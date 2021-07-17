New Scepter® SmartControlTM 5-Gallon Gas Container - On the House

Making refueling projects easier than ever before, the new Scepter® SmartControl™ five-gallon gasoline container includes a rugged rear handle for easier fueling. Two handles, one on top and the other on the back of the container, provide for a balanced, comfortable way to refuel a wide variety of lawn care and sporting equipment, plus boats and recreational vehicles.

“The new design for this durable container provides a clean, fast and hassle-free fueling experience,” says Daniel Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter®. “The weight of a filled five-gallon container can be heavy and bulky to pour. With the molded-in rear handle addition, the weight is more balanced. User can gain a better ‘hold’ on both the top and rear of the SmartControl gas container. This makes for faster fills without spills.”

No Mess Performance

The newest addition to the Scepter SmartControl family joins existing one-, two- and five-gallon containers designed for gasoline, diesel and kerosene. Each fuel container is designed with a unique push spout for ease of operation and safety.

“The innovative spout design of the SmartControl system allows the user to control the fuel flow rate without spilling a drop,” says Marshall. “As with other products in this line of dependable fuel containers, the five-gallon gas container with rear handle has a Flame Mitigation Device (FMD) for safety, plus a child safety cap.”

SmartControl containers help save fuel for where it’s needed by eliminating messy spills. The user-controlled flow makes it easier to direct the amount of fuel being dispensed, and because the container stores with the spout on, hands always stay clean.

Crafted with Safety in Mind

SmartControl containers are designed to substantially exceed ASTM and CPSC minimum standards. The five-gallon gasoline container with its top and rear handles is also compliant with CARB/EPA guidelines.

A video showcasing proper filling and use of Scepter fuel containers is available on the company’s website. Visit scepter.com for more information.