Scepter Water Division and Water Safety - On the House

It’s finally boating season, a time to escape on the open waters. Whether hauling out the boat after winter storage or fueling up the jet ski, now is the season for outdoor activities. This means it’s also time to plan ahead for safety.

During the 25th anniversary of National Safety Month in June, experts at Scepter® remind people to safely pack enough fuel for water activities. Running out of gas and getting stranded can turn a fun summer day into a nightmare.

“Anyone operating a water ‘vehicle’ should start out with a full fuel tank,” says Dan Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter. “It’s equally important to take an extra fuel container to help avert an emergency situation.”

Be Prepared

Marshall recommends water enthusiasts fuel up safely before ever leaving the docks. For jet skis, this can be accomplished with a Scepter® SmartControl fuel container. Available in one-, two- and five-gallons, the containers can safely be stored at home.

For boats, taking along an extra three- or six-gallon under seat portable marine tank filled with fuel for emergencies is a smart idea. With integrated quick-connects, motoring can resume in less than 30 seconds after a tank is safely changed out. Containers are made of UV-stabilized, rust- and corrosion-resistant high-density polyethylene resin (HDPE) for safe storage and transfer of fuels.

“It’s far too easy to be boating around for hours, having fun and get distracted from watching the fuel levels on a boat,” says Marshall. “Having a back-up fuel container on board gives you peace-of-mind for those times when you’ve strayed too far from a refueling location and the tank gets low. Another option is to upgrade a small boat’s tank size, perhaps to a 12-gallon portable marine tank. More fuel capacity equals longer time on the water between refueling needs!”

Refueling at the Dock

When it comes to dockside refueling, Marshall suggests the rugged 14-gallon Scepter® Duramax rolling fuel container. Designed especially for easy access to boat docks, the sturdy fuel transfer pump and rolling gas container sits on the dock above the boat, waverunner or jet ski, making it easy to refuel.

The patented pump handle on the Duramax includes a spill-proof shut-off. The unit has a flow rate of two gallons of fuel per minute when in the siphon mode. The ergonomically-designed, heavy-duty top handle on the container features extra deep handholds for transport. And, molded-in feet keep the container off the floor for increased ventilation and stability.

As an added bonus, Duramax has a bolt-on hanger for convenient hose storage.

Safe Fueling Choices

Scepter’s Marine Division, which manufactures HDPE outboard fuel tanks, focuses on boater safety around the globe. The durable tanks are designed to meet both U.S. and international standards including drop requirements. The company produces tanks for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Mercury, Yamaha, Honda and Suzuki.

“Because safety is always of top importance, our Scepter marine fuel containers feature self-venting two-way caps that release built-up pressure in the tank over 5psi.,” says Marshall. “These containers also include either large moulded-in handles or grips that provide superior comfort, pouring and carrying capabilities.

“We manufacture trusted above-deck tanks in both standard and EPA/Low Permeation versions to satisfy almost any market requirement. Plus, our OEM CHOICE tank options offer the same quality standards demanded by leading OEMs worldwide. We also offer Scepter portable fuel containers in a variety of shapes and sizes to accommodate gas, diesel and kerosene fuel types for boaters everywhere.”

The Marine Division at Scepter manufactures and provides a complete range of products made with UV stabilized resin including portable marine fuel tanks, portable fuel containers, fuel transfer systems, and more. The premier brand for marine fuel tanks with both boat manufacturers and consumers in the aftermarket, the best-in-class Scepter products are available at leading retailers such as Walmart, Bass Pro Shops® and Academy® Sports and Outdoors.