New Barn-Lite Sliding Doors from Hy-Lite® - On the House

Hy-Lite®, the industry leader of acrylic block windows, has introduced the Barn-Lite sliding door system.

Ideal for adding privacy options in both home and commercial locations (such as offices and medical settings), Barn-Lite doors are available in Wave and Glacier acrylic blocks. Each block is 9” by 9”, with a depth of 1.5”. Architectural-grade vinyl frames surrounding the units are available in both white and bronze. The Barn-Lite doors are supported by durable steel hardware overhead in a black satin color.

“Just imagine the ease of separating a large room into two smaller rooms simply by sliding the Barn-Lite door,” says Roger Murphy, president of Hy-Lite®, a U.S. Block Windows Company. “These doors instantly create a private space while allowing in the flow of light.”

Barn-Lite doors measure 38” by 83”. Each door has a four-block across by nine-block down configuration and is backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

Growing Trend

“The popularity of barn-style doors has been on a steady rise in the U.S. for the past several years,” says Murphy. “Whether used to separate a bathroom from a master bedroom or to close off conference space in an office, the Barn-Lite doors are an elegant and easy way to gain privacy.”

Murphy notes that designers and architects are finding unique ways to incorporate sliding barn doors into projects on a regular basis. “We’re now seeing barn doors in hotel guest rooms, restaurants, apartment lofts and even churches,” says Murphy. “These are sensible, space-saving solutions. And now, with Barn-Lite, there’s a way to add elegance to barn doors.”

Destined for immediate popularity, the Barn-Lite sliding door system joins the specialty products category for Hy-Lite. The company has offered another door solution for many years.

Acrylic block door inserts feature a panel of acrylic blocks that can be inserted into both new and existing interior and exterior doors. Both products provide privacy in a room while allowing in light.

Hy-Lite, a U.S. Block Windows Company, is the leading manufacturer of acrylic block, glass block and decorative glass windows. The company’s privacy product options include acrylic block shutters, accent panels, radius walls, partition walls and door inserts. Since 1988, the Pensacola, Florida-based company has been committed to providing residential and commercial construction professionals and homeowners with elegant, affordable privacy window designs. For more information, visit www.hy-lite.com.