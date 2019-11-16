 Show Notes: Not Just Another Remodeling Show and Deck Expo! - On the House
Show Notes: Not Just Another Remodeling Show and Deck Expo!

By on November 16, 2019
The Remodeling Show and Deck Expo happened again, and the Carey Brothers were there to get the scoop!

A very big thank you to our sponsors; EnerBankUSA: America’s home improvement lender of choice AND Schluter Systems: Innovative installation systems for tile and stone.

The Remodeling Show put it best when they described their own show with,

Remodeling Show co-located with DeckExpo bring together residential remodeling and building professionals from all over the country to experience the hottest products, learn the newest building techniques, and build their professional reach through fun networking events. The in-depth education program includes hands-on training and business education through live building clinics, on-floor demonstrations, and conference sessions with industry experts. Connect with industry experts and learn new skills to elevate your craft!

Plus, we’re sooo special, we’ve been highlighted on the Remodeling Show’s Website as a special event! Just kidding.
But we are on the website!
And as they say in the biz, “The show must go on!”

Jeff Morton, Vice President and Manager of Marketing, of EnerBank USA

Stephanie Ornelas Editor of 526 Media Group

Devon Darnell of Windsor

Zach Rike of Robi Decking

Phil Woodruff of Schluter Systems

Daren Knight of XactRemodel

Jason Monhan of Ready Seal

Rob Palmer of EnerBank

Megan Fangrad of Tiva

Lindsey Franco of the National Kitchen and Bath Association

John Bailey of ClipStone

Rob Holthaus of Fortress

 

John Ardolina of DexerDry 

 

David Peckel of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry

Jennifer Wilde and Duffy McCarthy of Feeny

Theresa DePamphilis of StablWall 

Thank you~ 

A very special thank you to our sponsor EnerBank: America’s home improvement lender of choice.

Thank you to our Technical Support: 

  • Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer  
  • Joe Sands – Travel Engineer
  • Carol “Remodeling Babe” Carey – Executive Producer  and Photographer Extraordinaire 
  • Sam Reed – Associate Producer  
  • Rico Figliolini – Digital Master 
  • Magic Mike Amatori – Announcer

 Thank you for tuning in to the 2019 Remodeling Show and Deck Expo! And check in next week for more cool tips! 

“Not Just Another Remodeling Show and Deck Expo!” Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired November 16, 2019. 

Missed our live show? Don’t worry! Because we have a podcast of the show. It’s the same thing we aired on the radio, but ready for you whenever and wherever you are! Check it out here. 

