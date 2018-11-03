Show Notes: Save the Daylight! - On the House

Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers Aired November 3, 2018

Don’t forget tomorrow (November 3rd) is the end of Daylight Savings Time. If you’re in a place that observes Daylight Savings, be sure to turn back your clock an hour!

November is National Child Safety Month!

To spread some safety information, the Carey Brothers discuss kids and safety alarms and some surprising facts about what can get them out of the house.

Need to know about a Duct Booster Fan? Feel the cool air of knowledge as the Carey Brothers discuss their benefits.

Have some “free time” tomorrow? Not anymore! We have some quick chores that will ensure yours and your family’s safety around the house.

Time to select a bathtub! Listen in as the Carey Brothers tell a listener all about how to choose the best tub for her AND her style.

Kids and Smoke Alarms

While you may think that your kids are pros at ignoring the sound of their mother’s voice, it turns out that it may be the very thing that could save their life.

Fire safety is incredibly important and a new study published in the journal Pediatrics has found that smoke alarms that feature a maternal voice are more effective in waking children up and alerting them to a potential fire than your typical siren style smoke alarm.

The study tested three alarms that featured a maternal voice to a standard alarm that emits a high-frequency sound. The study looked at 176 children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old to see how long it would take for them to wake from stage 4 slow-wave sleep to be ready to follow an escape plan in the event of a real emergency.

It found that a whopping 86%-91% of children were awakened by the maternal voice alarms while 84%-86% were prompted to escape. Compare that number to only 53% of children who were awakened by the high-frequency alarm and 51% who were prompted to escape.

Source: https://www.moms.com/mom-voice-smoke-alarm/

Recalls This Week:

Flushmate® Recalls Flushmate II 501-B Pressure-Assisted Flushing Systems Due to Impact and Laceration Hazards

Name of product:

Flushmate II 501-B pressure-assisted flushing systems

Hazard:

The system can burst at or near the vessel weld seam releasing stored pressure. This pressure can lift the tank lid and shatter the tank, posing impact and laceration hazards to consumers and property damage.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Flushmate II 501-B systems, turn off the water supply to the unit and flush the toilet to release the internal pressure. Consumers should contact Flushmate to request a free Flushmate replacement unit and installation by a technician.

Incidents/Injuries:

Flushmate has received 1,446 reports in the U.S. and 7 reports in Canada of the units included in this recall bursting, resulting in property damage, totaling about $710,000, including 23 injury reports with one requiring foot surgery.

Sold At:

Home Depot and Lowe’s stores, toilet manufacturers, distributors and plumbing contractors nationwide and online at www.grainger.com, www.hdsupply.com, www.homedepot.com and other online retailers from September 1996 through December 2015 for about $108 for the units without toilets.

Black & Decker Recalls Hammer Drills Due to Injury Hazard:

Black & Decker, Bostitch and Porter-Cable Hammer Drills and Drill Drivers

Hazard:

The side handle sold with the drill can slip or break, leading to a loss of control of the tool, posing an injury hazard

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the drills and contact Black & Decker for a free replacement side handle

Units:

About 641,000 (in addition, about 18,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Black & Decker at 888-284-3070 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, at recall@sbdinc.com or online at www.portercable.com click Safety Notices and Recalls, www.blackanddecker.com click Safety Recalls, or www.bostitch.com click Safety Recalls for more information.

Incidents/Injuries:

Black & Decker has received 11 reports of side handles slipping or breaking and one report of a torn rotator cuff injury.

Sold At:

The Home Depot, Lowe’s, major home and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers from January 2010 through July 2018 for between $50 and $100

Source: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/

What is a Duct Booster Fan?

The duct booster fan boosts the air flow of the room. It spreads the air in the whole room to maintain the same temperature in the room. It is an effective way to control the air of a room. The duct booster fan needs the small amount of energy to do its work.

The price of this kind of products is quite reasonable. You can easily find it in the market and bring it for your work. Now, you have to understand that will it work or not for you. Most of the cases, the duct booster fans work excellently for home, office, grow room, greenhouse etc. But in some cases, they don’t work effectively because of wrong selection and miss-matching for your work.

So, read the content throughout if you want to get a clear idea. If you do that, hope you can understand what kind of duct booster fan you need and the device will work for you or not.

Do You Need the Duct Booster Fan?

Using the booster fans are effective solutions for some common problems. It spreads air everywhere in the room and thus maintains the temperature and air pressure. Other processes are more costly than the duct booster fan. Here are some beneficial points to understand why people use it.

To solve the uneven hot & cooling problem

It is a common situation that your house’s temperature will not same for every part. This situation is also common for the office, greenhouse, grow room etc. This is a great problem for your comfort and works. By using the duct booster fan, you can solve this problem.

This type of fan spreads the room’s air in every part of the room. So, when it is the hot season, the booster fan spreads the cool air every part of the room and vice versa.

This is how the uneven temperature problems can be solved by using the booster fan.

To maintain the HVAC of a room HVAC indicates heating, ventilation & air conditioning. When you use or going to use the duct booster fan for your work, you can manage the HVAC quite easily.

These three things are very important factors for room environment management. A duct booster fan controls the heating of the room air. You can use the fan as a good ventilator and control the ventilation system.

When you use a central air conditioning system, you have to ensure that every room of your system will in the same air temperature and pressure. If you use a duct booster fan, you can easily control this situation.

Easy to install and maintain

The installation process of the duct booster fan is quite simple. Anyone can complete the task easily. The maintenance of the fan needs almost nothing.

To save money

The duct booster fans are quite reasonable in price. They are easy to install, maintain and control. They also need a small amount of electricity to operate. It can ensure a great saving for your work. On the other hand, other processes of duct management are more costly than the booster fan.

