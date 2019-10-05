Show Notes: Scaring Away Your Home Improvement Fears - On the House

We’re here to scare away your home improvement fears this spooky season.

Late night, scary movies and Halloween masks might terrify you. But your home improvement projects should not!

So we’ve got the broom to scare away the bats in the attic and tackle those cobwebs!

On The House with the Carey Brothers will scare away those fears.

The only thing that should scare you this spooky season is the jack-o-lantern you put on your newly refinished porch!

Secrets Your House Locksmith Won’t Tell You

The best lock is a deadbolt that’s properly installed

An experienced house locksmith knows deadbolts should have at least a one-inch “throw.” On the “strike side,” there should be a security plate with screws at least three inches long that go all the way into the door’s wood frame.

Use a double cylinder lock to avoid break-ins

If you have a window on or near your door, a thumb-turn deadbolt won’t do much good. Burglars could easily knock out the glass, stick a hand in, and turn. Get a double cylinder lock that needs a key on the inside.

When you buy a new house, always have your locks re-keyed

Otherwise, there’s probably a master key out there that can easily open your home.

Keys stamped “Do not duplicate” are duplicated all the time

Ask a house locksmith about high-security locks with keys that can’t be replicated at the hardware store.

If your key won’t turn, try WD-40 or silicone spray

Sometimes the pins get jammed up, and 25 to 40 percent of the time, that solves the problem.

Learn more by visiting https://www.rd.com/home/improvement/things-your-locksmith-wont-tell-you/page/2/

We spoke with Kathleen Kuhn, President and CEO of HouseMaster, to discuss the state of today’s home buyers.

Some key points of our discussion included:

We find that today’s first time home buyer is not as likely as previous generations to have grown up participating in the care of their family or helping Mom or Dad with common home repairs. Today’s first time homebuyer is simply less home savvy than we have seen over our 40 years in the home inspection industry.

52% of millennials don’t know how to hang wallpaper and nearly a third can’t fix a toilet seat, according to a 2017 survey.

Millennials are 13% more likely than other generations to procrastinate on smaller tasks like painting a room or fixing things around the house. However, they are less likely than other generations to procrastinate on larger, more expensive home improvement projects. When they have free time, only 3% of millennials will prioritize home improvement, favoring time with friends and acts of self-care.

Learn more by visiting www.housemaster.com or give them a call at 732-469-6565.

Asko Recalls Dishwashers Due to Fire Hazard

ASKO dishwasher’s power cord can overheat, posing a fire hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers, turn off power to the dishwasher at the circuit board and contact ASKO to schedule a free, in-home repair. About 26,600 (in addition, about 4,300 were sold in Canada)

To learn more visit: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/ASKO-Recalls-Dishwashers-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Got Scary Looking Siding?

Your siding is usually the only thing standing between the elements outside and your interior drywall and insulation. Each board works together as a complete system with nails, caulk, and a painted finish to keep out moisture and protect your home.

Often, homeowners can’t tell how much hidden damage has occurred until the siding is physically removed so they are able to see how much wood rot exists on the frame of their home due to years of moisture penetration behind the siding. But, there are some signs to watch out for that damage might be happening behind the siding’s façade.

Overall Deterioration and Aging

Nails

Seams and Caulk

Paint

Insects or Other Pests

Rot or Mold

Water Stains

To learn more visit https://em.angieslist.com/7-signs-your-siding-needs-attention/

4 Things You Should Never Store Under Your Kitchen Sink

Plus 5 You Should!

What not to store under your kitchen sink

Extra supplies

Your entire Costco haul doesn’t belong here. Unopened boxes of trash bags, dishwasher tabs, dish soap, and any extra, unused items should go in a closet or another storage area as to not jumble up this hard-working space

Harsh chemicals

You may have an occasional need for a powerful cleaner, such as bleach, around the house, but these chemicals should be stored securely in the garage or basement, out of reach from small children and away from other everyday items.

Flammable products

This includes common products such as solvents, thinners, polishes, paints, and some cleaners, as they can randomly burst into flames in the right conditions (yikes!). The most notorious cause of spontaneous combustion is oily rags after being used to apply furniture polish or varnishes, particularly those that contain linseed or flaxseed oil, Underwood says. The bottom line: These don’t belong in your kitchen.

