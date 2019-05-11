Show Notes: On The House Celebrates Our 30th Year at NHS! - On the House

Show Notes: On The House Celebrates Our 30th Year at NHS!

You’d never guess it, but the Carey Brothers have been to the National Hardware Show (NHS for short) 30 times! Thirty!

An amazing record with no less amazing finds.

And 2019 isn’t any different! Why should it be?

Learn all about the amazing products and the impressive people who believe in their products below!

A special thank you to OXX COFFEEBOXX for sponsoring our remote!

The 2019 National Hardware Show at Las Vegas, NV awaits you!

Richard Russo

VP of National Hardware Show

www.nationalhardwareshow.com

Have you heard about the Crack Bandit? Have a listen below!

Thom Disch of Handi Products

CEO

www.HandiRamp.com

Learn more about RhinoCart here! Or take a listen below to what the Carey Brothers had to say about it!

Chip Hanson of J-B Weld

President and CEO

www.JBWeld.com

Patricia Neubauer of ResqMe

Sales Manager

resqme.com

The DynaDrain Drill Powered Plunger took James’ fancy at the inventor’s booth, and if you listen (below) you’ll understand why! You can learn more about the product here.

Mike Mojica of Outdoor Element

www.OutdoorElement.com

Derek Winters of Willert

VP of Sales

www.Willert.com

Troy Franks of COSCO

President

www.coscoproducts.com

Ben Hirsch of WalaBot

VP of Marketing

www.walabot.com

Joseph Bolognue of EccoTemp Systems

CEO

www.EcoTemp.com

InvisaMist: turns any blower into a multi-product sprayer! It’s not yet at retail, but you can learn more here! Or listen below!

Thomas Silkaitis of Venom Steel

www.venomsteel.com or check out their facebook!

Elaina Principato of Nix Sensor Ltd.

Marketing Manager

www.nixsensor.com

Casey Meelker of PressurePro (The Dirt Laser)

www.pressure-pro.com

Tom Rossi of Sandless Sand Bags

CEO

www.sandlesssandbags.com

Bob Boyle of Die Hard

Todd Murphy of Die Hard

President and First Licensee of Die Hard Brand in the Home and Garden Category

www.diehard.com

Stephen Wagner of ShurTech – T-Rex Brute Force Duct Tape

Category Manager

www.trextape.com

Tracy Love Tippin of HomeBioGas

US Marketing Manager

www.homebiogas.com

Kent Brown of OXX COFFEEBOXX

President and CEO

~Thank you~

Thank you again to all of our wonderful guests for sharing these great products with us!

And a special thank you to OXX COFFEEBOXX for sponsoring the remote broadcast so we could share the marvels of our 30th year at the National Hardware Show!

Thank you to our Technical Support:

Joe Sands – Travel Engineer

Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer

Carol Carey – Executive Producer

Dave Weingarten of Second Sight Productions – Videographer

Sam Reed – Associate Producer

Did you miss any of our previous visits to the National Hardware Show? Because we’re feeling a little nostalgic over our 30th anniversary this year, check out some of our show notes from previous years.

Thank you for tuning into the 2019 National Hardware Show Remote Broadcast! And check in next week for more cool tools and tips!

“On The House Celebrates our 30th Year at NHS! ” Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired May 11, 2019.