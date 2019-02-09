Show Notes: Be Prepared! - On the House

“Be Prepared” Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired February 2nd, 2019.

Are you prepared?

Whether it’s friends coming by for food later, an emergency, or the items in your house suddenly going kapoot, disaster is around every corner. Preparing is key! Prepare, prepare, prepare!

National Snack Food Month

Prepare for low blood sugar by having snacks at the ready!

Donn Ditzhazy is an avid celebrator of National Snack Food month. So, he joined us to discuss what kind of snack trends we’ll see this year (hello plant-infused water and “back to basics” snacks), snack stats, and what kinds of grab-and-go snacking best staves of snack attacks.

Emergency Preparedness

Being calm in the face of an emergency comes from being prepared ahead of time. So download these apps today to be prepared day-of.

American Red Cross

Handle the most common medical emergencies with the virtual first aid kit.

FEMA

Locate open shelters nearby, save a list of meet-up spots, and receive weather alerts.

Waze

Navigate the fastest travel route in the event of an evacuation.

GasBuddy

Scout out the closest gas station when you’re in a rush.

ASPCA

Store your pet’s medical records digitally in case you need to put him in an emergency shelter.

WhatsApp

Message groups of people with a variety of mobile devices.

When to Replace Everything in Your Home

You could get caught with a major budget buster when something requires a repair. Everything needs to be replaced at some point, so use this list to prepare your repair budget.

Germ-Killing Lights

Jessica Falcofsky, the bringer of light, talks germ killing lights with the Carey Brothers. Ellumi is changing the lighting industry. For instance, you can see the difference that bacteria-killing lights would have on your kitchen or bathroom. Jessica also illuminates the partnership with Vital Vio and Ellumi, and what we can expect from such a partnership.

How Much it Really Costs to Paint Your House

Preparing your spring-time budget for house painting is a good move.

That is to say, professionally painting your home isn’t cheap. But, it’s a pretty good deal when you consider how much labor it requires. Painting the exterior of a typical single-story, 1,500-square-foot house costs roughly between $1,800 and $3,000.

Additionally, painting the interior of a house costs about $2,000 to $3,600. However, if you’re ambitious enough to tackle the work yourself, you can save at least half on the total cost, and often more.

Read the whole article for the rest of the numbers!

Quick Tool Tips for DIY’ers

Prepare for the worst, but expect the best! Above all, follow these tool tips to be prepared. Check them out here!

