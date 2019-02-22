Show Notes: KBIS/IBS 75th Year! - On the House

The On The House Team took to the open road (or skies, really).

We took the KBIS/IBS Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center by storm to bring you the best of the products at the show this year.

And there was a lot to choose from! It was the biggest show they’ve had in a decade! But we persevered and walked tens of thousands of steps to see it all, then joined our good friends of NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry), whose KBIS 2019 exhibit we are very grateful to have broadcasted from, to discuss them on air.

We interviewed people from companies that sell apps to go with your water consumption to great organizations like NARI.

We’d also like to thank our other sponsors Air King, Schluter, Titebond, TG Tools, Kichler, and Rockwool for their participation in our remote broadcast from this fantastic trade show!

And a big thank you to NARI for sharing their exhibit with us!

If you missed the program on air, check out the podcast.

But, without further ado, take a listen and peruse some of these fine products and organizations!

Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired Saturday, February 23rd, 2019.

David Pekel, CEO of NARI

Leo Lantz of Leo Lantz Construction

Sam and David Cohen of Elegant Mosaics

Mike Ward of Da Vinci Siding

Tim Dallas and Tom Meier of Franke

Jeff Long of Stream Labs

Gabe Halimi of Flo Technologies

Richard Kutok of TG Tools

Jay Sherman of Leviton

Andy Acker of Schluter

Jeff Kenkelen of Air King

Matt Risinger of Rockwool

Mark Schroeder of Titebond

David Preston of Salice

Robert Kirsic, President of NARI

Mentioned Links:

Thank you to our Technical Support:

Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer

Joe Sands – Travel Engineer

Carol Carey – Executive Producer

Sam Reed – Associate Producer

A very special thank you to all of our guests and sponsors! We loved getting to hear about all the new products in the kitchen/bath/home space!

Thank you for tuning in! And check in next week for more cool tips!