 Recall: Black & Decker Recalls Hammer Drills Due to Injury Hazard - On the House
Home   >   Recalls (Product and Service)   >   Recall: Black & Decker Recalls Hammer Drills Due to Injury Hazard

Recall: Black & Decker Recalls Hammer Drills Due to Injury Hazard

By on November 6, 2018
Black and Decker Recall
Name of product: Black & Decker, Bostitch and Porter-Cable Hammer Drills and Drill Drivers
Hazard: The side handle sold with the drill can slip or break, leading to a loss of control of the tool, posing an injury hazard
Remedy: Replace
Recall date: November 1, 2018
Units: About 641,000 (in addition, about 18,000 were sold in Canada)
 
Consumer Contact:

Black & Decker at 888-284-3070 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, at recall@sbdinc.com or online at www.portercable.com click Safety Notices and Recalls, www.blackanddecker.com click Safety Recalls, or www.bostitch.comclick Safety Recalls for more information.

For more information visit Consumer Product Safety Commission.
 

About onthehouse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep up with The Carey Brothers

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news, tips and updates from our team as we put on our radio show - On The House, go to trade and consumer shows and share our journey in home improvement, building and home products.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest