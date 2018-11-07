Recall: Black & Decker Recalls Hammer Drills Due to Injury Hazard - On the House

Recall: Black & Decker Recalls Hammer Drills Due to Injury Hazard
By onthehouse on November 6, 2018
Name of product: Black & Decker, Bostitch and Porter-Cable Hammer Drills and Drill Drivers
Hazard: The side handle sold with the drill can slip or break, leading to a loss of control of the tool, posing an injury hazard
Remedy: Replace
Recall date: November 1, 2018
Units: About 641,000 (in addition, about 18,000 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:
Black & Decker at 888-284-3070 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, at recall@sbdinc.com or online at www.portercable.com click Safety Notices and Recalls, www.blackanddecker.com click Safety Recalls, or www.bostitch.comclick Safety Recalls for more information.
