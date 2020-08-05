Schluter®-Systems Expands Live Online Training - On the House

In response to the ongoing demand for distance learning, Schluter Systems has expanded their series of live, online training programs launched in the spring. These programs carry many of the most important features that have made Schluter’s traditional hands-on workshops successful over the past 20 years.

Industry professionals can now choose from a total of eight different courses, grouped into three series: Schluter Fundamentals, Schluter Design I and Schluter Design II. Anyone who attends all of the classes in any of the three series will receive a Certificate of Attendance for that series.

The core of each 2-hour session continues to be a live, hands-on demonstration. The courses are delivered by a presenter, an installer, and a moderator who answers questions and provides additional information via a live chat during the session. Attendees connect to the session via computer, tablet, or phone from anywhere.

There is no cost to attend; attendees must simply register online for the course of their choosing. Registration can be done at any time prior to the start of the course.

In addition to the original four topics, the following new classes are being offered:

Design I Going Curbless Linear Drains

Design II Custom Builds with KERDI-BOARD Finishing Bathrooms with Design Elements



Interested professionals can learn more and register here: Registration.

The original four classes in the Schluter Fundamentals series are:

Flooring Warming with DITRA-HEAT

Moisture Management & Schluter Shower System

Uncoupling Principles & DITRA

Tile Edge Protection & Finishing with Profiles

About Schluter®-Systems

Schluter Systems provides innovative, easy to use installation systems to support the durability, integrity and design of tile installations. With over 6,000 products within its growing portfolio, Schluter Systems is continuously improving the landscape of the tile industry. Their educational workshops and intuitive approach to product design supports Schluter’s position as an industry leader in quality and service. For more information, visit schluter.com.