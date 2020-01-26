Show Notes: IBS/KBIS 2020 - A Vision of the Future - On the House

This year we took our IBS/KBIS 2020 show as seriously as we do every other year. But this year, instead of being in Las Vegas, we sent James’ son to walk the floor for us!

IBS/KBIS 2020 was in the Las Vegas Convention Center with over 1,400 top manufacturers and over 30,000 attendees!

With that many great products and people, we had our work cut out for us deciding who to feature for you!

But we managed the task and below you’ll find the information for the interviews we conducted!

First, at IBS/KBIS 2020, we interviewed Lee Marc with MantleMount discussing a motorized swivel TV mount.

Next up, at IBS/KBIS 2020, we interviewed CEO and Co-Founder of Brilliant, Aaron Emigh, discussing the Brilliant Smart Dimmer Switch and Plugs.

Then we had a brief intermission and we talked to Chris Carey on the floor!

Back to the show, we met with Colin Mullins, the Senior Product Manager with Lennox who discussed the Ultra-Low Emissions Gas Furnaces.

Next up on our show, we spoke to Matt Vecchiolla of Top Knobs spoke to us about their 2020 catalog.

Then we spoke to Derek Brosterhous at JELD-WEN to discuss their foundry finishes and all their other 2020 releases!

The start of the second hour we spoke to Glenn Siegel, the Director of Marketing and Product Management of HALO to discuss their new home lighting system and Smart light bulbs.

Next up, we spoke to Andy Acker of Schluter to discuss some of their new details for installing floor warming on a shower floor!

After that, we spoke to Barbara Kratus of Infinity Drain and they discuss what’s unique about Infinity Drains!

Then, Alan Hubbell joins us on the line to discuss DuPont and their expanding performance portfolio!

Our final interview of the afternoon was with the Director of Product Development at Baldwin Hardware, Kevin Bean, to discuss Baldwin’s Smart Locks!

Thanks for tuning in with us this year at IBS/KBIS 2020!

~ Thank you~

A very special thank you to all of our interviewees! We always enjoy talking to IBS/KBIS exhibitors!

Thank you to our Technical Support:

Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer

Carol “Remodeling Babe” Carey – Executive Producer

Sam Reed – Associate Producer

Rico Figliolini – Digital Master

Thank you for tuning in to see the future! And check in next week for more cool tips!

“IBS/KBIS 2020 – A Vision of the Future” Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired January 25, 2020.

Missed our live show? Don’t worry! Because we have a podcast of the show. It’s the same thing we aired on the radio, but ready for you whenever and wherever you are! Check it out here.