installed properly.

3. Leaks in the Roof Valley

The roof valley carries a lot of water. These structures are constructed in such a way that they don’t damage when handling excess amounts of water. And in the north, these roof valleys are constructed so that they are able to hold up snow.

Unfortunately, damage may occur on these structures. One of the major reasons for damage in this space is poor construction. When such instances occur, the roof will eventually cave which results in leaks. Another reason for damage on the roof valley is when you let debris pile up in these structures. That is why it is important to clean up the roof valley every now and then to prevent potential leaks.

4. Missing or Damaged Shingles

During that stormy weather, shingles can fly off your roof or get damaged in the process. In turn, this will lead to severe issues, in this case, leaking water. The damaged or the missing shingle will offer a way for the water.

But you should also remember that your shingles don’t have to be completely damaged to start leaking. Even a small crack will invite a leak. Unfortunately, these smaller damages are almost impossible to notice. Therefore, it’s important to have a professional team of experts who will be able to deal with such instances.

5 . Skylight Leaks

Skylights are features that are constructed on the roof which helps to let light into the house. More importantly, this section is usually sealed to let in only light and block out all environmental hazards.

As much as skylights will help save a lot of energy, they also pose a danger of leaks in the roof. This is usually through the accumulation of moisture on the skylight which gets even worse if the frame wasn’t installed properly. Eventually, water will leak into your house.

6 . Loose Nails on the Roof

When the roof is not installed properly, the nails can get loose. Another reason for loose nails your roofs is a heavy storm or age. All in all, these loose nails will expose the shingles below. And hence, when it rains, water will find its way into your house.

7. Leaks in Dormer Roofs

When you have a dormer roof, it will result in multiple roof problems. This will include rotting, trim, and even damaged siding. Each of these damages will cause water to enter into the dormer.

We spoke with Bart Williams Messmers Natural Wood Products

As recommended by a caller from Alaska!

A few of the great things we discussed with Bart were:

Timberflex is a premium oil-based, film-forming exterior wood finish.

Timberflex remains flexible and UV light resistant even in extreme environments.

Timberflex is excellent for log homes and many other vertical exterior wood surfaces.

Timberflex comes in nine colors and two topcoats that give the user the option of a satin or gloss finish.

Timberflex is a three-coat film build oil-based coating. Two coats of color are applied, followed by on topcoat of gloss or satin.

We also had the pleasure of speaking with our great friend Peter Daich of Daich Coatings!

3 Easy “Fall Fix-Ups” with DIY Coatings

Before the winter snows arrive, homeowners can take time now, during the autumn months, to tackle much-needed do-it-yourself projects around the house. For those with cracked concrete, old and slippery garage floors or deteriorating concrete patios, pool decks and more, Daich Coatings has the solutions to help halt the slide into disrepair.

Fall Fix #1

Get the jump on spring now before the winter months arrive with a serious stone upgrade you’re going to love! Transform old, cracked porches, steps and patios with SpreadRock™, a versatile pre-mixed stone coating. With the beauty of speckled granite and the strength of real granular rock, SpreadRock can be applied with a putty knife, trowel or squeegee trowel in both horizontal and vertical applications.

Available in several popular colors, the coating looks like natural stone when applied. Superior bonding technology and real stone composition ensure solid adhesion with unmatched durability.

Fall Fix #2

For homeowners tired of slipping and sliding on wet surfaces inside their garage, now is the time to take control. A quick, easy roll-on application of RollerRock® provides slip-resistant traction to any interior – or exterior – concrete surface.

RollerRock is laboratory tested to provide up to double the recommended OSHA slip-resistance rating. Two coats is all it takes to achieve a lasting textured stone floor that delivers added foot traction and safety to walking surfaces.

RollerRock’s real stone composition instantly revitalizes dull, stained garage floors and other surfaces with a uniformly textured, slip resistant decorative finish that stands up to hot tires, regular foot traffic, water, chemicals, salt and more – in all climates. Available in 15 standard colors, RollerRock is an easy DIY way to achieve results far superior to concrete paints.

