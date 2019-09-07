Show Notes: Fall, Baby! - On the House

Baby safety is something not all of us have to worry about.

But for those of us that do, look around this month for baby safety articles and take a minute to re-evaluate what you assume is safe already.

Pool safety is always good to dive into. Don’t forget to take into consideration your pets around your children, too! And, always have an emergency evacuation plan.

And other topics the Carey Brothers discussed this week include:

So, sit back, listen to the podcast of our show if you missed the live show, and relax into September.

September is Baby Safety Month!

Ideally, the best time to baby proof is early in your pregnancy before you register so you can include needed safety items on your registry list.

The best way to baby proof? Get down on your hands and knees and think like a baby! This is a great activity for both mom and dad since males and females tend to look and inspect different aspects of the home and safety measures in general.

Look Out For:

Take care of all the obvious hazards such as exposed electrical sockets and blind cords, but be on the lookout for those not-so-obvious items like empty dishwashers, hanging tablecloths that can be easily pulled down, and poisonous plants.

Babies at any age are curious and want to touch, feel, lick, smell, and listen to everything and anything they can get their little hands on. Your job is to make him or her part of your home as much as possible. After all, this new addition is not a temporary guest and should be able to safely explore every room in your home.

If you are preparing for baby #2 or #3, don’t underestimate your “seasoned” approach to baby proofing from the first time around. In fact, having an older sibling creates additional hazards you should be aware of like small parts from toys and your toddlers ability to open doors, potty lids, and cabinets now.

Items You Can Purchase:

And if your little one is a climber remember to anchor your TV and furniture with anti tip devices.

Don’t wait until your baby starts crawling to put up stairway gates. Install them in advance so the entire family gets used to them and baby doesn’t associate his newfound milestone with barriers. And don’t forget the fireplace , with cold weather coming up surround your fireplace with a gate to avoid a devastating burn.

Check out some of Amazon’s Beststellers to find some great baby-proofing finds.

Additional Tips and Tricks:

Safest Option – Keep in mind that new products meeting current safety standards are the safest option.

Second-Hand Products – It is recommended secondhand products should not be used for baby. However, if it is necessary to use older products, make sure all parts are available, the product is fully functional, not broken, and has not been recalled.

Register your products- through product registration, parents can establish a direct line of communication with the manufacturer should a problem arise with a product purchased. This information is NOT used for marketing purposes.

Whirlpool Recalls Glass Cooktops With Touch Control Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The Whirlpool, Kitchen Aid and JennAir brand glass cooktops with touch controls has been recalled due to the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves, posing burn and fire hazards.

Consumers should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop. When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.

Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves. This resulted in 14 reports, including 13 in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire, including one report of property damage. Two minor burn injuries have been reported.

Whirlpool toll-free at 888-900-7897 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at repair.whirlpoolcorp.com. Consumers can also visit either www.whirlpool.com, www.kitchenaid.com, or www.jennair.com

Is Your Garage Safe from Thieves

The garage of your home is the easiest way for the thieves to penetrate your house. Well, to be precise, thieves rank your garage on the fourth position in their favorites to enter your home. The summertime is the most exposed time for the thieves. To keep your residence away from the eye of a thief and protected from the trespassers, you must follow some safety measures, strictly, for your garage’s safety.

Below are a few of the useful tips for the security of the garage. With its implementation, you can keep the evil guys out of your doors.

Pull out your emergency option

Use Automated Garage Door

Lighting Up can Prevent Burglars

Enhance the Garage with Camera System

Affix Alarms and Motion Sensing Lights

35th Annual Pittsburg Seafood & Music Festival Sept. 7th & 8th – 2019 The festival is open from 10:00am to 7:00pm on Saturday and on Sunday.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival Sept. 8th & 9th – 2019

Ghirardelli Square

San Francisco, CA

The 23rd Annual Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival hosted over 50 sweet and savory vendors from all around the Bay Area.