The duct booster fan can complete the duct works quite easily. They have these advantages also. If you want to manage your room’s HVAC by a money saving and effective way, you may need the duct booster fan.

How Does the Duct Booster Fan Work?

It is a quite simple process to understand. The duct booster fan has a strong motor that can rotate at super-fast speed and increases the air flow. It has a power controlling system, motor controller, and fan’s blades. Some advanced duct fan has thermostat, remote control system etc. features.

The power controlling system ensures the suitable supply for the motor. The motor controller controls the motor’s speed. When the motor starts it work, the blades start to rotate and increase the air flow. It also creates a low-pressure zone at the top of the duct. The air tries to maintain the static pressure and it begins to move.

Source: https://gardenersyards.com/duct-booster-fan-do-they-work/

5 Wise Things To Do With Your “Free” Hour This Sunday

Here’s how to allocate your extra hour to get the most peace of mind — and bang for your buck.

1. Smoke detectors: 10 minutes

The most important batteries in your house are those that power your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Even if they appear to be OK, replace them. If those batteries are still good, save them for less critical household items like flashlights and TV remotes.

Did you know smoke detectors also expire? Check yours for an expiration date. If the date has passed, replace the detector.

2. Home inventory: 20 minutes

When was the last time you made a list of all the things in your home? If your house burns down or is otherwise destroyed, a home inventory will be the most valuable thing you have left.

The ideal home inventory is a list of everything you have, along with the date you bought it and the purchase price. If you lose all your possessions, you are ready to simply hand the list to your insurance company and get reimbursed.

We’ve got step-by-step directions in “6 Tips for Making a Home Inventory Right Now.”

If creating such a detailed list sounds onerous, at least walk through each room in your house with a video camera or smartphone and create a video of your stuff, reciting the price and purchase date of the expensive items. Then, you’ll at least have the ability to create a list should the need arise.

3. Furnace filter: 5 minutes

You should check and, if necessary, change your furnace filter every month. So, if you haven’t checked yours lately, do it now. And keep doing it on the first Saturday of every month from now on. Clean filters can reduce heating costs and prevent expensive repairs.

4. Retirement plan review: 10 minutes

Many families spend more time planning a vacation than planning their retirement. Pull out your most recent 401(k), 403(b), IRA or other retirement account statement: Do you have enough exposure to the stock market? Too much?

One rule of thumb is to subtract your age from 100 — the remainder is the percentage of your retirement savings you should have in some kind of stock fund. So if you’re 35, you’d have 65 percent of your savings in stocks. If you’re 80, you’d have 20 percent.

But remember, this is a rule of thumb, not a rule. Do what makes you comfortable.

5. Insurance review: 15 minutes

You likely have at least four types of insurance: car, home, health and life. Every six months, pick one type of insurance and make sure you’re getting the best possible deal on it.

There are plenty of websites for comparing insurance rates. So, pull out a policy and see if you can do better for the same coverage.

The simplest way to save on most insurance policies is to raise your deductibles to the highest amount you can comfortably afford. Remember, the purpose of insurance is to prevent financial catastrophe, not financial inconvenience. As I’m fond of saying, if you insure yourself so that you’ll never lose a penny, you’ll never have a penny to lose.

Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/daylight-saving-time-ending-5-154500735.html

Did French Doors Really Originate In France?

French doors, or two adjoining doors with glass panes from top to bottom, are a popular feature in today’s homes, but did the design actually originate in the country of France? Realtor.com reports yes. The first set was designed in the 17th century during the French Renaissance period. Before electricity, doors were the natural way to allow more light into a home, but back then glass was expensive. As a result, French doors served as a way to showcase a homeowner’s wealth and also worked functionally by adding more natural light.

As for their benefits, the windows of the French doors can turn a small, dim space into one that’s significantly brighter. Adding French doors that lead to a backyard or patio can trick the eye, making a small space seem larger than it is. French doors are also an obvious choice for anyone hoping to bring more of the outdoors inside their home.

Source: https://www.builderonline.com/design/details/did-french-doors-really-originate-in-france

American Standard Dream Bath

Roberta of Mobile, Alabama is planning a bath remodel and wants to know how to select a bathtub that will fit her bathroom and her!

When it comes to the bathroom, the right bathtub can make all the difference in terms of usability and aesthetics. Yet because there are so many sizes and styles of tubs available today, the best bathtub for one space may not be the same for another. That’s why, when buying a bathtub, you want to consider all the possibilities.

To help you find the best bathtub material, style, features and size for your space, here’s a bathtub buying guide:

1. Fit your layout.

2. Think about your goals. What do you want from your tub?

3. Understand special installation requirements.

4. Compare tub materials.

5. Consider the tub capacity.

6. Don’t ignore style.

With so many possibilities for bathtubs, you can have fun exploring and getting inspired. Use the six tips above to stay focused in your search, and find the best bathtub to complete your space!

Source: https://www.modernbathroom.com/blog/post/2018/10/23/bathtub-buying-guide

Getting Ready For the Holidays

Think big picture.

Get anything that requires a pro or installation out of the way now.

No one wants calamity to strike when guests are pulling into the driveway.

• Get your HVAC maintained if it’s overdue.

• If you have a self-cleaning oven, clean it now. An oven is most likely to break down during the cleaning cycle, so don’t save this task for last.

• Replace any appliance on its last legs. You don’t want your hot water to go out or fridge on the fritz with a houseful of guests.

• Steam-clean upholstery. (Or hire a pro. It’s a big job)

• Hire a handyman for those repairs you’ve been putting off.

• Check outdoor lighting. Replace old bulbs and call an electrician to address any bigger issues.

Source: https://www.houselogic.com/organize-maintain/cleaning-decluttering/cleaning-house-for-guests-checklist/