Fall Fix #3

For homeowners eager to damp-proof areas of the home before winter arrives, Daich Coatings offers ElastoLock®. This multi-surface liquid rubber waterproof membrane damp-proofs basement walls and exterior foundation walls. Quite simply, it blocks water penetration where serious water leaks or flooding might occur. Primary examples include underlying floors and walls in kitchens, bathrooms, hot-tub or swimming pool areas – or anywhere else that water is present.

ElastoLock is a thick user-friendly roll-on rubber formula that locks firmly onto concrete, masonry, wood, brick, drywall, metal, plastic and fiberglass. This waterproof coating helps homeowners fight water, vapor and mold growth. ElastoLock can also be applied by brush or spray equipment.

Daich Coatings primers and decorative concrete products are available online at The Home Depot® or online at https://www.daichcoatings.com/daich-diy-homepage.html/.

Do You Have T.R.R?

According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) every home should have tamper resistant electric receptacles or TRRs

Tamper resistant receptacles (TRRs) provide a simple, permanent solution for preventing common childhood shock and electrical burn injuries caused by tampering with a wall outlet.

Unprotected outlets are a hazard for small children. Serious injuries result when common household objects are pushed into the slots. TRRs replace standard outlets to protect children from injury. A built-in shutter system prevents objects from being inserted. Plugs can still be easily inserted when equal pressure is applied to both slots. Unlike removable outlet caps, TRRs provide a permanent solution.

Signs Your Water Heater is About to Fail

Most people have no idea that their water heater is about to fail. But there are signs to watch for (and we’re not just talking about soppy carpet or water running from under the garage).

You can avoid the disruption and damage of a failing water heater. Here are four indicators that your water heater may be on its last legs:

How Old is Your Water Heater?

It’s crucial to know the age of your water heater. Find the age by looking for the serial number on the manufacturer’s sticker on the upper portion of the water heater.

The serial number contains the date that the water heater was manufactured. But it won’t look the way a date is normally written. Instead, the serial number will have a date code such as “F051052638”.

F is for the month and F is the sixth letter in the alphabet, so it represents the sixth month, June. Next, the first two digits of the serial number are 05, which represents the year, 2005. So this water heater was made in June 2005. Each manufacturer has a similar date code, and they can vary; check the manufacturer’s website to learn more.

Generally, most water heaters that are more than 10 years old should be considered for replacement. If your water heater is in a location that will not cause damage if there is a leak, you can wait until it develops a leak before replacing it, but that really is not recommended.

If your water heater is in a location that will cause damage to your home, you should strongly consider replacing it after 10 years (or before, if any of the following symptoms occur).

Rusty Water

If you discover rusty water coming from your water heater and it only comes from the hot side piping in your home, this can be a sign that your water heater is rusting away on the inside and it may begin to leak soon.

But if you have galvanized piping, you may have rusty pipes. A good test to avoid replacing a functioning water heater is to drain a few five-gallon buckets of hot water out of the water heater. By the third bucket, if the water from your heater is still coming out rusty, then most likely the water heater (not the piping) is at fault.

Rumbling and Noise

As a water heater ages, sediment will build up on the bottom of the tank. As the sediment is heated and reheated, it eventually will harden.

When this happens, you can often hear rumbling or banging sounds coming from the water heater as it is heating up. This is a sign that the water heater is at the end of its useful life.

The layer of hardened sediment means:

Less efficiency — the heater will have to use more gas or electricity to heat the water.

More damage — the extra time spent heating the water will cause more wear on the metal tank and lead to more brittle metal that can crack and develop tiny holes. If you start to hear rumbling from your water heater, keep an eye out for any small leaks. If you find one, then it may be time to replace your water heater.

Water Around the Water Heater

If you notice moisture around your water, you may have a small leak or a fracture in the tank. As the metal heats, it expands and if there are slight fractures, water may leak from the tank. Once the metal has cooled the inner tank will stop leaking.

However, before replacing your water heater, make sure there are no other leaks coming from either the fittings or connections to the tank. Also, make sure the temperature/pressure overflow pipe is not leaking. If all of the connections and fittings are dry, it may be time to replace the water heater.

If you are concerned about water heater failure or if you discover any of the signs above, contact a plumber or a company that services water heaters.

