Show Notes: KBIS/IBS 75th Year! - On the House

Show Notes: KBIS/IBS 75th Year!

By on February 22, 2019

The On The House Team took to the open road (or skies, really).

We took the KBIS/IBS Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center by storm to bring you the best of the products at the show this year.

And there was a lot to choose from! It was the biggest show they’ve had in a decade! But we persevered and walked tens of thousands of steps to see it all, then joined our good friends of NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry), whose KBIS 2019 exhibit we are very grateful to have broadcasted from, to discuss them on air.

We interviewed people from companies that sell apps to go with your water consumption to great organizations like NARI.

We’d also like to thank our other sponsors Air King, Schluter, Titebond, TG Tools, Kichler, and Rockwool for their participation in our remote broadcast from this fantastic trade show!

And a big thank you to NARI for sharing their exhibit with us!

If you missed the program on air, check out the podcast. It’s just like the radio, but ready for you when you’re ready for it! Check it out here!

 

But, without further ado, take a listen and peruse some of these fine products and organizations!

Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired Saturday, February 23rd, 2019.

David Pekel, CEO of NARI

 

Leo Lantz of Leo Lantz Construction

Leo Lantz

 

Sam and David Cohen of Elegant Mosaics

Sam and Davis Cohen Elegant Mosaics

 

Mike Ward of Da Vinci Siding

DaVinci Roofscapes

 

Tim Dallas and Tom Meier of Franke

Franke

 

Jeff Long of Stream Labs

Streamlabs

 

Gabe Halimi of Flo Technologies

FLo Technologies

 

Richard Kutok of TG Tools

TG Tools

 

Jay Sherman of Leviton

Leviton

 

Andy Acker of Schluter

Schluter

 

Jeff Kenkelen of Air King

 

Matt Risinger of Rockwool

Image result for matt risinger

 

Mark Schroeder of Titebond

Titebond

 

David Preston of Salice

Salice

 

Robert Kirsic, President of NARI

NARI

Mentioned Links:

Thank you to our Technical Support:

  • Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer
  • Joe Sands – Travel Engineer
  • Carol Carey – Executive Producer
  • Sam Reed – Associate Producer

 

A very special thank you to all of our guests and sponsors! We loved getting to hear about all the new products in the kitchen/bath/home space!

 

Thank you for tuning in! And check in next week for more cool tips!

About onthehouse

