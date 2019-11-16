Show Notes: Not Just Another Remodeling Show and Deck Expo! - On the House

Show Notes: Not Just Another Remodeling Show and Deck Expo!

Remodeling Show co-located with DeckExpo bring together residential remodeling and building professionals from all over the country to experience the hottest products, learn the newest building techniques, and build their professional reach through fun networking events. The in-depth education program includes hands-on training and business education through live building clinics, on-floor demonstrations, and conference sessions with industry experts. Connect with industry experts and learn new skills to elevate your craft!

Jeff Morton, Vice President and Manager of Marketing, of EnerBank USA

Stephanie Ornelas Editor of 526 Media Group

Devon Darnell of Windsor

Zach Rike of Robi Decking

Phil Woodruff of Schluter Systems

Daren Knight of XactRemodel

Jason Monhan of Ready Seal

Rob Palmer of EnerBank

Megan Fangrad of Tiva

Lindsey Franco of the National Kitchen and Bath Association

John Bailey of ClipStone

Rob Holthaus of Fortress

John Ardolina of DexerDry

David Peckel of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry

Jennifer Wilde and Duffy McCarthy of Feeny

Theresa DePamphilis of StablWall

