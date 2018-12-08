Show Notes: What's On Your Home Improver's Christmas List? - On the House

Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired on December 08, 2018.

Home Improvers! What's On Your Christmas List?

Update on Camp Fire in Paradise, California

Scott Michaels, Program Manager of longtime On The House Affiliate Newstalk 1290 KPAY in Chico provided an update on the Camp Fire in Paradise, CA.

To learn more about how you can help check out their website with approved organizations helping the paradise victims to which you can donate.

http://kpay.com

Recalls This Week:

O. Smith Recalls Ultra-Low NOx Water Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

Hazard:

The water heater’s gas burner screen develops tears. The water heater’s burner can then create excess radiant heat, posing a fire hazard if the water heater is installed directly on a wood or other combustible floor.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately turn off and stop using the recalled water heaters and contact A. O. Smith to determine if a free repair is necessary. A. O. Smith has received six reports of fires occurring from a water heater installed directly on a combustible surface. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Independent contractors, plumbers, plumbing supply vendors and at various home improvement and hardware stores primarily in California from April 2011 through December 2016 for between $500 and $1,000.

Manufacturer(s):

A. O. Smith Corp., of Milwaukee, Wis.

Learn more by visiting https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/

How To Defrost Your Car Windshield in Less Than a Minute

If you live in a place where it snows for three or more months out of the year, you know that defrosting car windows is not just a slight inconvenience; it can become a time-consuming part of your morning routine.

Here is an easy homemade solution that will only take you a minute to make—you probably already have the necessary ingredients—and will make defrosting your windows as easy as taking a lap around your car.

Mix two-third parts of rubbing alcohol with one-third part of water. Put it in a spray bottle, and you’re set for the worst of winter months.

https://www.southernliving.com/syndication/defrost-car-windshield

Today is National Christmas Tree Day

Tim O’Conner of the National Christmas Tree Association joined us today to discuss how to care for your fresh Christmas tree!

To learn more read up on the National Christmas Tree Association’s website http://www.realchristmastrees.org/

How to Care for Your Fresh Christmas Tree

When a Christmas tree is cut, more than half its weight is water. With proper care, you can maintain the quality of your tree. Below are a number of tips on caring for your tree:

1. Displaying trees in water in a traditional reservoir type stand is the most effective way of maintaining their freshness and minimizing needle loss problems.

2. To display the trees indoors, use a stand with an adequate water holding capacity for the tree. As a general rule, stands should provide 1 quart of water per inch of stem diameter. Devices are available that help maintain a constant water level in the stand.

3. Use a stand that fits your tree. Avoid whittling the sides of the trunk down to fit a stand. The outer layers of wood are the most efficient in taking up water and should not be removed.

4. Make a fresh cut to remove about a 1/2-inch thick disk of wood from the base of the trunk before putting the tree in the stand. Make the cut perpendicular to the stem axis. Don’t cut the trunk at an angle, or into a v-shape, which makes it far more difficult to hold the tree in the stand and also reduces the amount of water available to the tree.

Drilling a hole in the base of the trunk does NOT improve water uptake.

5. Once home, place the tree in water as soon as possible. Most species can go 6 to 8 hours after cutting the trunk and still take up water. Don’t bruise the cut surface or get it dirty. If needed, trees can be temporarily stored for several days in a cool location. Place the freshly cut trunk in a bucket that is kept full of water.

The temperature of the water used to fill the stand is not important and does not affect water uptake.

Learn more about it here http://www.realchristmastrees.org/All-About-Trees/Care-Tips

Your Dream Bath

Ideas to help you celebrate Bathtub Party Day

Most homes and apartments in the US already come with a bathtub in them, so we’re going to assume that you already have got that part covered.

A bath does seem incomplete without bubbles for some, so feel free to add bubble bath. We find that baths with essential oils can actually be more calming and satisfying.

If you are considering buying a new tub for your next party here are some tips:

Try it before you buy it.