The highly sought-after Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge provided festival attendees the chance to sip everything from absinthe, rum, and beer to a variet of Bay Area wines, all set to live music.

All profits go to support Project Open Hand.

Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) System – What to Know

Look to the energy recovery ventilator to boost air circulation, control air quality, and fine-tune relative humidity, too.

Adding an energy recovery ventilator (ERV) doesn’t have to compromise efficiency of your home or HVAC system.

ERVs solve the problem of a well-sealed home that holds the coveted heated and cooled air inside but also bottles up undesirable pollutants in the air supply. With its unique technology, the ERV prevents energy from escaping the home, while promoting optimal ventilation levels.

How an ERV system works

An ERV comprises components that maximize air circulation in the home while filtering outdoor pollutants and reusing energy. Here’s how:

As the ERV’s fan draws outside air into the unit through the intake vent, it passes through a standard air filter. At the same time, the unit pulls air from inside the home to the outdoors through the exhaust vent. Before it exits the system, the heat exchanger at the core strips energy from the air — in summer, it’s cold energy; in winter, it’s warm energy — and transfers that energy to the incoming supply of air.

In this way, the ERV can capture energy that would otherwise be wasted and reuse it to lower the operating costs of the system and drive energy efficiency.

Moisture control

Another key feature of the ERV is its moisture-control capacity. In fact, an ERV and heat recovery ventilator (HRV) are identical in function, with this one exception. As the ERV draws outdoor air inside, it strips the air of moisture. Otherwise, especially for homes in humid climates, running an HRV would ultimately raise indoor humidity to an uncomfortable level.

The ERV also puts its moisture-controlling abilities to work in the winter. Instead of allowing moisture to exit the home alongside the indoor air, the ERV captures moisture from that outgoing air and restores it to the home, preventing unnecessarily dry air.

Benefits of an ERV

With an understanding of how the ERV works, you can see the direct benefits that the system affords homeowners who have one installed in their home:

Controlled ventilation.

If you were to open a window to achieve ventilation and air exchange, your home would also be subject to large amounts of energy loss, particularly in winter and summer. At certain times, ventilation through open windows and doors just isn’t cost effective. With the ERV, however, you can adjust the controls to increase or reduce ventilation as needed, and you won’t lose energy heating or cooling the great outdoors.

High efficiency.

Pre-heating or -cooling the incoming air from scratch would require significant amounts of energy, and in effect, make operating a ventilation system cost-prohibitive. The ERV takes a significant bite out of energy consumption, proving that function doesn’t have to come at the cost of efficiency.

Better indoor air quality.

The ERV flushes pollutants out of the air by supplying a controlled rate of air exchange, ridding the home of harmful allergens.

Home comfort and preservation.

The ability to control indoor relative humidity is a huge plus. Without it, high indoor humidity can lead to more than just the discomfort of family members. Higher indoor humidity levels also means homeowners have to compensate by running their A/Cs at a lower temperature, which leads to higher energy costs. Increased moisture in the home can also lead to damage to wood products, mold problems and health issues. The ERV effectively manages moisture, as you can use the controls to set the exact relative humidity you desire.

There’s no better solution to poor indoor air quality, necessary ventilation and energy efficiency. The ERV offers homeowners controlled, measured air-to-air exchange while promoting optimal air quality and peak energy efficiency.

Caller Questions:

Lily called asking about how she could cover her copper gutters and downspouts for fear of theft. But James and Carol just couldn’t, in good conscience, recommend covering that beautiful material! Instead, here’s a video of different ways to quickly add patina to your copper to make it less obviously new.

Mentioned Links

~ Thank you~

A very special thank you to all of our callers! We live to answer your questions, so keep them coming!

Thank you to our Technical Support:

Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer

Carol “Remodeling Babe” Carey – Executive Producer

Sam Reed – Associate Producer

Rico Figliolini – Digital Master

Thank you for tuning in this fine, early September morning! And check in next week for more cool tips!

“Fall, Baby” Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired September 7, 2019.