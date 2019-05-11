Show Notes: On The House Celebrates Our 30th Year at NHS! - On the House

Show Notes: On The House Celebrates Our 30th Year at NHS!
You’d never guess it, but the Carey Brothers have been to the National Hardware Show (NHS for short) 30 times! Thirty!
An amazing record with no less amazing finds.
And 2019 isn’t any different! Why should it be?
Learn all about the amazing products and the impressive people who believe in their products below!
A special thank you to OXX COFFEEBOXX for sponsoring our remote!
The 2019 National Hardware Show at Las Vegas, NV awaits you!
Richard Russo
VP of National Hardware Show
Have you heard about the Crack Bandit? Have a listen below!
Thom Disch of Handi Products
CEO
Learn more about RhinoCart here! Or take a listen below to what the Carey Brothers had to say about it!
Chip Hanson of J-B Weld
President and CEO
Patricia Neubauer of ResqMe
Sales Manager
The DynaDrain Drill Powered Plunger took James’ fancy at the inventor’s booth, and if you listen (below) you’ll understand why! You can learn more about the product here.
Mike Mojica of Outdoor Element
Derek Winters of Willert
VP of Sales
Troy Franks of COSCO
President
Ben Hirsch of WalaBot
VP of Marketing
Joseph Bolognue of EccoTemp Systems
CEO
InvisaMist: turns any blower into a multi-product sprayer! It’s not yet at retail, but you can learn more here! Or listen below!
Thomas Silkaitis of Venom Steel
www.venomsteel.com or check out their facebook!
Elaina Principato of Nix Sensor Ltd.
Marketing Manager
Casey Meelker of PressurePro (The Dirt Laser)
Tom Rossi of Sandless Sand Bags
CEO
Bob Boyle of Die Hard
Todd Murphy of Die Hard
President and First Licensee of Die Hard Brand in the Home and Garden Category
Stephen Wagner of ShurTech – T-Rex Brute Force Duct Tape
Category Manager
Tracy Love Tippin of HomeBioGas
US Marketing Manager
Kent Brown of OXX COFFEEBOXX
President and CEO
~Thank you~
Thank you again to all of our wonderful guests for sharing these great products with us!
And a special thank you to OXX COFFEEBOXX for sponsoring the remote broadcast so we could share the marvels of our 30th year at the National Hardware Show!
Thank you to our Technical Support:
- Joe Sands – Travel Engineer
- Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer
- Carol Carey – Executive Producer
- Dave Weingarten of Second Sight Productions – Videographer
- Sam Reed – Associate Producer
Did you miss any of our previous visits to the National Hardware Show? Because we’re feeling a little nostalgic over our 30th anniversary this year, check out some of our show notes from previous years.
Thank you for tuning into the 2019 National Hardware Show Remote Broadcast! And check in next week for more cool tools and tips!