Don’t be shy. Regardless of what type of bathtub you are considering, go to a showroom, get inside the tub and consider whether it’s a good fit for your body type and whether the surface appeals to you (plastic feels like plastic; fiberglass can have too much “give” underneath).

Measure the bathtub.

Unless you are doing a full-scale renovation of the bathroom, you’ll need a tub that’s the same size as the old one. Even if you’re ripping apart the room, your plumbing costs will be less if fixtures are installed where the old ones stood and, in that case, the same measurements are important. This includes noting and measuring faucet and handle placement as well. Even a small variation can add time, money and frustration to the tub installation process.

Think about hot water.

If you are considering an extra-large bathtub, such as a soaking tub, make sure your water heater is powerful enough to supply all the hot water required.

Sources:

https://www.daysoftheyear.com/days/bathtub-party-day/

https://www.consumersearch.com/bathtubs/how-to-buy-a-bathtub

Going Away For the Holidays?

Here’s Why You Should Always Take A Photo Of Your Stove Before You Go On Vacation

According to Lifehacker, there’s an easy fix to resolve the question of whether or not you left the oven on—as you make your way out of the house, step into the kitchen, and snap a photo of your oven on your phone. That way, whenever your brain decides to interrupt your afternoon siesta with a panicked thought about the state of your burners, you can put your mind at ease by simply flipping to the photo of your stove, looking to see that, yes, all the burners and the oven were left in the off position, and then hopefully going back to your nap.

This little trick isn’t just for ovens, either. Snap a photo of your air conditioner, your fireplace, the lock to your back door, the garage, the upstairs windows, or anything that might cause you to wake up in a useless panic in the middle of the night. Once you have photographic proof that you left everything in its proper place, hopefully, you can go back to enjoying your holiday vacation.

Source: https://lifehacker.com/take-photos-of-stove-dials-before-you-leave-for-vacatio-1797036410

Christmas Light Safety

UL Standards for Safety

Understanding current standards helps to determine how many Christmas light strings can be linked together. UL, Underwriters Laboratories Inc., is the most relied upon source globally for determining safety standards of products. Any product purchased by Christmas Lights, Etc have been manufactured under UL standards. In the past, the standard was that only three strings could be linked together. In February 2008, the section UL 588, which specifically deals with seasonal and holiday decorative products, was revised. It now took into consideration new types of lights that use lower wattages.

Connect More with LED Lights

LED lights are highly recommended because they use lower wattages, allowing more strings to be connected safely. You can typically connect 8 to 10 times more mini light strings together end to end while only using one plug outlet. Most traditional Christmas mini lights only allow you to connect 4 or 5 sets end to end but with many LED mini light strings you can connect 40 to 50+ together depending on the light count. This makes decorating far easier. Additionally, many LED light sets are rated to last tens of thousands of hours, which is well beyond a traditional set of incandescent mini lights that typically may last only a season or two.

Light Strings Stay Lit

Light up the Christmas tree and outdoor decorations having the confidence that all the lights will stay on. Being aware of the new UL 588 standard helps to ensure that light displays stay bright all season long. Calculating power for lights is one of the most important steps to ensure a successful light display. To ensure your light display shine bright all season, visit the pages below for help calculating your Christmas lights power consumption and wattage.

Source: https://www.christmaslightsetc.com/pages/how-many-watts-amps-do-christmas-lights-use.htm

How to Recycle Cordless Tools

The materials found in cordless tool batteries are recyclable. Manufacturers reuse the materials to assist in the manufacture of new products. While it is not mandatory to recycle cordless tool batteries in each state, the states of New York and California do enforce such laws. Recycling cordless power tool batteries has a positive effect on the environment and helps to reduce hazardous spills at landfills.

Remove the battery from your cordless power tool. Cordless power tools vary by model type and manufacturer, so refer to your owner’s manual for complete battery removal instructions.

Go to Call2Recycle’s website, which belongs to The Rechargeable Battery Recycling Corporation, a nationwide battery disposal organization.

Locate battery recycling facilities across the United States and Canada using the “drop off locator” tool.

