 Show Notes: On The House Celebrates Our 30th Year at NHS! - On the House
Home   >   Radio Show   >   Show Notes: On The House Celebrates Our 30th Year at NHS!

Show Notes: On The House Celebrates Our 30th Year at NHS!

By on May 11, 2019
nhs 2019

You’d never guess it, but the Carey Brothers have been to the National Hardware Show (NHS for short) 30 times! Thirty!

An amazing record with no less amazing finds.

And 2019 isn’t any different! Why should it be?

Learn all about the amazing products and the impressive people who believe in their products below!

 

A special thank you to OXX COFFEEBOXX for sponsoring our remote!

 

Related image

The 2019 National Hardware Show at Las Vegas, NV awaits you!

Richard Russo 

VP of National Hardware Show

www.nationalhardwareshow.com

rich russo nhs 2019

 

Have you heard about the Crack Bandit? Have a listen below!

 

Thom Disch of Handi Products

CEO

www.HandiRamp.com

Thom Disch NHS 2019

 

Learn more about RhinoCart here! Or take a listen below to what the Carey Brothers had to say about it!

 

Chip Hanson of J-B Weld

President and CEO

www.JBWeld.com

Chip Hansen NHS 2019

 

Patricia Neubauer of ResqMe

Sales Manager

resqme.com

ResQMe NHS 2019

 

The DynaDrain Drill Powered Plunger took James’ fancy at the inventor’s booth, and if you listen (below) you’ll understand why! You can learn more about the product here.

 

Mike Mojica of Outdoor Element

www.OutdoorElement.com

outdoor elements NHS 2019

 

Derek Winters of Willert

VP of Sales

www.Willert.com

 

Troy Franks of COSCO

President

www.coscoproducts.com

COSCO NHS 2019

 

Ben Hirsch of WalaBot

VP of Marketing

www.walabot.com

Walabot NHS 2019

 

Joseph Bolognue of EccoTemp Systems

CEO

www.EcoTemp.com

EcoTemp NHS 2019

 

InvisaMist: turns any blower into a multi-product sprayer! It’s not yet at retail, but you can learn more here! Or listen below!

Thomas Silkaitis of Venom Steel

www.venomsteel.com or check out their facebook!

Venom Steel NHS 2019

 

Elaina Principato of Nix Sensor Ltd.

Marketing Manager 

www.nixsensor.com

 

Casey Meelker of PressurePro (The Dirt Laser)

www.pressure-pro.com

PressurePro NHS 2019

 

Tom Rossi of Sandless Sand Bags

CEO

www.sandlesssandbags.com

sandless sand bag NHS 2019

 

Bob Boyle of Die Hard

Die Hard

Todd Murphy of Die Hard

President and First Licensee of Die Hard Brand in the Home and Garden Category

www.diehard.com

Die Hard NHS 2019

 

Stephen Wagner of ShurTech – T-Rex Brute Force Duct Tape

Category Manager

www.trextape.com

T-Rex Duct Tape NHS2019

 

Tracy Love Tippin of HomeBioGas

US Marketing Manager

www.homebiogas.com

 

Kent Brown of OXX COFFEEBOXX

President and CEO 

oxx NHS 2019

 

~Thank you~

Thank you again to all of our wonderful guests for sharing these great products with us!

And a special thank you to OXX COFFEEBOXX for sponsoring the remote broadcast so we could share the marvels of our 30th year at the National Hardware Show!

Thank you to our Technical Support: 

  • Joe Sands – Travel Engineer
  • Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer 
  • Carol Carey – Executive Producer 
  • Dave Weingarten of Second Sight Productions –  Videographer
  • Sam Reed – Associate Producer

Did you miss any of our previous visits to the National Hardware Show? Because we’re feeling a little nostalgic over our 30th anniversary this year, check out some of our show notes from previous years.  

Thank you for tuning into the 2019 National Hardware Show Remote Broadcast! And check in next week for more cool tools and tips! 

“On The House Celebrates our 30th Year at NHS! ” Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired May 11, 2019. 

Missed our live show? Don’t worry! Because we have a podcast of the show. It’s the same thing we aired on the radio, but ready for you whenever and wherever you are! Check it out here. 

About Samantha Reed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep up with The Carey Brothers

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news, tips and updates from our team as we put on our radio show - On The House, go to trade and consumer shows and share our journey in home improvement, building and home products.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest