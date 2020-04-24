New DIY TracSafe® Anti-Slip Sealer - On the House

Reduce the chances of slips and falls on surfaces with new TracSafe® Anti-Slip Sealer from Daich Coatings. With anti-slip ratings up to twice the OSHA standard, TracSafe provides aggressive anti-slip performance with all-weather durability for both residential and commercial settings.

TracSafe Anti-Slip Sealer performs double-duty, as both a high performance clear coat that strengthens and protects surfaces, while also helping to protect the pedestrians who walk on it from slip and fall mishaps. Its high-performance, odorless water-based technology bonds firmly to all types of flooring materials, from concrete, masonry, stone and pavers, to tile, vinyl, linoleum and pre-painted surfaces —indoors and out.

Serious Response to Serious Injuries

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 26 percent of the 8,982,730 nonfatal work injuries resulting in days away from work in 2017 were related to slips, trips, and falls. That translates into more than two million situations in the workplace every year resulting in unnecessary pain and suffering. That number doesn’t include all the other slip and fall incidents that happen outside the workplace every year with customers, and the public at large.

But it wasn’t until a fall of his own, on a slippery tile pool deck, that got Peter Daich, President of Daich Coatings Corporation, serious about developing an effective answer to the problem.

“When I slipped on those tiles, I hit the deck hard and it hurt,” says Daich. “I was annoyed at myself for losing my footing, but was thankful I wasn’t injured. Then I thought about others, like children or someone elderly falling like I did, and not being so lucky.”

To Daich, the solution to the problem seemed obvious: give any property owner the ability to immediately improve foot traction problems on their own, with no complicated steps or prohibitive costs. A coating that could be applied almost anywhere by anyone, making the task of adding slip-resistance to walkways, steps, shower areas, pool decks and more, a no-brainer. “That’s how TracSafe® was born,” says Daich.



Fast, Safe and Effective

In the home, TracSafe can be used on garage and basement floors, utility areas and workshops, pool decks, patios and terraces. In commercial settings, the sealer can be applied to numerous surfaces, including entrances and steps, walkways and access ramps, pool decks, balconies, valet parking areas and commercial/industrial floors.

“This is an especially timely product for our aging population,” says Daich. “People are living longer, and they’re doing that in both their own homes and in group residential settings. A product like TracSafe helps people avoid life-altering falls. This is an important safety element.”

Easy Installation

To install TracSafe, simply roll down two coats of the product a few hours apart using a 3/8” paint roller. Light foot traffic can be resumed in four to six hours (or when fully dry), with normal foot traffic allowed the following day after a 24-hour cure period.

TracSafe’s anti-slip coating technology lays down a uniform foot traction surface that exhibits effective slip resistance properties in both wet and dry conditions, with bare feet and various common pedestrian and work footwear.

The aggressive bond strength of TracSafe does the rest, locking its slip-resistant performance into place to battle the most common and challenging conditions. “TracSafe has excellent adhesion and is designed to last with outstanding resistance to sun, snow, water, salt, chemicals, snow shoveling, foot and vehicle traffic,” says Daich.

“There’s no horizontal concrete surface that won’t benefit by adding TracSafe. Once applied, the exceptional slip-resistant features of the sealer helps people avoid dangerous slips and falls. This has the potential to reduce prolonged pain for individuals, plus costly litigation and skyrocketing insurance costs.”

Durability, Beauty and Dependability

But sheer utility wasn’t the only goal of the Daich Coatings product development team. TracSafe was purposely designed to invisibly blend in and enhance the look of surfaces.

“TracSafe doesn’t try to steal the show and drastically change the look of existing surfaces,” says Daich. “If you like the look of your surface as it is, whether it’s concrete, tile, linoleum or a pre-painted floor or wood deck surface, it can essentially stay just the way it is because TracSafe is a clear coating that preserves the look of the existing surface. If anything, TracSafe simply makes it look better, freshening it up with an attractive satin sheen.”

TracSafe is a low VOC pre-mixed formula that features fast dry-time and easy water clean-up. Once applied, TracSafe provides all-season exterior durability and reliable long-term slip-resistance indoors and out.

TracSafe, along with other Daich Coatings primers and decorative concrete products, is available online at The Home Depot® or online at https://www.daichcoatings.com.