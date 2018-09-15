Show Notes: Pest and Pressure Problems Be Gone! - On the House

Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers recorded September 15, 2018

Early Bird Specials! America’s 10 Most – and Least – Expensive Retirement Towns

REALTOR.COM looked at the 500 largest metropolitan statistical areas,* focusing on those where at least a quarter of the population is aged 60 and up and where the most folks in this age group moved to between 2011 and 2015. We included only markets that had a high share of realtor.com listings with mentions of “retirement,” “aging in place,” “ground-floor master bedrooms,” and similar phrases.

Finally, we ranked each of these metros by the total cost to pay down a 15-year mortgage on a median-priced home within them. We assumed buyers would have a 20% down payment and a 5% mortgage interest rate.

So where are boomers with flush retirement accounts looking to live the good life?

San Luis Obispo, CA

Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Fe,NM

Barnstable Town, MA

Naples, FL

Rounding out the most expensive retirement towns are Bend, OR; Hilton Head Island, SC; Prescott, AZ; Medford, OR; and Ocean City, NJ.

So what about those older Americans who have to stretch their hard-earned dollars the furthest?

Sebring, FL

Sierra Vista, AZ

Ocala, FL

New Bern, NC

Homosassa Springs, FL

Rounding out the most affordable retirement towns are Hickory, NC; Hot Springs, AR; Glens Falls, NY; Roanoke, VA; and Myrtle Beach, SC.

Did You Know? It’s National Tradesmen Day!

On the third Friday in September, National Tradesmen Day honors the men and women whose skills and hard work build America and keep it running strong. National Tradesmen Day is dedicated to the professionals who maintain the complex infrastructure of our roads, cities, water systems, and power grids.

While these professionals work day in and out maintaining skills unique to their trade, our nation continues to operate smoothly without pause. The skills and knowledge of those in the trades keep business, homes and entire nations running. Whether walls go up or come down, roads cross rivers or the water flows, electricians, plumbers, masons, mechanics, carpenters and everyone in between ensures the job gets done.

With their hands, their skills and their tools, they keep America running smoothly.

Honor a tradesman you know. Show your appreciation and use #NationalTradesmenDay to post on social media.

Irwin Tools founded National Tradesmen Day in 2011 to honor the men and women who work every day with their hands to keep American running strong.

Do You Have A Special Tradesperson?

Recall: Emerson Tool Company Recalls RIDGID Wet/Dry Vacuums Due to Shock Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Name of product:

RIDGID® NXT HD06000 and HD09000 wet/dry vacuums

Hazard:

The on/off switch can become dislodged and expose energized wiring, posing a shock hazard to consumers.

Remedy:

Replace

Units:

About 208,000 (in addition, about 2,600 were sold in Canada)

Amazon will wrap and ship fresh-cut, full-size Christmas trees — think Douglas firs and Norfolk Island pines — beginning in November, according to the Associated Press. The seasonal fixtures are expected to ship within 10 days of their harvesting, quick enough that they should survive without problem, according to the report.

A 7-foot Fraser fir from a North Carolina farm will reportedly cost $115. They’ll be shipped in Amazon’s customary cardboard boxes.

Is Your Home Turning Into Pest World?

Fall signals the beginning of colorful leaves and crisp weather and for many pests, including rodents, spiders and cockroaches, the change in season indicates the need to find refuge from the cold winter ahead. The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) reminds homeowners of the importance that fall pest-proofing can play in keeping pests from making their home in yours.

Rodents carry diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus, and can cause structural damage to a property by gnawing through wires, which can cause house fires, and nesting in insulation. Cockroaches also spread disease and their droppings and saliva can trigger asthma attacks, especially in young children. Brown recluse spiders will bite if threatened, injecting venom that can be dangerous to those with allergic reactions.

“When the weather cools, our warm homes are just as enticing to pests as they are to us,” says Missy Henriksen, vice president of public affairs for NPMA. “Yet, pests are unwelcome houseguests as they can pose serious health and property threats. In preparation for winter, homeowners should be proactive and vigilant in preventing pests from coming indoors.”

The NPMA recommends these fall pest-proofing tips:

Install door sweeps on exterior doors and repair damaged screens.

Screen vents and openings to chimneys.

Seal cracks and crevices on the outside of the home, including areas where utilities and pipes enter.

Store food in airtight containers and dispose of garbage regularly in sealed receptacles.

Replace loose mortar and weather stripping around the basement foundation and windows.

Eliminate all moisture sites, including leaking pipes and clogged drains.

Store firewood at least 20 feet away from the house; keep shrubbery well-trimmed.

If you suspect a pest infestation in your home, contact a licensed pest professional to inspect, identify and treat the problem.

Low Water Pressure At A Faucet?

Restore Free Flow to a Faucet

When a kitchen or bathroom faucet loses pressure or starts spraying to the side, it’s usually due to a dirty aerator screen. Luckily, cleaning a screen is an easy job. Start by closing the drain plug (so you don’t drop parts down the drain). Then remove the aerator using a rag or masking tape so you don’t mar the finish with your pliers.

To remove the sand and other deposits, soak the aerator in vinegar, then scrub it with a toothbrush. This usually solves the problem. If you have to disassemble the aerator to clean it, lay out the parts in the order you removed them so you can reassemble them correctly.