Kitchen towels and paper bags

While convenient, these items don’t belong under the sink, (A leak would ruin them.) Stash them in a nearby closet or another cabinet instead for easy access.

What to store under your kitchen sink

Organization tools

While these might not count as items needing storage, per se, the tools you probably already use for kitchen organization are essential for keeping your under-sink cabinet in tip-top shape. You can use things like pullout trays, tension rods (to hang spray bottles), and even S-hooks or baskets as inexpensive organizing solutions.

If you want to keep things even simpler, get a few plastic containers or tubs to hold your supplies together. With containers, you can take out the unit as a whole and easily clean underneath. Be sure to run the containers through the dishwasher a few times a year. Using clear containers also allows you to easily see what items are nearly used up, so you can stock up before you run out.

An absorbent mat

Before you put any products back under the cabinet, consider laying down a mat across the bottom that can hold a bit of water in event of a leak. This protects the cabinetry and prevents the formation of mold due to leaks into the cavity from under and behind the sink.

Cleaning products

There are a few essentials that you should always have on hand. These include distilled or cleaning vinegar, Dawn dish soap (in addition to washing pots and pans, you can also use it directly on cabinets to remove built-up grease), and Bar Keepers Friend. Under the kitchen sink is obviously also a convenient place to store sponges, cleaning brushes, and scrubbers. Just be sure to replace them often, as they’re one of the germiest things in your kitchen (gross)—yes, cleaning your sponge is a thing.

A small fire extinguisher

This one is a safety precaution in the event of a grease fire that you (hopefully) never have to use. While it’s rare to need it, it’s better to have it close at hand—and make sure it’s up to date. (Be sure you keep track of how long fire extinguishers last.)

A handy tool

Under the sink is the place to store one of those bizarrely shaped tools used for unjamming your garbage disposal. Inevitably, this tool gets lost, and is vitally important when a jam occurs.

https://www.realsimple.com/home-organizing/organizing/organizing-kitchen/under-kitchen-sink-storage-rules

Do You Know Who’s Knocking On Your Door?

Don’t Become A Statistic

When greeted by salespeople canvassing your neighborhood, be sure to ask who they represent and if the company or contractor is licensed with the Contractors State License Board (CSLB). CSLB licenses and regulates California’s 290,000 contractors in 44 different classifications. Remember that any home improvement project costing $500 or more in combined labor and materials must be performed by a state-licensed contractor.

No matter how enthusiastic or insistent the salesperson may be

don’t agree to purchase goods or services until you confirm that the person is either the licensed contractor or is registered (without restrictions) as a home improvement salesperson (HIS) with CSLB and is authorized to act on behalf of his or her employer. A registered salesperson must be able to display the HIS registration pocket card, when asked, to identify their employment status with the contractor.

Only a registered HIS can solicit, sell, negotiate, or execute home improvement contracts for the sale, installation, or furnishing of home improvement goods or services for a licensed contractor outside of the contractor’s normal place of business. A registered HIS has met state registration requirements and undergone a criminal background review.

CSLB recommends that you avoid making on-the-spot decisions to sign a contract that will obligate you to make a large home improvement contract. Take the time to read all information, compare like products, and be sure you completely understand the contract before you sign it.

Remember:

Check the contractor license number or HIS status at www.cslb.ca.gov or call CSLB’s toll- free line: 800.321.CSLB (2752).

Ask for and check the contractor’s references before you sign a contract.

Get at least three bids.

Remember that a down payment cannot be more than 10% of the contract price or $1,000, whichever is less (unless the contractor has a “blanket performance and payment bond” on file with CSLB).

$1,000, whichever is less (unless the contractor has a “blanket performance and payment bond” on file with CSLB). You have a three-day right to cancel the contract (this information should be part of the contract language) if it was negotiated at your residence and not at the contractor’s place of business. Also, the three-day right to cancel does not apply to contracts involving home repairs after a declared natural disaster, contracts with alarm companies and alarm agents, and service and repair contracts of $750 or less for work that is needed immediately.

If you have a fraud concern or complaint, you can call CSLB or fill out and mail in the online Complaint form.

To learn more visit www.cslb.ca.gov or give the Public Affairs Office a call at 916 255-3273.

