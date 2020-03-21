Show Notes: Disinfectant and Hot Showers - On the House

This week has been a tough one for us.

We learn some important facts about disinfectant, tankless water heaters, how to convert a ranch home into a craftsman and we spoke with Christina Dock of NKBA!

3 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Disinfectants

One of the most important things to know about cleaning your home: The appearance of cleanliness can sometimes be misleading. Just because something looks clean, doesn’t mean it’s actually sanitary (after all, you can’t see germs without a microscope). For peace of mind that potentially-harmful pathogens aren’t hanging out on surfaces in your household, it’s important to disinfect.

“Cleaning is making something look clean,” says Dr. Elizabeth Scott,professor of microbiology at Simmons Center for Hygiene and Health in Home and Community at Simmons University in Boston. “Disinfecting is making sure you are reducing the risk of any pathogens on a surface.”

But there’s another caveat here. Using disinfectant products isn’t an automatic free pass to a germ-free life. You have to use disinfectants correctly to reap the benefits, including staying healthy.

Here are three things to keep in mind next time you reach for that bottle of bleach or canister of Clorox wipes, according to a microbiologist.

You need to allow for “dwell time” or “contact time.” To be effective, disinfecting solutions need to remain in contact with the surface for a specified length of time, which varies by product, before being allowed to air-dry .

For instance, the instructions on a container of Clorox Wipes direct you to wipe the surface “using enough wipes for the treated surface to remain visibly wet for four minutes.” Every disinfectant, even non-commercial ones like bleach , have their own dwell times.

So instead of wiping away your disinfecting spray, Scott says your best bet is to precisely follow the instructions on the package, or doing your research (based on what germs you’re actively fighting) if you’re using a non-commercial cleaner. For example, bleach often needs at least ten minutes of contact time to be effective in killing some germs. Most disinfectants don’t provide lasting protection. When you wipe your counters with a disinfecting wipe (and follow instructions!), you can count on that product delivering on its “99.9%” promise. But if a sick person comes along even a second after your surface air-dries, any fresh germs they leave behind are there to stay. A recently-disinfected surface only stays germ-free until the moment it’s touched again (by hands or fluids or airborne particles) . If you want a long-lasting defense against germs at home, it’s important to limit contact and disinfect your frequently-touched surfaces on a routine basis when someone at home is sick. If all that cleaning sounds overwhelming, you could also try Microban 24 , a new line of products from Procter & Gamble designed to continuously introduce sanitization against bacteria to a treated surface for up to 24 hours: When you apply it and allow it to air dry according to directions, your surface will form a layered shield that activates small amounts of antibacterial ingredients over time, says Morgan Brashear, the Scientific Communications Manager for Procter & Gamble.

“The reality is that bacteria are complex organisms, and the vast majority of people don’t understand the intricate mechanisms that power them, which leads to them underestimating just how easily they can be reintroduced and quickly multiply on an unprotected surface,” Brashear says.

Simplify, Save… Then Take A Hot Shower

As a homeowner, the investments you make in your house are important. Preceding the ‘To Do List’ is often the challenge of being able to make well-informed decisions about the technology, hardware, fixtures, and appliances you will need to purchase. Repairing or replacing plumbing, heating, and electrical structures in a house can be a homeowner’s most significant, and sometimes daunting, task.

Electric tankless water heaters are designed to save money, energy, water, and space. More specifically, point-of-use electric tankless water heaters are an economical solution to many hot water issues faced by homeowners. Point-of-use tankless heaters quickly provide hot water at the fixture (sink, shower, tub, etc.). These heaters are a beneficial addition to any home as they provide endless hot water while saving space, water, and energy.

Simplify with point-of-use water heating!

Tank Water Heater Booster

Designed to work with a tank to provide more hot water.

Get the most out of your current or new hot water heater when you add SmartBoost by EcoSmart. SmartBoost will increase the efficiency and performance of your existing gas or electric tank by 45%, giving it the power of a much larger tank. You’ll get more power and more hot water for one low price and save big on large tank installation costs. You also won’t ever have to worry about making space for a hefty tank.

How To Convert A Ranch To A Craftsman-Style Home

If you are bored with your ranch-style home, there is hope. A ranch home can be converted into a Craftsman-style abode with two full days of work on the weekend or over several afternoons. The key to turning your ranch into a Craftsman-style home is found in the details. From revamping window casings to adding woodwork to the ceiling, the touches will transform your home. While the changes you make won’t be cheap, the return on your investment will be years of satisfaction and enjoyment.

Exterior Revamp the exterior of your home by combining stained, wood-shingle siding with a brick or stone facade. Affix the faux stone or brick along the bottom portion of the front of your home. Place the shingle siding above it.

Doors Replace plain hollow doors in your home with solid-wood, six-panel doors. Use brushed-bronze, long-handle doorknobs or glass doorknobs.

Interior Window and Door Trim Many ranch-style homes don’t have molding around the windows and doors, making the transformation easier. Remove any dull trim work if necessary and replace with wide wood trim. Add 6-inch-deep trim along the bottom and sides of the windows to add the appearance of deeper casings. Window seats are common within this style as well. Brush walnut stain on all of the wood molding for a rich, Craftsman-style touch.

Ceilings Give your ceilings character reminiscent of Craftsman-style homes. Run 6-inch by 6-inch wood beams across the width of the ceiling in your den, dining room or office.

Porches No Craftsman-style home is complete without an inviting front porch. Use tapered wood columns with brick bases to support the shingled roof over the porch. Set bentwood rockers and comfortable seating on the porch for guests to enjoy.

Final Touches Complete your Craftsman-style transformation with the addition of Mission-style light fixtures. Craftsman lighting combines wrought iron with frosted glass in a lantern-style casing and often utilizes a third element with wood accents. Paint your walls in earth tones both warm and inviting.



We spoke with Christina Dock of the National Kitchen and Bath Association to talk about NEXT-UP.

Through 2026 750,000 jobs are expected to open up in the design and construction industry. NKBA NextUp aims to recruit and empower a well-prepared workforce that will contribute to the future prosperity and vibrancy of the kitchen and bath industry.

What is NKBA NextUp?

Thousands of kitchen and bath industry jobs go unfilled each month. Yet many teens and their parents aren’t even aware that these lucrative and fulfilling career opportunities exist.

That’s where The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) NextUp program comes in. As the world’s leading trade association for the kitchen and bath industry, NKBA seeks to raise awareness about careers in designing, building and remodeling beautiful and functional kitchens and baths.

Why a Career in the Kitchen and Bath Industry?

It is an exciting time to join our industry. The next generation of kitchen and bath talent will be innovating solutions at the intersection of design, wellness, technology, and sustainability.

The job outlook is bright for whichever kitchen and bath career path one decides to go down . Our sector of the $720 billion residential construction market continues to experience high employment vacancies. Two-thirds of U.S. owned homes are more than 30 years old, requiring modernization through remodeling and replacements. There are many paths to career satisfaction and financial success, not all of which require a four-year degree.

Best of all, when you work in the kitchen and bath industry, you make a real difference in people’s lives. Kitchens and bathrooms are the heart and soul of the home. Whether your interest is in design, installation or sales, a career in our industry is personally and financially fulfilling.

Recall: Kichler Lighting Recalls Ceiling Fan Due To Injury Hazard

The Kichler 52-inch LED Indoor Ceiling fan irons (arms) that hold the ceiling fan blades can detach during use, causing the blades to fall, posing an injury hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Kichler for instructions on receiving a free replacement ceiling fan. About 38,900 (in addition, about 3,160 were sold in Canada) were sold.

