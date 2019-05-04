Show Notes: Fixing Up For Spring - On the House

Fixing up your home for spring? Consider a fixer-upper this spring! Or maybe learn some more about composite granite sinks, CertainTeed – impact resistant shingles, or how to clean painted walls! Learn that and so much more from the On The House with the Carey Brothers show notes

60% of Homebuyers are Considering a Fixer Upper This Spring.

Here’s What You Should Know:

According to a new survey from real estate site Realtor.com, almost 60 percent of people hoping to buy a home this spring are considering buying a less expensive home that may need some renovating, essentially sacrificing a few items on their home wish lists in order to buy a home.

For the survey, Realtor.com asked more than 1,000 people planning to purchase a home in the next year about their home-buying plans and whether they’d consider a home in need of renovation.

Deciding whether it’s worth it to buy a more affordable home in need of some improvements should be one of the first steps to buying a home people take, especially because it can help guide the whole home shopping process. Lowering expectations can make the dream of buying a home more realistic, especially for first-time buyers, and most people recognize that, according to this survey—though whether people are actually willing to settle when it comes time to buy remains to be seen.

Peter Manidis of AMBA Products

Peter Manidis, the marketing manager of AMBA Products, joined the Carey Brothers to discuss the must-have item for your bathroom: the heated towel rack. With their history in Europe, pre-dating radiators even, North American homes are very behind in the heated towel rack game. They aren’t just for luxury hotels and fancy mansions anymore!

AMBA Products has more options/styles available at a lower cost and was one of the first companies to introduce customers to affordable, stylish heated towel racks. Trust them with your warm towels!

Learn more by contacting AMBA Products.

Company Phone Number: 404-350-9738

Company Website: https://ambaproducts.com/

Buyer’s Guide to Composite Granite Sinks

If a composite granite sink is on your kitchen project wish list, check out these pros and cons to help you buy wisely.

A composite granite sink is an engineered product manufactured using a mix of granite stone dust and acrylic resins molded into sink form. Composite sinks composed of quartz dust and acrylic resins are close cousins and the labels “composite stone ” and “granite sink” are sometimes used interchangeably to describe either material. You’ll find both pros and cons for including a composite granite sink in your kitchen.

Composite Granite Sinks Advantages

Variety: You’ll find a wide range of composite granite sink styles, sizes, shapes, finishes, and color options to complement your countertops . White, black, and brown remain the most popular color choices. When considering granite composite sinks vs. stainless-steel sinks, you’ll have many more options with the former. Consistency: An authentic granite stone sink features the natural variations of stone throughout the material. A composite granite sink, however, features uniform color throughout the material. Cost: A composite granite sink generally costs less than a natural granite sink.

Composite Granite Sinks Disadvantages

Hardness: While some sink materials are more forgiving, composite granite is hard enough to break glassware when dropped onto the surface. This granite composite sink problem is something to consider if you frequently wash breakable dishes in the sink. Color uniformity: If you want the authentic look of granite , a composite granite sink is uniform in pattern and color and doesn’t feature variations like natural granite. Cost: Quality composite granite sinks are more costly than sink materials such as stainless steel and porcelain.

How to Clean Painted Walls

Cleaning painted walls should be a part of your annual deep-cleaning routine. Keep painted walls looking fresh with preventive maintenance and these simple cleaning methods because walls with different paint types require special care.

How to Prevent Dirty Walls :

Maintain a freshly painted look on your walls by keeping them free of dust and spots. Plus, preventive maintenance means less time spent scrubbing walls later.

Vacuum painted walls with a soft brush attachment. Then wipe them down with a cloth-covered broom or mop (spray with a dusting agent for best results) or use an electrostatic dusting wipe. Wipe away fingerprints and other marks soon after they appear. Avoid using an excessive amount of water when cleaning painted walls.

The first thing you should consider when washing painted walls is the finish. Whether a wall is glossy or flat will determine how scrubbing will affect the look of the wall.

Flat, Satin, and Eggshell Finishes:

Duller paint finishes are less durable when it comes to cleaning. Do not use harsh chemicals or degreasers when cleaning flat paint walls and be mindful when washing with a sponge to not scrub too hard. The sponge should be wrung out almost completely before putting it to the walls.

Glossy or Semigloss Finishes:

These paints are highly durable, so they’re most commonly used in high-traffic areas like the kitchen and bathroom. It is OK to use a mild degreaser on glossy kitchen backsplashes or vanity doors. Although glossy and semigloss paint is durable, it will still scratch, so always use a soft sponge when cleaning walls.

How to Make All-Purpose Wall Cleaner

For heavy-duty painted wall stains, you might need more than a little water to remedy the situation. This all-purpose detergent can be used for oil-based painted walls. Adjust the recipe as needed for the size of your wall or stain.

Stir 1 teaspoon of liquid dish detergent into a quart of warm water.

Add 1/4 teaspoon of white vinegar.

Let the solution sit on the stain for 10 minutes before blotting.

Mike Loughery of CertainTeed

Mike Loughery, Manager and Contractor Communications of CertainTeed, joined the Carey Brothers to answer questions like

How are the needs of homeowners changing given the increase of storm and wind activity we’ve seen throughout the United States?

In what situations would a homeowner want to consider impact resistant shingle products and what are some of the advantages?

If a homeowner finds themselves the victim of hail or storm damage, what are some of the steps they can take to get their roof back to normal?

Learn more about CertainTeed at their website www.certainteed.com

Common Home Improvements Fails

Porch, an online network that connects people with home improvement professionals, talked to homeowners who had completed a DIY home improvement project, and it turns out, the average cost of a home improvement fail came out to around $310.

Here’s a look at some common home improvement fails, according to the study.

Wood Flooring

Exterior Painting

Replacing an electrical outlet

Installing a ceiling fan

Electrical wiring/rewiring

Woolley noted that DIY home improvement fails cannot only impact your wallet, they can take a toll on you emotionally. Porch found more than 45 percent of DIYers surveyed who made mistakes during their project fought with their partner, compared with just over 21 percent of people who did the project correctly the first time.

“These projects can definitely test relationships—whether they are worried about their partner’s safety or arguing about the materials,” Woolley said. “People need to be honest about their skill set and do a very close audit of their time versus money tolerance.”

Mentioned Links

~ Thank you~

A very special thank you to all of our callers! We live to answer your questions, so keep them coming!

Thank you to our Technical Support:

Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer

Carol Carey – Executive Producer

Sam Reed – Associate Producer

Thank you for tuning in to Fixing Up For Spring! And check in next week for more cool tips!

“Fixing Up For Spring” Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired May 04, 2019.