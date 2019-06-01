Show Notes: I See, You See, PCBC! - On the House

Show Notes: I See, You See, PCBC!
With over 350 exhibitors and more than 60 years under their belt, the Pacific Coast Builders Conference might be smaller than a few of the other tradeshows, but it doesn’t have any less bang!
The Carey Brothers traveled to the beautiful Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA for the conference of “The Art, Science + Business of Housing” for their 33rd time at the PCBC.
It was beautiful! Just the Moscone Center alone was a work of art.
Take a look at some of these sweet decorations.
It was like a Pinterest board come to life!
Listen to part 1, part 2 or both while you peruse the show notes!
We’d like to extend a special thank you to the sponsors of our PCBC 2019 visit for giving us the privilege of sharing just some of the great products we saw with you.
And now on to the show!
Jason Matthew
Whirlpool
Michael Williams
Brilliant Control
Mike Manke
VP of Trade Sales & Marketing Jeffrey Court
Paul Ackah-Sanzah
VP of Marketing Phantom Screens
Deborah Pyle
Residential Marketing Consultant DuPont Protection Solutions
David Arnold
Director of Sales Infratech
Laura McKenna
Development Director HomeAid
Kelly Miller
Director of Market Development L.J. Smith Stair Systems
J.C. Murphy
Executive VP Savant
Phil Kenyan
Senior VP of Sales Chameleon Power
Sazi Bugay
Blomberg Appliances
Charlie Jourdain
Manager of Business Development Humboldt Redwood
Lee Prior
Architectural Representative Territory Manager McNear Brick & Block
Gordon Reel
National Builders Manager GRUNDFOS
Brian Hoddy
Director of Sales iDevices Inc.
Julie Ernest
Senior Director of Promotions Hampton Products
Thank you~
Thank you again to all of our wonderful guests for sharing these great products with us!
And a special thank you to L.J. Smith, Schluter Systems, and Air King for sponsoring the remote broadcast
Thank you to our Technical Support:
- Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer
- Carol Carey – Executive Producer
- Dave Weingarten of Second Sight Productions – Videographer
- Sam Reed – Associate Producer
Did you miss any of our previous visits to PCBC? Check out some of our previous years show notes and compare notes!
Thank you for tuning into the 2019 Pacific Coast Builders Conference Remote Broadcast! And check in next week for more cool tools and tips!
“I See, You See, PCBC! ” Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired June 01, 2019.
