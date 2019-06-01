 Show Notes: I See, You See, PCBC! - On the House
Show Notes: I See, You See, PCBC!

By on June 1, 2019
PCBC

With over 350 exhibitors and more than 60 years under their belt, the Pacific Coast Builders Conference might be smaller than a few of the other tradeshows, but it doesn’t have any less bang!

The Carey Brothers traveled to the beautiful Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA for the conference of “The Art, Science + Business of Housing” for their 33rd time at the PCBC.

 

It was beautiful! Just the Moscone Center alone was a work of art.

pcbc 2019

Take a look at some of these sweet decorations.

pcbc2019

It was like a Pinterest board come to life!

pcbc2019

Listen to part 1, part 2 or both while you peruse the show notes!

We’d like to extend a special thank you to the sponsors of our PCBC 2019 visit for giving us the privilege of sharing just some of the great products we saw with you.

And now on to the show!

Jason Matthew

Whirlpool

pcbc 2019

 

Michael Williams

Brilliant Control

Brilliant Control PCBC2019

 

Mike Manke

VP of Trade Sales & Marketing Jeffrey Court

PCBC 2019

 

Paul Ackah-Sanzah

VP of Marketing Phantom Screens

PCBC 2019

 

Deborah Pyle

Residential Marketing Consultant DuPont Protection Solutions

pcbc2019

 

David Arnold

Director of Sales Infratech

 

Laura McKenna

Development Director HomeAid

PCBC2019

 

Kelly Miller

Director of Market Development L.J. Smith Stair Systems

pcbc2019

 

J.C. Murphy

Executive VP Savant

pcbc 2019

 

Phil Kenyan

Senior VP of Sales Chameleon Power

pcbc2019

 

Sazi Bugay

Blomberg Appliances

 

Charlie Jourdain

Manager of Business Development Humboldt Redwood

 

Lee Prior

Architectural Representative Territory Manager McNear Brick & Block

 

Gordon Reel

National Builders Manager GRUNDFOS

 

Brian Hoddy

Director of Sales iDevices Inc.

 

Julie Ernest

Senior Director of Promotions Hampton Products

pcbc2019

Thank you~

Thank you again to all of our wonderful guests for sharing these great products with us!

And a special thank you to L.J. Smith, Schluter Systems, and Air King for sponsoring the remote broadcast

Thank you to our Technical Support: 

  • Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer 
  • Carol Carey – Executive Producer 
  • Dave Weingarten of Second Sight Productions –  Videographer
  • Sam Reed – Associate Producer

Did you miss any of our previous visits to PCBC? Check out some of our previous years show notes and compare notes!   

Thank you for tuning into the 2019 Pacific Coast Builders Conference Remote Broadcast! And check in next week for more cool tools and tips! 

“I See, You See, PCBC! ” Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired June 01, 2019. 

Missed our live show? Don’t worry! Because we have a podcast of the show. It’s the same thing we aired on the radio, but ready for you whenever and wherever you are! Check it out here. 

About Samantha Reed

