Poison Prevention Week is Coming! - On the House

Poison Prevention Week is March 17-23, 2019 and poisons can be anything from a liquid to a gas. There are many hazards in an everyday home that can be harmful or, unfortunately, deadly if we aren’t careful.

So, here are just a few common household dangers, tips and inexpensive tools to guard you against accidental poisoning:

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

This colorless, odorless gas is responsible for up to 50,000 emergency department visits and 1,200 deaths per year. Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading causes of poisoning death in the U.S., according to the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Fortunately, we have a solution. A carbon monoxide alarm is the only way to be prepared for a CO emergency. So, the National Fire Protection Association recommends installing one on every level of the home, including the basement, and one near every sleeping area.

Radon

Also like CO, you can’t see, smell or taste radon. Radon is commonly found in homes, and, in some cases, at levels harmful enough to cause serious illness and even death. Unfortunately, it is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers and claims the lives of about 21,000 Americans each year.

Luckily, First Alert offers a simple do-it-yourself Radon Test Kit for just $13.95.

Medications

Nearly 3 in 5 adults take a prescription drug, according to the American Medical Association. And, preventing curious kids and experimenting teens from ingesting the medications is as easy storing them smartly.

The experts at Poison Control suggest storing all medications out of reach of children and preferably in a locked cabinet. One ideal solution is the First Alert Digital Security Box, a small safe that is both convenient and secure.

So, please take the time to check your house for ways to prevent an accidental poisoning this coming week. A few minutes could make all the difference.