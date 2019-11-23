Rockin’ Out with Haas Door Garage Doors in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - On the House

The Beatles. Billy Joel. Pink Floyd. What do these great entertainers have in common with garage doors from Haas Door? They’re all part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

When the museum’s newest permanent exhibit, The Garage, opened earlier this year, the concept was simple. Visitors get to pick up an instrument, crank up the volume and make their own music. To simulate a garage-type setting (where many famous rock-and-rollers got their start), museum developers needed garage doors … and they came to Haas Door.

“From the use of real instruments to real garage doors, we want this space to provide an authentic garage jam feeling,” says Mandy Smith, director of education at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. “The commercial garage doors from Haas Door help provide that authenticity. This exhibit space in the museum looks and feels like a real garage.”

Rockin’ Garage Doors

The Commercial Aluminum (CA) 110 garage doors selected for The Garage feature black anodized frames with black powder-coated hardware. Narrow stiles and rails were chosen to allow as much glass as possible in the garage doors.

“Because they’re primarily glass, even when the five garage doors are closed, visitors can see the excitement happening in the space,” says Smith. “Music is about connection. So, most often we have the garage doors in the open position. This way people can jam together or experience the visceral thrill of picking up an instrument for the first time.

“The ability to open and close the garage doors also allows our team to transform the space for event rentals and school group gatherings.”

Going Up: Garage Doors

More than 600,000 visitors tour the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame each year. Located just 140 miles from Wauseon, Ohio, where the garage doors were made at the Haas Door facility, The Garage exhibit consists of five main areas. Visitors can play real instruments, jam with friends, relax in The Lounge and check out the Brand Your Band exhibit from the Museum’s collection.

“We were excited to get the call from the architect and contractor to work on this unique project,” says Roland Bonacci, sales/manager at Action Door. “The CA 110 doors they selected look great in The Garage.

“It took us three days to complete the set up. We’ve installed Haas Door garage doors for about 30 years and this is the first time we’ve ever carried them up escalators! We had to bring all the pieces up to third level of the museum on escalators, so that was pretty challenging.”

Open or closed, the garage doors are an integral part of The Garage experience at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The museum also offers live musical events, exhibits and special exhibitions. For more details, visit www.rockhall.com.

Haas Door is located in Wauseon, Ohio, where the company manufactures steel and aluminum residential and commercial garage doors. The family-owned company holds memberships in IDA and DASMA, and produces products that are sold throughout North America. For more information on Haas Door, visit www.HaasDoor.com.