Easy to Open Fuel Containers from Scepter - On the House

What frustrates people as they grow older? Hard-to-grasp screw off jar lids. Trying to reach down to pick up an item that’s fallen under the table. Clutching a small house key to open a door. What doesn’t frustrate the older population? Easy-to-operate Scepter™ SmartControl™ fuel containers.

“We understand people are aging-in-place longer and continuing to tackle outdoor chores themselves,” says Daniel Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter™. “When we designed SmartControl containers we did so to make them ergonomically comfortable for people of all ages — especially active aging seniors.

“Whether fueling up lawn mowers, generators or even a motorcycle or ski jet, Baby Boomers and other seniors can do so easily with SmartControl containers.”

Easy Grip Operation

With a single motion, the user simply presses the lever up on the SmartControl container to unlock the child safety feature. Then, with the palm of the hand the person squeezes the large button. The first squeeze is done when upright to vent the container. Next, the nozzle gets placed over the tank. A second gentle squeeze allows users to pour just the right amount of fuel.

“This new generation of fuel container is easier to use than any previous containers,” says Marshall. “We’ve listened to helpful input from homeowners and professionals that have allowed us to completely reengineer our containers. We’ve used their feedback to fine-tune the operation of the containers to make it simpler and safer than ever before to use a fuel container.”

Marshall notes that many seniors find the “squeezing action” required to use the Scepter containers much easier than twisting a spout to unlock or holding down a button for a few minutes on different types of container. “Grip strength can be much greater than thumb strength, especially as we get older,” says Marshall. “That’s one reason why SmartControl fuel containers offer an easier refueling opportunity for people as we age.”

Fueling Large Items

According to projections from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans ages 65 and older will nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. These aging Baby Boomers are active individuals. Their “we can do anything” attitude means increased need for ergonomically easy-to-use products.

For those especially active seniors tackling large fuel fill-ups, Scepter also offers a rugged 14-gallon wheeled unit. The Scepter™ Duramax rolling container is ideal for safely fueling up gas-powered tools, boats, snowmobiles, tractors, jet skis and ATVs.

The patented pump handle on the Duramax container includes a spill-proof shut-off. The unit has a flow rate of two gallons of fuel per minute when in the siphon mode. Sturdy six-inch wheels help easily transport the container to marine dock areas, farms and work locations.

“Duramax is the ultimate personal and portable fuel container,” says Marshall. “Whether an active senior is refueling their watercraft or classic car, this container holds more than 80 pounds of fuel that can easily be wheeled to whatever location desired.

“We should never count energetic seniors as ‘down and out’ from life’s activities. Instead, they’re finding the best ways to fuel their passions!”

The rugged Scepter containers are Made in North America of safe high-density polyethylene. The units are designed to substantially exceed ASTM and CPSC minimum standards. Each product includes child safety locks and a flame mitigation device for added protection.

Recognized by This Old House magazine as a “Top 20 Best New Product of 2019” in the Lawn & Garden category, SmartControl containers are also the recipient of the “Best in Class” Award at the 2018 National Hardware Show. SmartControl containers can be found throughout the U.S. in The Home Depot®, Walmart®, Lowe’s®, AutoZone®, Pep Boys and Northern® Tool + Equipment stores. Visit www.scepter.com for more information.