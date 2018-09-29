Refresh Your Space - On the House

5 steps to simplify your next paint project

(Family Features) A fresh coat of paint is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your home. Whether you’re revamping a main living area or freshening up your home’s curb appeal, some planning and preparation, plus the right painting tools, go a long way toward helping you achieve a professional-looking finished project.

Execute your paint project flawlessly with these tips and tricks from Jennie Kitchen, product manager, Valspar Applicators at The Sherwin-Williams Company, Consumer Brands Group:

Step 1: Choose Your Color

Selecting a color can often be the most difficult part of a paint project. While browsing through all the colors can be overwhelming, a resource like AskVal.com offers a variety of tools to help you select the perfect shade. You can also have paint chips delivered to your home for free, allowing you to see how they look in your space.

Step 2: Pick Your Tools

Every paint project is unique and may require different tools depending on the size of your space and type of paint you choose. However, there are a few must-haves for nearly every project such as brushes, rollers, roller frames, an extension pole, a paint tray with liner and rags.

“The quality of your paint rollers and brushes is just as important as the paint you use,” Kitchen said.

Step 3: Prep Your Space

Start by removing all of the furniture or pushing everything to the center of the room and covering it with a drop cloth or plastic sheet. Remove outlet and switch covers, and clean dirt, dust or grime from the walls using a microfiber duster or vacuum attachment. Don’t forget to lay drop cloths, tape off trim and fill in any small cracks or holes.

Step 4: Apply Your Paint

Start at the top, beginning with the ceiling, and work your way down to the walls and trim. A tool like Valspar’s Wall and Trim brush is ideal for most interior painting projects. Its thin, tapered design provides ultra-clean lines when cutting-in around windows, door frames, and molding.

When you’re ready to roll, start at a corner of the room in a 2-by-4-foot section at the top of the wall. Then roll downward into a narrow V shape, filling in any unpainted areas as you go. Once you are done with the top section, move down and repeat until you’ve reached the baseboard.

If you’re painting standard height ceilings or taller, it’s helpful to use an extension pole. For a seamless finish, it’s important to always keep a wet edge and let the weight of the loaded roller do the work. Some pressure can be applied as the roller cover starts to run out of paint, but if you hear a “sizzling” sound, that means it’s time to reload with more paint. To finish, use the roller and roll straight down all the way across your walls.

Step 5: Clean Up Your Mess

Remove tape while the paint is drying to avoid paint peeling, remove drop cloths and then rearrange furniture. Between paint projects, always clean brushes with soap and water, but don’t leave brushes soaking in water. Always save the package, known as the keeper, to help the brush retain its shape.