Quick Fixes For Your Weekend Warrior

Quiet a Noisy Washer by Leveling It

When a washing machine cabinet rocks, it makes a horrible racket during the spin cycle. The solution is to simply readjust the legs. Screw the front legs up or down until the cabinet is level. When both legs are solid on the floor, tighten each leg’s locking nut. In most washers, to adjust the rear legs, gently tilt the machine forward and gently lower it down. The movement will self-adjust the rear legs.

Silence a Squealing Hinge

If you have a door hinge that squeals, we have the fix for you! A little petroleum jelly will rid the hinge of that annoying wail. The petroleum jelly works its way into the hinge and adheres well, so it won’t run off and make a mess like oil or other lubricants.

First loosen each hinge pin by tapping an 8d nail up from underneath. Once the pin is loose, pull it out (lift up on the door handle to relieve pressure if the pin binds). Keep the door closed and work on only one hinge at a time. Then lightly coat the hinge pin with petroleum jelly and dab a little in the top of the pin slot. Reinsert the pin and wipe off any excess. After all the hinges have been lubricated, open and close the door a few times to work the petroleum jelly into the hinge joints.

Bend a Strike Plate Tab to Stop a Door Rattle

A closed door that rattles as you walk down the hall is easy to fix. Remove the strike plate and bend the tab forward slightly. You may need two pairs of pliers or even a vise to bend a heavy-gauge tab. Screw the strike plate back into place, check for rattles and try again if necessary. When you get it right, the bent tab holds the door tightly against the doorstop molding and eliminates the rattle.

Reinforce a Sagging Drawer Bottom

You don’t have to replace a sagging drawer bottom. A typical drawer has a cavity beneath it that’s just deep enough so you can strengthen the bottom with a piece of plywood. First make sure the drawer box is square by using a large framing square or by taking diagonal corner-to-corner measurements (equal diagonal measurements mean the box is square). If the box isn’t square, square it up, clamp it and drive brad nails through the bottom. Two brads placed near the middle of each side usually provide enough strength to hold the box square. The back of the drawer shown here was bulging outward, so the clamps drew it in while we drove in the brads. Stiffen the old drawer bottom with any 1/4-in. plywood. Many home centers sell half or quarter sheets.

Measure between the drawer sides, front and back, and cut the plywood 1/4 in. smaller than the opening (1/8 in. on each side). Then glue the new panel in place. If the underside of the bottom is unfinished, use wood glue. If it has a finish, you can sand the finish or use construction adhesive. Set books or other weights on the panel. Wood glue forms a strong bond in about 15 minutes. If you use construction adhesive, leave the weights in place overnight.

Your End of Summer Home Maintenance Checklist

Moving into a new season (hi rain!) typically means that there are some home maintenance tasks you can check off your to-do list. That’s especially true as we head into fall, as much of the country will begin to experience cooler temperatures before winter’s frigid grip takes hold.

To make sure your home is in tip-top shape, consider tackling some of these checklist items:

Check your home’s airflow .

Clean and vacuum any built-up dust from your vents, stove hood, room fans, baseboard heaters and dryer vents. Not only will you help encourage uninterrupted airflow, but keeping these areas clean can help decrease your risk of fire.

Crank up the heat.

Have your heating system inspected and serviced. An important step you can handle on your own? Change the furnace filters. It’s always a great idea to make sure your system is in working order before the temperatures plunge and you’re left with a faulty heater.

Light my fire.

We’re entering fireplace season, so make sure your fireplace and chimney are clean and free of any debris or build-up. You may want to call in a professional to clean your fireplace flue and liners, which will prevent a build-up of creosote.

Paint and carpet.

If you’re planning to do any interior painting, carpet cleaning or carpet replacement, make sure to tackle these projects while the weather is still mild and you can keep your windows open for additional ventilation.

Check your insulation.

Your home’s insulation is a critical component in keeping you and your family warm during the window, so do a visual inspection around your home, including the exterior, to check for any spots that may need new caulk or weatherstripping. Windows and doors are prime candidates for air leaks, so pay careful attention to these areas.

Once you’ve finished the list, you can kick back, relax and enjoy some football (the best part of fall, right?) And if you have any other summer-to-fall maintenance tasks that you’ve made a regular part of your routine,

