Show Notes: Hello Seattle and AM 1590! - On the House

Do you have any of these homeowner bad habits?

Do you take long, steamy showers?

Answer: Spending 20 minutes in the steam may be good for your pores, but it’s also great for mold and mildew. Run the exhaust fan while you’re singing in the shower, squeegee the walls afterward, and scrub that grout every few months.

“Once you let the grout go, it gets worse and worse, and harder and harder to maintain.”

Do you keep out of the sun?

Answer: Shutting your shades on winter days might seem smart. More insulation from the chilly weather, right? Your energy bill disagrees. A sunny window can warm your home and lower your heating costs. And as a bonus, you could see a decrease in seasonal depression.

But your original idea wasn’t totally wrong; closing those blinds at night can keep your home toasty.

Do you compulsively “Bargain Buy?”

Answer: Finding a deal feels so good, but cheaper isn’t always better. In fact, budget buys might cost you more in the long run. For instance, dollar paintbrushes will leave annoying streaks, requiring a costly re-do.

And when it comes to appliances, permit a little splurge — especially if selling your home is on the horizon.

“I always err with going for high-quality appliances,” Merlo says. “There is a noticeable difference between the cheapest and next-cheapest models. And buyers want to see stainless steel.”

Do you run a half-full dishwasher?

Answer: You get a gold star for always remembering to start your dishwasher before bed, right? Clean dishes every morning! Go you! Yeah, about that: Your dishwasher wastes water unless it’s completely full.

Dishwashers do save more water than washing by hand (just try telling that to your mom), but most machines use the same amount of water regardless of how many plates you’ve stuffed inside, making a half-empty cycle significantly less efficient. For a household of one or two, once a day can be overkill.

Do you keep things around like a packrat?

Answer: You know clutter is bad, but you just… can’t… help it. You had to put that unused exercise bike in the spare room instead of by the road as a freebie because what if? Plus, there’s so much in there already, and decluttering seems like such an insurmountable goal — even though every jam-packed square foot is space you can’t enjoy.

If the task seems impossible, start small.

“Do one small thing. Clean out a drawer or reorganize your counter, and then you feel the satisfaction of having done it. It becomes easier to do the next small thing.”

Just remember: Breaking habits takes time and a lot of slip-ups. “It’s important to be kind to ourselves when we blow it,” Ryan says. “When we create new habits, we’re building new wiring, but it’s not like the old wiring disappears. Don’t turn goof-ups into give-ups.”

Did you hear about the recall?

The DEWALT DWD110 and DWD112 drills have been recalled because the drill’s wiring can contact internal moving parts, posing a shock hazard.

There have been no reported incidents yet, but consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drills and contact DeWALT to schedule a free inspection and repair.

The drills have been sold at the Home Depot, Lowe’s and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers, from September 2017 through November 2018 for between $60 and $70.

Learn more at the CPSC page.

How do you clean oil-rubbed Bronze hardware?

Oil rubbed bronze is a beautiful finished metal used for many home fixtures and hardware. However, due to its nature as a “living” finish, it is susceptible to some natural change and wear over time, including hard water spots if the fixture is exposed to moisture.

Start with water. Wipe your oil rubbed bronze fixture with just water on a soft cloth. Often water is all that is needed to clean this type of finish.

• Consider carefully before you use another cleaner besides water. Because of its changing color and quality, oil rubbed bronze needs as little cleaning as possible to maintain its shined finish and natural patina with age.

• Try water first, and always test another cleaner on a small, inconspicuous area of your fixture.[1] • Dry the fixture immediately with a clean, dry cloth.

Learn more about how to clean these fixtures at wikiHow here.

Why are roses a mystery?

They aren’t anymore!

Roses are among the world’s oldest known flowers.

We know quite a bit about where roses come from. Roses may not be the world’s oldest flower (as evidenced by fossils that date back 100 million years). But roses have been in existence for more than 35 million years, at least in central Colorado, where Swiss botanist Léo Lesquereux found fossils in the late 19th century.

Garden roses look best in groups of three or more.

Plant one variety of shrub roses together in groups of three, five, or seven (even numbers tend to look too match-y, or like soldiers marching in a solemn row, a look to be avoided in the garden), for a massed look. A single plant can look spindly and lonely.

Some roses will grow happily in partial shade

If you have fewer than six hours a day of sun in your garden, you can still grow roses. Choose shrub roses and floribundas.

You don’t have to spray the aphids on your roses

If you get aphids, don’t spray – aphids feed the birds and beneficial insects. Squash them with your fingers if they bother you.

Roses are edible

If you are wondering what roses you can eat, the answer is all of them. Petals and rose hips only, though.

Roses are not poisonous to pets

Roses are not toxic to dogs or cats if pets eat the flowers. However, roses do have sharp thorns (which, from an evolutionary standpoint, evolved for the purpose of protecting the plant from animals which might otherwise maul, crush, chew, or trample it

Are you looking for surprisingly awesome European-inspired home improvements?

There is always room for improvement when it comes to home design and home renovation. Sometimes we need to look to others for inspiration. It’s a good thing that our neighbors across the pond in Europe are world leaders in design innovation!

Check out their cool, inspiring designs from Trusted Pros’ article here.

What are some easy ways to protect your hardwood floors?

A few tips:

Start at the Door

A great way to make sure friends and family don’t track dirt and mud into your house, destroying your beautiful hardwood floors, is to ensure a clean and clear pathway into your house. This all starts at your front door. Be sure to sweep any debris from the area, and don’t let undesired stains take hold.

One of the easiest ways to accomplish this is with an outdoor rug. Have your guests wipe their feet on it before they step on your hardwoods, and remember to shake the rug out regularly, otherwise, they’ll be tracking the debris right back into the house.

Rugs Are Your Friend

Rugs are going to be your best friend when it comes to protecting your hardwood floors. Obviously, you’re going to want some sort of welcome mat where people can clean their dirty shoes, but this goes for inside as well. Area rugs are perfect for extending the life of you hardwood floors, and they work best in high traffic areas like your living room.

This is also important in entryways and high traffic hallways, as these areas will be the first to show signs of wear and tear if not protected. Also, area rugs are a great way to show off your sense of style, so they don’t have to take away from the beauty of your hardwood floors.

For 6 more fantastic tips, check out House Tipster’s article here.

