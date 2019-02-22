Show Notes: KBIS/IBS 75th Year! - On the House

Show Notes: KBIS/IBS 75th Year!
The On The House Team took to the open road (or skies, really).
We took the KBIS/IBS Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center by storm to bring you the best of the products at the show this year.
And there was a lot to choose from! It was the biggest show they’ve had in a decade! But we persevered and walked tens of thousands of steps to see it all, then joined our good friends of NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry), whose KBIS 2019 exhibit we are very grateful to have broadcasted from, to discuss them on air.
We interviewed people from companies that sell apps to go with your water consumption to great organizations like NARI.
We’d also like to thank our other sponsors Air King, Schluter, Titebond, TG Tools, Kichler, and Rockwool for their participation in our remote broadcast from this fantastic trade show!
And a big thank you to NARI for sharing their exhibit with us!
If you missed the program on air, check out the podcast. It’s just like the radio, but ready for you when you’re ready for it! Check it out here!
But, without further ado, take a listen and peruse some of these fine products and organizations!
Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired Saturday, February 23rd, 2019.
David Pekel, CEO of NARI
Leo Lantz of Leo Lantz Construction
Sam and David Cohen of Elegant Mosaics
Mike Ward of Da Vinci Siding
Tim Dallas and Tom Meier of Franke
Jeff Long of Stream Labs
Gabe Halimi of Flo Technologies
Richard Kutok of TG Tools
Jay Sherman of Leviton
Andy Acker of Schluter
Jeff Kenkelen of Air King
Matt Risinger of Rockwool
Mark Schroeder of Titebond
David Preston of Salice
Robert Kirsic, President of NARI
Mentioned Links:
- NARI.org
- LeoLantz.com
- ElegantMosaics.com
- DaVinciRoofscapes.com
- Franke.com
- StreamlabsWater.com
- MeetFlo.com
- MyTGTools.com
- Leviton.com
- Schluter.com
- Rockwool.com
- Matt Risinger’s YouTube Channel
- AirKingLimited.com
- Titebond.com
- SaliceAmerica.com
- TimeLineRenovations.com
Thank you to our Technical Support:
- Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer
- Joe Sands – Travel Engineer
- Carol Carey – Executive Producer
- Sam Reed – Associate Producer
A very special thank you to all of our guests and sponsors! We loved getting to hear about all the new products in the kitchen/bath/home space!
#remodelingdoneright #KBIS2019 #IBS2019 #kitchenbathindustryshow #internationalbuildersshow #tile #ElegantMosaics #davinciroofscapes #siding #Franke #water #preventwaterdamage #FloTechnoologies #guarantee #tooltime #TGTools #Leviton #Schluter #showershelf #Rockwool #soundproofing #firesafety #buildwithMattRisinger #AirKing #Titebond #Salice #diy
