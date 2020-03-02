Show Notes: It All Starts At The Foundation - On the House

Show Notes: It All Starts At The Foundation

Got Door Lock Problems?

Co mmon door lock problems that many homeowners face

Contrary to popular belief, the door locks in your home are not designed to last forever. You’ll be lucky if you’re able to get a decade out of them before they need to be replaced with new door locks.

There are also many door lock problems that you might face in between the time you install door locks and the time you eventually replace them. You might have to call a residential locksmith to have your door locks repaired for any number of reasons.

It’s a good idea for you to familiarize yourself with the different door lock problems that could pop up over the years. The second you spot the signs associated with one, you should have a professional come out to your home to inspect your door locks and figure out what’s wrong with them.

A few of the most common door lock problems that homeowners are forced to deal with on a regular basis include:

Loose Doorknobs

Sticky Door Locks

Stuck Deadbolts

Misaligned Door Locks

Bad Weather-stripping

Broken Keys

Home Lockouts

Burglary Damage

Don’t Let These Door Lock Problems Take a Toll on Your Home

Compared to some of the other things inside your home, door locks won’t cost you very much. But you could make the argument that they’re some of the most important things that you’ll ever buy for your home.

By investing in high-quality locks from a locksmith, you can prevent door lock problems from popping up on you. You can also ensure that your door locks are always in good working order and doing what they can to keep your home secure.

Best Home Improvement And Remodeling Apps For DIYers

Need some help with your next home improvement project? Well, thanks to smartphones and tablets, there’s an app for that! Some home repair apps are obviously geared toward DIYers and professional contractors. Others, not so much-but you might still find them useful around the house. Apps are available for either iOS (iPhone/iPad) or Android devices—or both in some cases. Here are some apps we love, and we think you’ll love them too.

A Level That Fits in Your Pocket Need a level right now? Download the free iHandy Level for your home renovation. It’s great for helping you level small stuff like framed prints on walls. Just be sure to calibrate it for your smartphone before using it, which is done by setting it on a perfectly level surface and pushing a button. Cost: Free Compatibility: iOS and Android

One App, Many Tools When it comes to home repair apps, this is one of the best! Ryobi Phone Works is actually a suite of devices that help you do everything for your home repair. From measuring the square footage of a room to finding studs inside a wall. Once you download and install the free Phone Works app, you can use it to control the different devices (each sold separately), which include a laser level, moisture meter, inspection scope, laser distance measurer, stud finder, infrared thermometer and noise-suppressing earphones. The app also lets you capture photos and video and share results and data via email and social networks. Cost: $15 to $90 depending on device Compatibility: iOS & Android

More Sawdust, Less Math Like woodworking but hate trying to add fractions? Fraction Calculator Plus takes a lot of the head scratching out of your projects. All you do is punch the fractions you want to add into the calculator and ‘poof’? out comes the right answer. Cost: Free ad-supported and paid versions ($0.99 for iOS; $2.99 for Android) Compatibility: iOS and Android

Plan, Design and Furnish Your Home Thinking about new furniture, rearranging the living room or adding on? Floor Plan Creator , an Android tablet app, can help you with the design and layout. It’s one of the best home renovation apps available! Start with the raw space and drag walls, windows, doors and furniture icons from the stock library. Then enter the size of each object to get a scaled view of the space. A stylus makes the app easier to use, but it works just fine without one. Cost: Free Compatibility: Android only

Buying Materials Made Easy The Home Depot Pro app is designed for professional contractors, but it’s great for advanced DIYers too. You can check a store’s inventory from the job site and order your materials from the app, and the store will have everything bundled and waiting for you to pick up. Our lead carpenter loves it. There’s also a version for non-pros. Similar apps are available for other home centers like Lowe’s and Menard’s. Cost: Free Compatibility: iOS and Android



Fixing Your Home’s Foundation Problems

Is the concrete beneath your home in distress? Foundation problems can lead to major structural damage within your home. Whether you’re a homeowner or a prospective buyer, foundation issues are scary and you likely have a lot of questions.

Two of the main questions are:

Luckily, there are ways to repair a concrete foundation without having to tear it out and start from scratch.

If you suspect trouble, do the following:

Examine the foundation yourself for obvious issues

Have a foundation repair expert do a professional foundation inspection

Consult with a structural engineer if necessary

Learn more here about

What causes foundation damage? What are the signs of foundation problems? Concrete foundation repair methods

Things You Should Never Do With Paper Towels

Paper towels, simply put, cost money. While having them around offers a convenient, one-and-done approach to many messes, buying them adds up.

Here are some things you should never do with paper towels:

Don’t clean anything rough or sharp

Don’t wipe your electronics’ screens

Don’t flush them down the toilet

Don’t clean mirrors and windows

Don’t clean your glasses (or any lens)

