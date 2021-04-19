Get Outside! Outdoor Scepter Products - On the House

After a long winter, plus indoor quarantining due to COVID-19, it’s time to get back outdoors. Many families are planning their camping trips in anticipation of good weather and as a way to safely take a break from COVID-19 restrictions.

Both RVing and camping are seeing a strong upwards trend for families. Whether you’re a seasoned camper or a first-time RVer, it’s essential to be prepared before you hit the open road.

Prepare: Drinkable Water

Ensuring you have a surplus of drinkable water for the duration of your trip needs to be a top priority. As you plan, take a cue from experts in preparedness, the U.S. Armed Forces, and put Scepter Military Water Cans on your “must-have” list of gear. Standard issue to the U.S. and Canadian Armed Forces, these easy-to-carry, virtually indestructible containers are up to the task of camping trips, sports expeditions, boating and more.

Scepter Military Water Cans are BPA-free to keep chemicals, odors and tastes out of your water. They’re also corrosion- and fungus-resistant, so your drinking water is clean and safe. A quick-pour option makes it possible to empty up to five gallons of water in under seven seconds through the four-inch wide cap opening. Or, there are two ways to pour slowly when you’re at your campsite. There is a small cap on the top (along with air secondary air vent) built into the major cap. This makes it easy to pour normally. An optional dispenser spout is also available for when you need to fill cups or bottles.

Hassle-Free Fuel Options

Having a comfortable and convenient way of refueling sporting equipment, recreation vehicles and other gear can make your travel prep and on-the-go fill-ups clean, fast and hassle-free.

The Scepter SmartControl family of fuel containers makes refueling hassle-free while on vacation. The line-up is available in one-, two- and five-gallon sizes for gasoline, diesel and kerosene. The containers come in different shapes and with different handle options to fit the application, for controllable flow and no-mess usage.

With a single motion, the user simply presses the lever up on the SmartControl container to unlock the child safety feature. Then, with the palm of the hand you squeeze the large button. The first squeeze is done when upright to vent the container. Next, the nozzle gets placed over the tank. A second gentle squeeze allows you to pour just the right amount of fuel for your outdoor activity.

