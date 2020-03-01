Privacy Window Accents Aging in Place Shower - On the House

Occupational therapist Kendra Orcutt helps people grow old … carefully. When she recently counseled a couple to get rid of their old bathtub in favor of a zero threshold walk-in shower, she knew the new bathroom design was just as important as its functionality.

“This couple hired our company to assess their long-term needs, design the solution and remodel the bathroom,” says Orcutt, a Certified Aging In Place Specialist (CAPS) with Home Mods in Oklahoma. “This was an inherited grandfather’s farm, which means we were dealing with a truly old, working farm.”

To provide a safer bathroom environment, Orcutt changed the functionality of the bathroom. An old tub was removed and a zero-threshold shower created. The spa-type shower features a variety of vertical and horizontal grab bars plus hand-held and wall-mounted showers. There’s also a wall-to-wall decorative glass window.

“I ordered the Craftsman-inspired Mission-style window online from Hy-Lite because the window detail repeated the tile pattern we used in the show,” says Orcutt. “This made the large window look ‘purposeful,’ which, of course, it is. The 48-inch by 48-inch window provides the flow of natural light into the bathroom setting while protecting the privacy of the homeowners.”

Constructed with silkscreened tempered privacy glass and clear diamond shapes on the interior, the Mission window features textured privacy glass on the exterior. It’s part of the Home Designer Collection from Hy-Lite.

“We were extremely pleased with both the ease of ordering this window online and the quality of the decorative glass window itself,” says Orcutt. “We’re recommending the use of similar windows to people as they update their old windows and remove their garden tubs. In this case, the decorative glass window helped update the look of the home both inside and out, plus it added to the energy efficiency and overall design of the shower setting.”

Orcutt, who earned her Specialty Certification in Environmental Modifications (SCEM) from the American Occupational Therapist Association (AOTA) in 2015, is a Clinical Fieldwork Educator She presents Home Fit Guide presentations as a volunteer for AARP. She works through Home Mods to assist families and individuals with their aging in place remodeling needs.

