Will 2021 Hurricane Season be as Bad as Last Year? - On the House

Like everything else that happened in 2020, last year was a record year for hurricanes and tropical storms. Unfortunately, forecasters anticipate another dangerous season coming in 2021. To prepare for the upcoming challenging 2021 Hurricane Season, experts at Scepter® recommend stocking up now on fuel and water containers.

“There is a growing consensus from atmospheric teams at Colorado State University, Accuweather, and other hurricane experts, that we will see another above average hurricane season,” says Daniel Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter. “And, while this year it’s anticipated that we’ll see fewer than the record-smashing 30 named storms that occurred in 2020, the storms that do form will potentially be bigger. And, the storms will have a greater chance of landfall on the coastal U.S.

“These experts see the potential for up to six hurricanes hitting coastal areas, with two or three of them being extremely dangerous major hurricanes. Florida and most of the East Coast escaped 2020 without seeing a hurricane landfall. It’s projected that they won’t be so lucky in 2021.

“As for the Gulf Coast that suffered so much in 2020, forecasters predict this area will again be at risk. As we saw in Louisiana in 2020, you can be far inland and still experience the terrible effects of a hurricane. Right now is the time to make sure you have supplies to weather the storm — including safe, durable fuel and water containers.”

Fueling Up Before the Storm

In preparation for Ana, Bill, Claudette and possibly hurricanes named all the way through Wanda to occur, people should focus on getting their homes and businesses ready during National Hurricane Preparedness Week, May 9-15, 2021. The U.S. government offers checklists, tips and information at the Ready.gov website.

“Experts agree that having enough supplies on hand before upcoming storms is essential for survival,” says Marshall. “This includes a fresh supply of water along with any fuels needed to power generators, chain saws and other essentials. Waiting to get ready until after hearing about a coming storm on the news might be too late to get needed supplies.”

Scepter offers Scepter® SmartControl™ fuel containers for fuel readiness in sizes up to five gallons. Durable high-density polyethylene SmartControl containers are available for gasoline, kerosene and diesel fuels. The innovative spout design makes it easy to fuel equipment without losing a single drop.

The clean, fast, hassle-free pour of the SmartControl container helps save fuel for where it’s needed by eliminating messy spills. The user-controlled flow valve with its flame mitigation device (FMD) makes it effortless and safe to direct the amount of fuel being dispensed. Homeowners can store SmartControl containers with the spouts on, so hands always stay clean. Videos showcasing proper filling and safe use of Scepter fuel containers are available on the company’s website.

Water: Life’s Essential Drink

To prepare for an emergency situation, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends storing at least one gallon of water per person per day for three days for drinking and sanitation. If possible, they suggest having enough clean water for up to two weeks. Add to this any water needs you may have for pets.

“People rarely think about just how much clean water they use on a daily basis,” says Marshall. “When a storm hits, especially a hurricane with flooding conditions, you need pure water … and you need lots of it.”

Marshall recommends preparing for bad weather by purchasing a variety of Scepter® Military Water Cans. Used for more than 30 years by NATO allied forces in the field, these sturdy 20-liter (5-gallon) containers are a dependable way to secure clean water before the storm.

Made from rugged high-density polyethylene, the Military Water Cans are BPA free, which keeps chemicals, odors and tastes out of your water. The corrosion- and fungus-resistant containers keep water clean and safe. The best-in-class water cans also withstand extreme weather conditions.

Get Prepared

According to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, there were 31 tropical depressions during Hurricane Season 2020. All but one of them turned into a tropical storm or hurricane. How much did the storms cost in damages? Almost $47 billion, making 2020 the seventh costliest hurricane season in history.

“Last year’s numbers are scary,” says Marshall. “Right now, with another severe hurricane season forecast for 2021, is the very best time to prepare your home and business for the upcoming bad weather.”

