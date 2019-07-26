New Rustic Wood Beams For Every Room in the Home - On the House

Transforming a boring room into a warm gathering spot for the family just got easier. The addition of new lightweight Rustic Beams from Ornamental Moulding & Millwork helps add the “wow factor” to ceilings throughout the home.

Available in both Ambrosia Maple and Prefinished Gray, the eight-foot-long hollow beams are easy to install. Made of real wood, the U-shaped beams come with mounting plates and hardware needed for the installation. Measure, cut-to-size, affix the mounting plate and then install the beam to the plate. Those are the only steps needed to add architectural style to any room.

Unlimited Creativity

“We’re seeing people attach our beams to ceilings in family rooms, kitchens, dining rooms and bedrooms,” says Keith Early, vice president of marketing and new product development at Ornamental Mouldings & Millwork. “This is definitely a project a DIYer can tackle. Whether it’s adding straight beams to a ceiling, creating a center beam with cross beams, or crafting a coffered ceiling, these beams provide the ideal way to enhance a family’s living space.”

Introduced to complement the company’s existing line of Rustic Boards, Mantels and Mouldings, the beams are five-inches wide and come in options of three- or five-inches in height. Ornamental Moulding and Millwork also offers black wrought iron decorative brackets to match the height and width of different beam sizes to help create an even more rustic look on the ceiling.

“Home design creativity knows no bounds when using these beams,” says Early. “Short beams and brackets can be intersected with taller beams to construct a stunning multi-height ceiling profile. Or straight beams can be installed to complement rustic wood mantels, floating shelves and mouldings in a room. For a different look, both the Ambrosia Maple and Prefinished Gray beams can be left ‘as is’ or painted/stained to complement other elements of a room.”

Enhancements to Beams

Ornamental mouldings in the Prefinished Gray family include colonial-style base, casing, crown, blocks and chair rail. Each piece blends well with any home style and comes prestained and ready to install.

Ambrosia Maple pieces include three different profiles with decorative wrought iron look inserts: crown, base and chair rail mouldings. A plain casing moulding is also available. These pieces all feature oblong and gray hued bores that run with the grain, providing a distinct coloration and texture to each piece.

Available nationwide through Lowe’s® and Lowes.com, Rustic Beam products are Made in America.

Ornamental Mouldings & Millwork manufactures a wide array of decorative wood mouldings and accessories. Owned by NOVO Building Products, the industry’s leading manufacturer and distributor of mouldings, stair parts, doors and specialty millwork, Ornamental Mouldings & Millwork is based in Archdale, N.C. For more information, visit www.ornamental.com or call 1-800-779-1135.