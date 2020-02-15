Show Notes: Do You Need A DIY Reality Check? - On the House

Show Notes: Do You Need A DIY Reality Check?

Do you need a DIY reality check?

Winter begins to thaw the ice and our tool bags become accessible again. We’ve got our DIY hats on again!

But can we do it all? Do you need a DIY reality check?

In the case of temporary wallpaper, we learn, maybe it’s just a reality rain check? Just until you get the right tools?

And this week, dosing out the reality checks, the Carey Brothers also get joined by Mike Brady of Brady Seal!

Got Water Pressure?

If you notice a sudden drop in pressure, the cause may be in your plumbing system.

Hunker’s article about the causes of a sudden loss of water pressure discusses:

No Water Pressure at a Single Faucet or in a Single Room

Municipal Water Supply Causing Whole House Pressure Drop

No Water Pressure in a House Served by a Well

Is Temporary Wallpaper As Easy As It Seems?

-A DIY Reality Check

Not just for Grandma’s house, wallpaper is making a big comeback.

One problem: Putting up wallpaper is quite the task. And removing the stuff is a whole different headache! The solution? Temporary wallpaper.

One of the main benefits of temporary wallpaper is that it’s, well, temporary. Remove the adhesive on the back, and it goes up—and comes down—with ease, and without leaving a sticky residue behind.

It’s a cheap DIY project without the need for professional installation, which regular wallpaper requires. It’s also perfect for renters who don’t want to damage walls.

Realtor.com’s article about “temporary” wallpaper and if it’s right for you discusses:

What’s the best temporary wallpaper for you?

How to prep your wall and wallpaper

Applying the wallpaper

And, is temporary wallpaper worth DIYing?

5 Top Myths About Septic Systems

More than 21 million homes in the U.S. utilize septic systems.

There’s a lot of misinformation out there about septic systems. Family Handyman’s got the info you need to know.

Septic Myth #1: Pump-Outs Are Unnecessary.

Septic Myth #2: It Doesn’t Matter What You Put Down the Drain.

Septic Myth #3: Flushing a Dead Mouse Down the Toilet Helps a Septic System.

Septic Myth #4: You Can’t Expect a Septic System to Last More Than 20 Years.

Septic Myth #5: Clogged Septic Systems Must Be Replaced.

We spoke to Mike Brady, of Brady Seal Stone and Grout Sealing Service!

He discusses how to keep your stone, your grout, and your countertops looking the way you got them!

