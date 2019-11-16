Show Notes: Not Just Another Remodeling Show and Deck Expo! - On the House

Show Notes: Not Just Another Remodeling Show and Deck Expo!
The Remodeling Show and Deck Expo happened again, and the Carey Brothers were there to get the scoop!
The Remodeling Show put it best when they described their own show with,
Remodeling Show co-located with DeckExpo bring together residential remodeling and building professionals from all over the country to experience the hottest products, learn the newest building techniques, and build their professional reach through fun networking events. The in-depth education program includes hands-on training and business education through live building clinics, on-floor demonstrations, and conference sessions with industry experts. Connect with industry experts and learn new skills to elevate your craft!
Jeff Morton, Vice President and Manager of Marketing, of EnerBank USA
Stephanie Ornelas Editor of 526 Media Group
Devon Darnell of Windsor
Zach Rike of Robi Decking
Phil Woodruff of Schluter Systems
Daren Knight of XactRemodel
Jason Monhan of Ready Seal
Rob Palmer of EnerBank
Megan Fangrad of Tiva
Lindsey Franco of the National Kitchen and Bath Association
John Bailey of ClipStone
Rob Holthaus of Fortress
John Ardolina of DexerDry
David Peckel of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry
Jennifer Wilde and Duffy McCarthy of Feeny
Theresa DePamphilis of StablWall
